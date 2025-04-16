Hitting Reset With Paul R. DesRoches II and Dave Greksouk

Paul R. DesRoches II and Dave Greksouk—CEO and Principal & VP of Moss Building and Design respectively—developed a unique team-based model that has helped deliver a consistent, premium experience to their clients. But in order to get there, they first needed to hit their business’ reset button. In this episode of The Pro Perspective, they share why taking a moment to step back—and ultimately change—how their business operated was well worth the effort.For further information about the Houzz Pro business management software, visit: https://houzz.com/pro