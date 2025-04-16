A well-written contract is crucial for setting clear expectations with clients, minimizing disagreements, and protecting your business. In this episode, construction law expert Karalynn Cromeens reveals how to craft the perfect agreement, manage client expectations, and reduce legal headaches before they start. Consult an attorney for advice specific to your situation.For further information about the Houzz Pro business management software, visit: https://houzz.com/pro
37:30
Lessons in Luxury: How to Command Premium Prices with Christopher Kennedy
Commanding top dollar for your design services is an art form anyone can master. In this episode, multifaceted interior designer Christopher Kennedy, takes a break from product designing and his philanthropic efforts to explore how to successfully elevate your pricing by building up your brand, portfolio, and confidence.For further information about the Houzz Pro business management software, visit: https://houzz.com/pro
50:29
Hitting Reset With Paul R. DesRoches II and Dave Greksouk
Paul R. DesRoches II and Dave Greksouk—CEO and Principal & VP of Moss Building and Design respectively—developed a unique team-based model that has helped deliver a consistent, premium experience to their clients. But in order to get there, they first needed to hit their business’ reset button. In this episode of The Pro Perspective, they share why taking a moment to step back—and ultimately change—how their business operated was well worth the effort.For further information about the Houzz Pro business management software, visit: https://houzz.com/pro
51:36
Growing With Intention With Kate O’Hara
Looking for your big break into the luxury design space? In this episode, award-winning designer Kate O’Hara, CEO and Creative Director of O’Hara Interiors, discusses successful strategies for scaling responsibly, all while mindfully balancing creative aspirations with the daily demands of the modern firm.
49:13
3D Visualization Today with Sean Corriel
It’s no coincidence that terms like 3D, AR, VR, and AI have been everywhere lately. In this episode, Sean Corriel, Director of Product Management for Houzz Pro's 3D tools, shares his insights on emerging trends, AI's impact on design, future innovations, and how 3D visualization is transforming the industry.
