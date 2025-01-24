The Post Show with Mike & Mackenzie

We’ve been watching Matt Stewart on Fox 4 for years now! Catch him on Facebook HERE or www.MattStewartbooks.com And we finally convinced him to stop by the studio…talking TV and the twist and turns the last year has thrown at him! KEY MOMENTS: :55 2am I’m used to it | 1:16 close your eyes and you’re out | 2:44 two hours later you’re on TV | 3:29 is he gonna put the hat on? | 5:35 Auditioning for Grease | 6:23 a play vs. musical | 7:32 can I have Chrissy’s phone # | 8:22 TV behind the scenes | 9:31 the prompter’s not working… | 10:21 if I’m having fun, you’re having fun | 10:40 Matt’s written multiple BOOKS | 11:14 who’s been down to the Iron district | 14:00 local KC collaborations | 15:15 Matt’s a Wildcat…Northwestern | 18:40 playing in the Rose Bowl | 19:44 did you get the t-shirt? | 21:37 Growing pains for TV anchors | 23:31 Pure positivity…that’s Matt | 23:57 cancer x2 | 24:52 we need to go to the Hospital | 25:23 I’m not crying, I’m processing | 27:00 don’t try to cheer me up | 28:00 we say yes to everything | 29:00 Get Matt’s BOOKS HERE | 29:56 donation money all goes to Med Bills | 30:12 you can HELP… CLICK HERE | 33:30 Mackenzie scares parents @ the Liquor StoreSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
34:44
THE GAMEPLAN... for your LAWN
If you have NO IDEA what to do with your yard this Spring! Our friends Richard & Robin from the Grass Pad can help out with any quesions! Mike's been a fan for years and he finally convinced them to come by the studio! Key Moments: :35 Richard and Robin from the Grass Pad stop by with all the secrets on how to make your neighbors jealous of your lawn | 1:09 Mike met the Prairie Village Farmer | 2:00 To Seed or Not to seed | 3:22 Springtime keep tillage to minimum | 4:00 Nice Lawns for Beginners | 4:33 it's important to feed when the seed goes down | 5:22 Robin stresses timing! | 5:46 I seed in the fall, what now? | 6:24 Mackenzie tries to describe her yard | 7:44 Thirty minutes and Mike was done | 8:15 how to calculate your yards Sq. footage | 9:05 how often do you water? | 9:30 what kind of grass seed should I use | 10:29 you could tell where the baseball bases were | 10:50 you may need to water more than once a day | 12:00 Lets recap the steps | 12:40 I just want to seed the bare spots | 13:11 Tax Day = put down pre-emergent | 13:41 there is a seed-safe pre-emergent | 14:45 evaluate your choice | 15:21 what sprinkler should I use? | 15:57 best times to water? | 16:21 Mike's Sprinkler lost its mind | 18:31 Can I start my garden yet? | 19:38 Robin's a Farm kid – she knows her stuff | 20:00 Richards been at this 19 years | 20:44 watch out for the spring freeze? | 21:52 don't be afraid to ask questions | 22:34 flowers are rolling in now too | 23:05 different kind of Tomato growers | 24:40 the untold Grass pad stories |
28:41
THE ELDERS | IAN & NORM STOP BY
The Big St. Patrick's Day weekend is almost here in Kansas City & The Elders are in studio! Ian Byrne (Lead Singer/Percussionist) and Norm Dahlor (Bass/Vocalist) from The Elders stop by to join in on the podcast and chat about all of the fun they have planned for this weekend! KEY MOMENTS: 1:21 Ian's the entertainer...his son Kian's the musician | 2:02 Mike gets techy...are The Elders "In-Ear" guys or wedge guys... and thoughts on click tracks | 3:22 Family time... the kids grew up back stage | 4:19 Madison Square Garden | 5:25 those first steps going on stage | 6:17 the Hooley explained | 7:16 the soil dove in Colorado | 8:50 15k-20k people packed in a tent | 10:05 where am I? 10:32 you are in Kansas City MO | 11:20 how big is the crew? | 11:52 Seven different stages 40+ bands | 12:28 20+ years playing the KC Irish fest | 12:47 the SOUNDMAN... crucial | 13:35 set up & ready in 15 min | 14:30 every band needs their own soundman | 15:05 how many shows a year | 15:45 we need to back off a tad | 16:15 R.I.P. Steve Phillips | 18:47is somebody playing 'wipeout' | 19:30 Mackenize got pulled off stage | 19:55 how do you pick the playlist | 20:54 The Fans | 21:55 you can fake this | 22:47 check out The Elders online | 24:30 Sacrifice & U2 came a callin' | 25:23 stay away from Whiskey | 26:34 Norm says 'mind yourself' | 27:10 we jump on the plane and come home | 27:35 woodworking with Ian | 28:20 Aisle, Window, or Middle | 28:40 a father... son...the stage
30:06
THE ONE & ONLY KATHY QUINN FROM FOX-4
Radio & TV collide! Who doesn't love Kathy Quinn... you see her every morning on FOX-4 paying it forward among a zillion other things! KEY MOMENTS: :18 when does the day REALLY start | 2:05 spreading good cheer, paying it forward, & Mr. Ray | 3:52 half of your job is lying to people | 7:53 wait... I have 3 lights? | 9:06 yes...you do get nervous on TV | 10:09 Biggest Tech game changer | 11:43 worst fear + fat guy b-roll | 12:41 we had no idea it was World Radio Day | 14:45 get back to stripping | 15:43 Mike froze on TV with Kathy | 17:19 Are you Kathy Quinn...you got $$$ for me | 18:39 Mackenzie is really loud! | 19:00 Kathy's perfect Friday night | 19:51 Kathy does a Podcast GET IT HERE | 20: 25 Most famous person in Kathy's phone | 22:01 Kathy wanted to be a lawyer | 23:17 women in Ireland | 23:36 Radio Nova & the Zoo Crew | 25:43 St. Patrick's Day is a big one for Kathy | 27:23 staying at Wesley Burrowes Home | 28:55 Bono called... yes, that Bono | 29:28 Mr. and Mrs. Bridge... Kathy had a role | 30:50 get me a coke during the make-out scene | 32:28 Kathy's Podcast with the Elder's GET IT HERE | 34:25 @kathyQuinnFox4news | 35:32 Kathy's advice: Just do it...
36:11
OZ @ MINDDRIVE | THE '69 CHEVELLE RAFFLE
We take the Podcast on the road and we're in the Garage on this one! If you remember seeing Travis Kelce back in December with that awesome Electric '69 Chevelle SS at Arrowhead...this episode answers a lot of your question! Oz Qureshi is the Director of MINDDRIVE that works in partnership with Operation Breakthrough here in KC. Operation Breakthrough has the Ignition Lab which which is funded by Travis Kelce and his 87 & Running Foundation. In this episode here how Oz, his students, and many hours of love brought this one of a kind '69 Electric Chevelle SS to Life. The car is also being raffled off to help fund student programs at operation Breakthrough and you have until 6pm Sept 26th, 2025 to buy your raffle tickets. CLICK HERE 4 RAFFLE TIX | KEY MOMENTS: 1:12 MINDDRIVE has been in KC since 2010 | 1:23 we knew Travis Kelce would get the concept | 2:02 how important is hands-on training | 2:26 young people still want to work on cars | 3:00 we just like cars! | 3:18 it's 500 h.p. | 3:48 sourcing the car it's orgins | 4:44 but the '69's the one we want right | 5:31 they painted the car themselves | 6:18 the drivetrain is 2016 Tesla Model S | 7:21 we wanted a car that could be driven | 7:44 putting a square peg in a round hole | 8:17 the students make it happen | 9:06 programs students wouldn't have access too | 9:47 CJ, former student now Program Coordinator | 10:32 the reaction when Travis shows up in the car | 11:10 Thanksgiving surprise w/Jason Kelce | 12:15 teaching Jason Kelce how to weld | 13:28 Best in Show @ Electrified Expo | 14:02 How OZ landed this cool gig | 16:23 Will Shields wanted in on the action w/ 800 h.p. | 17:16 new lifts...and helping the community | 18:07 there's an awesome Vibe here | 18:53 Oz has a pretty cool cheat code | 19:20 when am i ever gonna use geometry | 20:29 how did you keep this under wraps | 21:03 the Social Fuel tour started at Union staion | 22:21 Sir Richard Branson? | 23:35 doing the work | 24:27 Travis Kelce came back to meet everyone | 25:00 Travis & Jason are all of that | 25:03 Travis doesn't forget | 26:13 designing race cars | 26:37 save the Date May 5th | 27:07 get those raffle tickets CLICK HERE 4 RAFFLE TIX