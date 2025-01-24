The Post Show with Mike & Mackenzie

OZ @ MINDDRIVE | THE '69 CHEVELLE RAFFLE

We take the Podcast on the road and we're in the Garage on this one! If you remember seeing Travis Kelce back in December with that awesome Electric '69 Chevelle SS at Arrowhead...this episode answers a lot of your question! Oz Qureshi is the Director of MINDDRIVE that works in partnership with Operation Breakthrough here in KC. Operation Breakthrough has the Ignition Lab which which is funded by Travis Kelce and his 87 & Running Foundation. In this episode here how Oz, his students, and many hours of love brought this one of a kind '69 Electric Chevelle SS to Life. The car is also being raffled off to help fund student programs at operation Breakthrough and you have until 6pm Sept 26th, 2025 to buy your raffle tickets. CLICK HERE 4 RAFFLE TIX | KEY MOMENTS: 1:12 MINDDRIVE has been in KC since 2010 | 1:23 we knew Travis Kelce would get the concept | 2:02 how important is hands-on training | 2:26 young people still want to work on cars | 3:00 we just like cars! | 3:18 it's 500 h.p. | 3:48 sourcing the car it's orgins | 4:44 but the '69's the one we want right | 5:31 they painted the car themselves | 6:18 the drivetrain is 2016 Tesla Model S | 7:21 we wanted a car that could be driven | 7:44 putting a square peg in a round hole | 8:17 the students make it happen | 9:06 programs students wouldn't have access too | 9:47 CJ, former student now Program Coordinator | 10:32 the reaction when Travis shows up in the car | 11:10 Thanksgiving surprise w/Jason Kelce | 12:15 teaching Jason Kelce how to weld | 13:28 Best in Show @ Electrified Expo | 14:02 How OZ landed this cool gig | 16:23 Will Shields wanted in on the action w/ 800 h.p. | 17:16 new lifts...and helping the community | 18:07 there's an awesome Vibe here | 18:53 Oz has a pretty cool cheat code | 19:20 when am i ever gonna use geometry | 20:29 how did you keep this under wraps | 21:03 the Social Fuel tour started at Union staion | 22:21 Sir Richard Branson? | 23:35 doing the work | 24:27 Travis Kelce came back to meet everyone | 25:00 Travis & Jason are all of that | 25:03 Travis doesn't forget | 26:13 designing race cars | 26:37 save the Date May 5th | 27:07 get those raffle tickets CLICK HERE 4 RAFFLE TIX