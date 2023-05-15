The Plant Free MD with Dr Anthony Chaffee

Pablo Kelly is a 9+ year survivor of the most aggressive form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma, which generally carries with it only 3 months average survival after diagnosis without conventional treatment, and an average 15-18 months with complete surgical resection, chemo, and radiation. Not liking those odds, Pablo looked for alternative approaches to treatment and found the work of Professor Thomas Seyfried of Boston College, a previous guest of this podcast and channel, and used his research into diet cancer treatment to heavily influence the progression of his condition. Called Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy, this method has a growing body of literature and data to support its use in cancers of all sorts, as a compliment to, or even as a stand alone therapy. In combination with traditional chemo and radiation, it has been shown to increase the safety and efficacy of both chemo and radiation, and it can also starve out the cancer cells from necessary glucose, which cancer cells need at a rate of 400 times that of normal cells. For more on this, please see my interview with Professor Seyfried, linked here. If you know someone who is affected by this or any other cancer, of has a friend or family member affected by it, please share this with them. And please enjoy Pablo's remarkable story! More on Pablo: www.pablosbrainjourney.com/ www.patreon.com/JourneyThroughBrainCancer?fan_landing=true Please like and subscribe to my podcast here and on Apple/Spotify etc, as well as my YouTube Channel to get updates on all new content. And please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps! ✅ Buy Carnivore themed t-shirts from the Plant Free MD and more! www.plantfreetees.com ✅THE CARNIVORE BAR: Discount Code "Anthony" for 10% off all orders! https://the-carnivore-bar.myshopify.com/?sca_ref=1743809.v3IrTuyDIi ✅Barbell Foods Biltong and Meat Sticks Use code AC10 for 10% of all orders! www.barbellfoods.com.au ✅Schwank Grill (Natural Gas or Propane) https://glnk.io/503n/anthonychaffeemd $150 OFF with Discount Code: ANTHONYMD ✅Butcher Crowd Meat Deliveries https://home.butchercrowd.com.au/?via=anthony Code CARNIVORE20 for $20 off your first purchase ✅ iRestore Laser Hair Therapy: $400 off with discount code AnthonyChaffee https://glnk.io/wyrl/anthonychaffee ✅X3 bar system with discount code "DRCHAFFEE" https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100676052-13511487 ✅Spearhead tallow and soaps referral link https://www.spearheadsoaps.com/?ref=gx0gql8b Discount Code "CHAFFEE" for 10% off ✅Cerule Stem cells https://DrChaffee.cerule.com ✅CARNIVORE CRISPS: Discount Code "DRCHAFFEEMD" for 10% off all orders! www.carnivorecrisps.com ✅Shop Amazon https://www.amazon.com/shop/anthonychaffeemd?ref=ac_inf_hm_vp Contact and Follow Dr Chaffee: ✅PATREON for early releases, bonus content, and weekly Zoom meetings https://www.patreon.com/AnthonyChaffeeMD ✅Sign up for our 30-day carnivore challenge and group here! https://www.howtocarnivore.com/ ✅INSTAGRAM: @anthonychaffeemd www.instagram.com/anthonychaffeemd/ ✅TWITTER: @Anthony_Chaffee ✅TIKTOK: @AnthonyChaffeeMD ✅Apple Podcast: The Plant Free MD https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-plant-free-md-podcast/id1614546790 ✅Spotify: The Plant Free MD https://open.spotify.com/show/0WQtoPLuPMWWm3ZT3DYXzp?si=PPc2rXZzQXuzjIRK__SEZQ ✅To Sign up for a personal consultation with me, you can use my Calendly link below to schedule an appointment: ✅60 minute consultation https://calendly.com/anthonychaffeemd/60-minute-consultation ✅For collaborations, please email me at the below address. Please understand that I cannot give advice over email, but only in a consultation setting: [email protected]
