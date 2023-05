The Plant Free MD with Dr Anthony Chaffee

Episode 126: Visceral Fat is Blocking Your Optimal Health, with Dr Sean O'Mara!

Amazing in depth look at visceral fat and how it causes many chronic diseases, and can even reduce cancer survival, and the best ways to eliminate it with diet and lifestyle changes. Dr O'Mara even takes us through various MRI scans to illustrate his points and shows with real world data on thousands of patients exactly how powerful this is. If you haven't come across Dr O'Mara before, you are in for a treat. Enjoy! Dr Sean O’Mara is a former Emergency Physician turned Lifestyle Physician with a specialty in elite tier-human performance optimization. He routinely uses full-body MRI scanning to identify metabolically-damaging visceral fat and guides his special cohort of patients through the most effective ways of eliminating it. In this fascinating discussion we discuss visceral fat and it's impacts on health and performance, the five key drivers of visceral fat accumulation, physical markers of human health, the best ways of eliminating visceral fat, and Dr O'Mara even goes through real MRI scans showing the impact visceral can have! Please like and subscribe to my podcast here and on Apple/Spotify etc, as well as my YouTube Channel to get updates on all new content. And please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps! And thank you to the sponsor of this episode, The Carnivore Bar, who will give you 10% off all orders with discount code "Anthony". https://the-carnivore-bar.myshopify.com/?sca_ref=1743809.v3IrTuyDIi ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Follow Dr O'Mara YouTube: @drseanomara Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrSeanOMara Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drseanomara/ Dr O'Mara's website: https://drseanomara.com/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Please like and subscribe to my podcast here and on Apple/Spotify etc, as well as my YouTube Channel to get updates on all new content. And please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps! ✅ Buy Carnivore themed t-shirts from the Plant Free MD and more! www.plantfreetees.com ✅THE CARNIVORE BAR: Discount Code "Anthony" for 10% off all orders! https://the-carnivore-bar.myshopify.com/?sca_ref=1743809.v3IrTuyDIi ✅Barbell Foods Biltong and Meat Sticks Use code AC10 for 10% of all orders! www.barbellfoods.com.au ✅Schwank Grill (Natural Gas or Propane) https://glnk.io/503n/anthonychaffeemd $150 OFF with Discount Code: ANTHONYMD ✅Butcher Crowd Meat Deliveries https://home.butchercrowd.com.au/?via=anthony Code CARNIVORE20 for $20 off your first purchase ✅ iRestore Laser Hair Therapy: $400 off with discount code AnthonyChaffee https://glnk.io/wyrl/anthonychaffee ✅X3 bar system with discount code "DRCHAFFEE" https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100676052-13511487 ✅Spearhead tallow and soaps referral link https://www.spearheadsoaps.com/?ref=gx0gql8b Discount Code "CHAFFEE" for 10% off ✅Cerule Stem cells https://DrChaffee.cerule.com ✅CARNIVORE CRISPS: Discount Code "DRCHAFFEEMD" for 10% off all orders! www.carnivorecrisps.com ✅Shop Amazon https://www.amazon.com/shop/anthonychaffeemd?ref=ac_inf_hm_vp Contact and Follow Dr Chaffee: ✅PATREON for early releases, bonus content, and weekly Zoom meetings https://www.patreon.com/AnthonyChaffeeMD ✅Sign up for our 30-day carnivore challenge and group here! https://www.howtocarnivore.com/ ✅INSTAGRAM: @anthonychaffeemd www.instagram.com/anthonychaffeemd/ ✅TWITTER: @Anthony_Chaffee ✅TIKTOK: @AnthonyChaffeeMD ✅Apple Podcast: The Plant Free MD https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-plant-free-md-podcast/id1614546790 ✅Spotify: The Plant Free MD https://open.spotify.com/show/0WQtoPLuPMWWm3ZT3DYXzp?si=PPc2rXZzQXuzjIRK__SEZQ ✅To Sign up for a personal consultation with me, you can use my Calendly link below to schedule an appointment: ✅60 minute consultation https://calendly.com/anthonychaffeemd/60-minute-consultation ✅For collaborations, please email me at the below address. Please understand that I cannot give advice over email, but only in a consultation setting: [email protected] For more of my interviews and discussions, as well as other resources, go to my Linktree at: ✅ https://linktr.ee/DrChaffeeMD OR my website at: ✅ www.TheCarnivoreLife.com And please like and subscribe to my podcast here and Apple/Google podcasts, as well as my YouTube Channel to get updates on all new content, and please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps! Music track: Acoustic Breeze from Bensound.com This podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. #nutrition #keto #carnivore #fyp #motivation