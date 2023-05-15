Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Plant Free MD with Dr Anthony Chaffee

Anthony Chaffee, MD
Hard Facts and science-based approach to nutrition, athletic performance, and obtaining optimal health and results.
  Episode 127: Food and Freedom with Charlie Arnott!
    In this episode of the How To Carnivore series Dr. Chaffee and Simon chat with the "Godfather of Australian regenerative agriculture", Charlie Arnott. Charlie is an 8th generational farmer and an advocate for regenerative farming and wellness practices. His family farming business, under Charlie's guidance, developed from a 'conventional', industrial high input mixed enterprise farm working against nature to a Biodynamically principled holistically managed farm partnering with Nature. This is a very entertaining chat about sovereignty, food security, teaching kids to become strong, animal welfare, how to forge a strong community and more. You're going to enjoy this one! *Dr. Chaffee joins the conversation around the 17 minute mark.  Where to find Charlie Arnott: Website https://charliearnott.com.au/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/charliearno... Charlie's Biodynamics Course https://charliearnott.com.au/work-wit... Regenerative Journey Podcast  https://charliearnott.com.au/podcast/ Charlie's Farm Stay https://charliearnott.com.au/farmstay/  
    5/26/2023
    1:15:32
  Episode 126: Visceral Fat is Blocking Your Optimal Health, with Dr Sean O'Mara!
    Amazing in depth look at visceral fat and how it causes many chronic diseases, and can even reduce cancer survival, and the best ways to eliminate it with diet and lifestyle changes. Dr O'Mara even takes us through various MRI scans to illustrate his points and shows with real world data on thousands of patients exactly how powerful this is. If you haven't come across Dr O'Mara before, you are in for a treat. Enjoy! Dr Sean O'Mara is a former Emergency Physician turned Lifestyle Physician with a specialty in elite tier-human performance optimization. He routinely uses full-body MRI scanning to identify metabolically-damaging visceral fat and guides his special cohort of patients through the most effective ways of eliminating it.  In this fascinating discussion we discuss visceral fat and it's impacts on health and performance, the five key drivers of visceral fat accumulation, physical markers of human health, the best ways of eliminating visceral fat, and Dr O'Mara even goes through real MRI scans showing the impact visceral can have! If you know someone who is affected by this or any other cancer, of has a friend or family member affected by it, please share this with them. And please enjoy Pablo's remarkable story! Follow Dr O'Mara YouTube: @drseanomara Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrSeanOMara Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drseanomara/ Dr O'Mara's website: https://drseanomara.com/ And please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps!   ✅ Buy Carnivore themed t-shirts from the Plant Free MD and more! www.plantfreetees.com ✅THE CARNIVORE BAR: Discount Code "Anthony" for 10% off all orders!   https://the-carnivore-bar.myshopify.com/?sca_ref=1743809.v3IrTuyDIi ✅Barbell Foods Biltong and Meat Sticks Use code AC10 for 10% of all orders! www.barbellfoods.com.au ✅Schwank Grill (Natural Gas or Propane) https://glnk.io/503n/anthonychaffeemd $150 OFF with Discount Code: ANTHONYMD ✅Butcher Crowd Meat Deliveries https://home.butchercrowd.com.au/?via=anthony Code CARNIVORE20 for $20 off your first purchase ✅ iRestore Laser Hair Therapy: $400 off with discount code AnthonyChaffee https://glnk.io/wyrl/anthonychaffee ✅X3 bar system with discount code "DRCHAFFEE" https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100676052-13511487 ✅Spearhead tallow and soaps referral link https://www.spearheadsoaps.com/?ref=gx0gql8b Discount Code "CHAFFEE" for 10% off ✅Cerule Stem cells https://DrChaffee.cerule.com ✅CARNIVORE CRISPS: Discount Code "DRCHAFFEEMD" for 10% off all orders! www.carnivorecrisps.com ✅Shop Amazon https://www.amazon.com/shop/anthonychaffeemd?ref=ac_inf_hm_vp   Contact and Follow Dr Chaffee: ✅PATREON for early releases, bonus content, and weekly Zoom meetings https://www.patreon.com/AnthonyChaffeeMD ✅Sign up for our 30-day carnivore challenge and group here! https://www.howtocarnivore.com/ ✅INSTAGRAM: @anthonychaffeemd www.instagram.com/anthonychaffeemd/ ✅TWITTER: @Anthony_Chaffee ✅TIKTOK: @AnthonyChaffeeMD ✅Apple Podcast: The Plant Free MD https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-plant-free-md-podcast/id1614546790 ✅Spotify: The Plant Free MD https://open.spotify.com/show/0WQtoPLuPMWWm3ZT3DYXzp?si=PPc2rXZzQXuzjIRK__SEZQ ✅To Sign up for a personal consultation with me, you can use my Calendly link below to schedule an appointment: ✅60 minute consultation https://calendly.com/anthonychaffeemd/60-minute-consultation ✅For collaborations, please email me at the below address. Please understand that I cannot give advice over email, but only in a consultation setting: [email protected] For more of my interviews and discussions, as well as other resources, go to my Linktree at: ✅ https://linktr.ee/DrChaffeeMD OR my website at: ✅ www.TheCarnivoreLife.com   And please like and subscribe to my podcast here and Apple/Google podcasts, as well as my YouTube Channel to get updates on all new content, and please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps! Music track: Acoustic Breeze from Bensound.com   This podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. #nutrition #keto #carnivore #fyp #motivation  
    5/24/2023
    1:30:22
  Episode 125: Carnivore Brain Cancer Survivor Pablo Kelly!
    Pablo Kelly is a 9+ year survivor of the most aggressive form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma, which generally carries with it only 3 months average survival after diagnosis without conventional treatment, and an average 15-18 months with complete surgical resection, chemo, and radiation. Not liking those odds, Pablo looked for alternative approaches to treatment and found the work of Professor Thomas Seyfried of Boston College, a previous guest of this podcast and channel, and used his research into diet cancer treatment to heavily influence the progression of his condition. Called Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy, this method has a growing body of literature and data to support its use in cancers of all sorts, as a compliment to, or even as a stand alone therapy. In combination with traditional chemo and radiation, it has been shown to increase the safety and efficacy of both chemo and radiation, and it can also starve out the cancer cells from necessary glucose, which cancer cells need at a rate of 400 times that of normal cells. For more on this, please see my interview with Professor Seyfried, linked here. If you know someone who is affected by this or any other cancer, of has a friend or family member affected by it, please share this with them. And please enjoy Pablo's remarkable story! More on Pablo: www.pablosbrainjourney.com/  www.patreon.com/JourneyThroughBrainCancer?fan_landing=true  
    5/19/2023
    1:05:36
  Episode 124: My Carnivore Girlfriend Elle Marie!
    Elle Marie is a self-made independent businesswoman and owner of the high-end line of hair extensions and other beauty products, Pure Ella Hair, and a Carnivore convert, thanks to Yours Truly.  On top of all that, she is the host of the new podcast "God, What Am I Doing?!" Here we talk about how we met, what she thought of the crazy meat guy at first, and what she thinks of the Carnivore diet now that she's been on it for a while now.  This was originally recorded before we filmed Reversed in Costa Rica in January, so she has now been going strong for even longer.  We hope you enjoy the episode! To find out more about Elle Marie and her professional page, see the links below: Elle Marie Personal Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/_elle.marie_s/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Elle_Marie_   Pure Ella Hair Professional Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/pure_ella_hair/ Website: www.pureellahair.com https://youtube.com/@PureEllaHair   God, What am I Doing Podcast: Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/godwhatamidoing/ Watch on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dqu9glThi3UMi2lSMjt2u?si=IJfY8fSVSXC7nXsnIkgUjA Watch on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Elle_Marie_ Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/god-what-am-i-doing/id1636808464
    5/15/2023
    45:09
  Episode 123: Fixing the Health Care System w/Diet & Lifestyle!
    Olivia Khwaja is a board trustee for the public health collaboration PHC in England. This non-profit organization hopes to change the landscape of healthcare in the UK from both the bottom up and the top down, reaching doctors and clinicians as well as educating patients, as well as politicians who can affect policy decisions. these nutritional interventions could save healthcare system in the UK billions each year, and trillions and America and around the world. from a purely fiscal point of view, is vital to adopt a healthier nutritional and lifestyle habits, and that is what PHC is hoping to do. they have their annual meeting in Sheffield, England May 19th and 20th 2023, where I will be on a debate panel about whether plants are necessary or even needed in the diet, as well as a panel on cancer. If you are in the area, please come by and check it out!    Bio: Olivia has been a Consumer Strategist and Marketing expert for large brands for over 20 years. At British Airways she launched a number of industry first services on ba.com and drove up customer loyalty when heading up the Executive Club programme, resulting in award-winning direct marketing campaigns. At British Gas she led the consumer engagement programme for the national smart meter rollout, the largest infrastructure upgrade in the UK's history. She has also worked with the Department of Business & Energy on other consumer projects. Following extensive research into nutrition, Olivia is now focused on population health transformation as part of her role as a Board Trustee for the Public Health Collaboration, a UK based charity dedicated to educating people about metabolic health. She has a particular passion for empowering the younger generation to make informed nutrition decisions.    IG @oliviakhwaja or https://instagram.com/oliviakhwaja?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== Twitter @oliviakhwaja or https://twitter.com/oliviakhwaja PHC Web: https://phcuk.org/phc-conference-2023/ Twitter: PHCUKorg or https://twitter.com/phcukorg/ IG: PHCUKorg or https://instagram.com/phcukorg?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== FB: PHCUKorg IG @real_food_kids or https://instagram.com/phcukorg?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Please understand that I cannot give advice over email, but only in a consultation setting: [email protected] For more of my interviews and discussions, as well as other resources, go to my Linktree at: ✅ https://linktr.ee/DrChaffeeMD OR my website at: ✅ www.TheCarnivoreLife.com   And please like and subscribe to my podcast here and Apple/Google podcasts, as well as my YouTube Channel to get updates on all new content, and please consider giving a 5-star rating as it really helps! Music track: Acoustic Breeze from Bensound.com   This podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. #nutrition #keto #bodybuilding #carnivore #fyp #motivation #carnivore #carnivorediet #weightloss #thecarnivorelife #weightsandsteaks #teamcarnivore #meatheals #yestomeat #nutrition #diet #autoimmune #rugby #rugbyunion #rugbyplayer #weightlossjourney #weightlifting #steak #bodybuilding #strength #strengthtraining #weighttraining #zerocarb #keto #ketovore #ribeye #liondiet #ketodiet #carnivoreketo #ketotransformation #carnivore75hard #vegan #sowell #thomassowell #dairy #milk #cheese #nsng #lchf #lcif
    5/11/2023
    36:47

Hard Facts and science-based approach to nutrition, athletic performance, and obtaining optimal health and results. Technical enough to satisfy the nerd in anyone but delivered in an easy to digest format that everyone can enjoy. Dr Anthony Chaffee is a medical doctor and former professional rugby player who spent years researching optimal nutrition and living it out as a Carnivore. He has seen the benefits both in his personal life and in his patients. He is joined by world renowned experts in their field who have decades of experience, hard science, and facts to help you understand what you need to do in order to achieve optimal health.
