Let's recap the holidays, manifest for the new year, and pray my grandma doesn't see this episode.
Dogs Are Too Good For Humans
Just because sweet Willow girl got adopted doesn't mean I don’t have that dawg in me. Is the dawg in me a miniature long-haired dachshund wearing a sweater? Mind your business. Let’s talk DOGS!
0:00 Intro
0:23 Willow got adopted!
6:33 Weird park people
11:45 Old Man Barney
18:12 Rover adventures
26:20 Dog facts
28:56 Storytime
36:02 Any questions?
38:46 Outro
Holding Space for The Wizard of Oz
First and foremost, PLEASE CONSIDER ADOPTING SWEET BABY WILLOW! Dm me on Insta if you’re interested! Also I hope you all watched Wicked and were as pleasantly surprised as I was. I rewatched the Wizard of Oz so you don’t have to and spoiler alert: it was all a dream. I’ve been really holding space with that.
Jeff Loves The British
On this very special Pubcast, we’re welcoming the man, the myth, the legend JEFF all the way from Cockshiretonland. This Anglophile and local cowboy also happens to be my father, and he’s here to talk all about his pub, Downton Abbey, and his love for Kerrygold butter. Slainte!
0:00 Intro
0:20 Meet Jeff
2:16 The Pub
8:37 Our British travels
13:19 Queenie Liz
14:24 Jeff likes British attire
18:20 We love Downton Abbey
19:00 Downton premiere
20:52 Jeff stepped on Christine
22:10 British accent
23:50 Ireland
25:42 Scotland
27:06 Celebrities at the pub
29:24 Any questions?
35:12 Outro
Shark Week Is My Religion
This week’s episode is a short one cuz i feel like dookie but it’s a damn shame cuz we’re talking SHARKS! Shark tanks, shark dives, whale sharks, shark week… you name it. Also my grandma? Idk.
0:00 Intro
0:30 LI Aquarium review
4:44 My cage diving beef
7:00 More aquarium review
9:46 Butterfly dementia lady
11:35 My grandma
15:39 Soul Surfer
16:34 Shark facts!
20:50 Any questions?
24:15 Outro
The Pesto Pod stars Julia Leahy, TikTok’s very own @morepestoplease, a washed-up theatre kid and reformed swamp girl. Each week, Professor Pesto will school you on the subject of her choice, whether it's a historical disaster, her favorite marine mammal, or her love of men in Carhartt vests, complete with a few random tangents about the whackassery of her life as of late. With her resplendent vocabulary and a healthy dose of F-bombs, you're bound to learn something. CLASS IS IN SESSION!