Jeff Loves The British

On this very special Pubcast, we’re welcoming the man, the myth, the legend JEFF all the way from Cockshiretonland. This Anglophile and local cowboy also happens to be my father, and he’s here to talk all about his pub, Downton Abbey, and his love for Kerrygold butter. Slainte! 0:00 Intro 0:20 Meet Jeff 2:16 The Pub 8:37 Our British travels 13:19 Queenie Liz 14:24 Jeff likes British attire 18:20 We love Downton Abbey 19:00 Downton premiere 20:52 Jeff stepped on Christine 22:10 British accent 23:50 Ireland 25:42 Scotland 27:06 Celebrities at the pub 29:24 Any questions? 35:12 Outro