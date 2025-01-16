Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyThe Pesto Pod
Listen to The Pesto Pod in the App
Listen to The Pesto Pod in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Pesto Pod

Podcast The Pesto Pod
Julia Leahy
The Pesto Pod stars Julia Leahy, TikTok’s very own @morepestoplease, a washed-up theatre kid and reformed swamp girl. Each week, Professor Pesto will school you...
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 45
  • Happy New Year! I Might Lose My Job!
    HAPPY 2025! GO TO INSTA FOR INFO ON UPCOMING STAND UP SHOW WITH CONNOR!!! Make sure you’re following on Insta and subscribed on YouTube cuz girly might be out of a job next week! All that being said, let’s recap the holidays, manifest for the new year, and pray my grandma doesn’t see this episode. GO BILLS.
    --------  
    29:29
  • Dogs Are Too Good For Humans
    Just because sweet Willow girl got adopted doesn't mean I don’t have that dawg in me. Is the dawg in me a miniature long-haired dachshund wearing a sweater? Mind your business. Let’s talk DOGS! 0:00 Intro 0:23 Willow got adopted! 6:33 Weird park people 11:45 Old Man Barney 18:12 Rover adventures 26:20 Dog facts 28:56 Storytime 36:02 Any questions? 38:46 Outro
    --------  
    40:46
  • Holding Space for The Wizard of Oz
    First and foremost, PLEASE CONSIDER ADOPTING SWEET BABY WILLOW! Dm me on Insta if you’re interested! Also I hope you all watched Wicked and were as pleasantly surprised as I was. I rewatched the Wizard of Oz so you don’t have to and spoiler alert: it was all a dream. I’ve been really holding space with that.
    --------  
    36:51
  • Jeff Loves The British
    On this very special Pubcast, we’re welcoming the man, the myth, the legend JEFF all the way from Cockshiretonland. This Anglophile and local cowboy also happens to be my father, and he’s here to talk all about his pub, Downton Abbey, and his love for Kerrygold butter. Slainte! 0:00 Intro 0:20 Meet Jeff 2:16 The Pub 8:37 Our British travels 13:19 Queenie Liz 14:24 Jeff likes British attire 18:20 We love Downton Abbey 19:00 Downton premiere 20:52 Jeff stepped on Christine 22:10 British accent 23:50 Ireland 25:42 Scotland 27:06 Celebrities at the pub 29:24 Any questions? 35:12 Outro
    --------  
    35:54
  • Shark Week Is My Religion
    This week’s episode is a short one cuz i feel like dookie but it’s a damn shame cuz we’re talking SHARKS! Shark tanks, shark dives, whale sharks, shark week… you name it. Also my grandma? Idk. 0:00 Intro 0:30 LI Aquarium review 4:44 My cage diving beef 7:00 More aquarium review 9:46 Butterfly dementia lady 11:35 My grandma 15:39 Soul Surfer 16:34 Shark facts! 20:50 Any questions? 24:15 Outro
    --------  
    25:17

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About The Pesto Pod

The Pesto Pod stars Julia Leahy, TikTok’s very own @morepestoplease, a washed-up theatre kid and reformed swamp girl. Each week, Professor Pesto will school you on the subject of her choice, whether it's a historical disaster, her favorite marine mammal, or her love of men in Carhartt vests, complete with a few random tangents about the whackassery of her life as of late. With her resplendent vocabulary and a healthy dose of F-bombs, you're bound to learn something. CLASS IS IN SESSION!
Podcast website

Listen to The Pesto Pod, The Toast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/19/2025 - 1:03:24 AM