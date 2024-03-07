The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker

Blake Lively Must Be CONDEMNED! Lady GaGa Is A Sell Out! Taylor Swift vs Kanye West Again? And full coverage of Grammy 2025!
Big show! Recapping the bombshells from Justin Baldoni's amended lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! And our recap of the Grammy Awards!
43:10
Justin Baldoni's Latest Misstep! Prince Harry Wins - But He Is Still Losing! Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Dilemma! Timothee Chalamet Tanks! Kanye West Comes For Kim Kardashian! Diddy Is Fighting Back! Plus, Camila Cabello, Kamala Harris, Spencer Pratt, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus's family, Pitbull and MORE!
Booker thinks Team Boldoni made a mistake. Perez disagrees! Prince Harry beat Rupert Murdoch in court and he's not donating the money to charity. Should he? Taylor Swift is going to the Super Bowl again. Will Blake Lively join her once more? Timothee Chalamet's polarizing SNL episode. Will people support Kanye West's new fashion line for women? And much more!
45:19
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni - He's Got Footage! Snoop Dogg Does Donald Trump - Will This Affect Him In The Long Run? Jennifer Aniston's Alleged Affair! Diddy Creating Doubt! Could He Be Found Not Guilty?
The latest in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni saga - this time featuring Taylor Swift! TikTok went dark, but now it's back. Was it all just a gimmick? More drama for Donald Trump inauguration performers. Warranted? The Diddy case reveals some surprising new details! Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, A$AP Rocky, Chris Martin and more!
38:27
Meghan Markle Flames Out! The Los Angeles Fires! Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montah's Comeback! Plus, Justin Bieber, Liam Payne, Mark Zuckerberg, Jessica Alba And More!
Booker gives us a first-person account of what's happened and is still going on in Los Angeles. Plus, some much needed levity throughout! Serious AND fun show! Enjoy!
43:23
Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni: Who's In The Wrong? Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez - Together Again! Beyonce Failed To Deliver? Britney Spears' Bizarre Behavior! Jeff Lewis vs Justin Martindale & Heather McDonald! And MORE!
New year! Big show! Lots to talk about! We get into the Golden Globes! The Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively saga! Beyonce's NFL halftime show performance! Is Taylor Swift engaged? Jennifer Lopez is trying to woo Kevin Costner! Plus, Zendaya, Aubrey Plaza and more!
