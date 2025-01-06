NREMT Recertification: Complete Walkthrough

Need NREMT Recertification? Go Here: https://www.recertforems.comPass School & NREMT Exams, Go Here: https://www.prepareforems.comNeed NREMT Remedial Training? Go Here: https://www.remedialforems.comThe EKG/12-Lead EKG Masterclass: https://www.ekgforems.comEMS providers every two years must submit an application for NREMT recertification. There are two ways you can maintain your national registry certification. The most common route is taking continuing medical education that is CAPCE accredited to gain your NREMT recertification. The second is taking the NREMT exam all over again. Using online CAPCE accredited CE programs like the NREMT recertification program we offer at The Paramedic Coach you can complete your CE hours at your own pace on any device. The amount of hours you need to recertify differs by provider level. EMR providers need 16 hours, EMT providers need 40 hours, AEMT providers need 50 hours and paramedics need 60 hours of continuing medical education that is state EMS or CAPCE accredited. The NREMT follows the National Continued Competency Program (NCCP Model) which breaks down your NREMT recertification hours into national component, local component, individual component hours we organize all the requirements for you at The Paramedic Coach. Finally, I recommend strongly to any EMS providers to maintain their NREMT status as some jobs, promotions, contracts can require it. Also if you decide to move one day it makes EMS certification reciprocity much easier. Be great, Evan, The Paramedic Coach #emt #paramedic #nremt