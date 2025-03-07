In the first episode of the Open Sketchbook Podcast, host and artist Evan Kitson discusses the profound impact of Juliette Aristides' work on his artistic journey. They delve into the creation of her influential book, Classical Drawing Atelier, and explore the Atelier movement's significance in contemporary art. The conversation highlights the challenges of writing about art, the interplay between writing and visual composition, and the evolving relationship artists have with content creation in today's digital age. Juliette shares her insights on artistic growth, mentorship, and the philosophical underpinnings of her work, culminating in a reflection on the role of art in modern culture. In this conversation, the speakers delve into the evolving role of the artist in a world saturated with images and information. They discuss the importance of understanding the 'why' behind art, the personal connections to artistic works, and the challenges of maintaining artistic integrity in a fast-paced, digital age. The dialogue also touches on the necessity of unlearning ingrained patterns and the significance of community and historical context in the artistic journey. Recommendations for further exploration in art and literature are shared, emphasizing the need for reflection and personal growth. Check out the links below!Want to see our conversation with video? We're on YouTube!Watch Episode 1 here: https://youtu.be/68E-xl_1YnIOur YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@theopensketchbookThe Open Sketchbookhttps://theopensketchbook.comhttps://www.instagram.com/the.open.sketchbook/The Virtual Studio - Join for Exclusive Podcast Content and More!https://learn.theopensketchbook.com/bundles/virtual-studioGUEST: Juliette Aristideshttps://www.aristidesarts.com/https://www.instagram.com/juliettearistides/Aristides Atelier Onlinehttps://terracotta.art/aristides/juliette-aristides-classical-atelierHOST: Evan Kitsonhttps://evankitson.comhttps://www.instagram.com/evan_kitson/BOOKS MENTIONED:Juliette's Books:The Inner Life of the Artist: Conversations from the Atelier (Pre-Order)https://amzn.to/3FmI53KClassical Drawing Atelier: A Contemporary Guide to Traditional Studio Practicehttps://amzn.to/4kuC315Other Books Mentioned:Ottolenghi: The Cookbook, by Yotam Ottolenghihttps://amzn.to/4hccAqrRendez-vous with Art, by Philippe de Montebellohttps://amzn.to/4ivfAzcA Mathematician's Lament: How School Cheats Us Out of Our Most Fascinating and Imaginative Art Form, by Paul Lockharthttps://amzn.to/3QPR9ReJULIETTE'S RECOMMENDATIONS:Art as Therapy, by Alain Bottonhttps://amzn.to/3DkSZqhArt and Technics, by Lewis Mumfordhttps://amzn.to/43xFP3IThe Journal of Eugène Delacroixhttps://amzn.to/4kvHexVNote- some of these are affiliate links- should you choose to make a purchase, we'll make a small commission at no additional cost to you
The Open Sketchbook Podcast: Trailer
In this introduction for the Open Sketchbook Podcast, Evan Kitson shares his excitement about launching a new platform for exploring creativity through interviews with authors, artists, educators, and other creatives. Through preview sound bites, painter and graphic novelist Julie Heffernan emphasizes the importance of curiosity in fostering empathy and imagination, and artist Adrian Brandon shares insight on the emotional significance of color in art. Listeners are encouraged to engage with the Virtual Studio, the Open Sketchbook's online community and explore the deeper connections between creativity and personal growth. The Open Sketchbook Podcast launches March 6th, 2025.

TAKEAWAYS
Evan Kitson introduces his podcast focused on the creative process, strategies for artistic growth, and the realities of an art career.
The Open Sketchbook Podcast will feature interviews with various creatives.
Julie Heffernan makes a wonderful case for curiosity being essential for empathy and imagination.
Adrian Brandon shares insights on the color Green, and how colors can carry various qualities and associations.
We're reminded that Art can help individuals connect with their communities.
The Open Sketchbook Podcast aims to challenge perspectives on art and creativity.

QUOTES
"Curiosity is the fundament of empathy." - Julie Heffernan
"Curiosity leads to imagination, which leads to empathy, because you can imagine what it's like. They're all cross-connecting and integral to each other." - Julie Heffernan
"I worry if they're not curious, can they be imaginative?" - Julie Heffernan
"The deep qualities of forest green have a maturity to them, which got me thinking more about how a color can be mature." - Adrian Brandon
How do artists develop their style, stay inspired, and make a living? The Open Sketchbook Podcast brings you real conversations with artists, educators, and industry professionals to uncover the creative process, strategies for artistic growth, and the realities of an art career. Whether you're a student, and emerging artist, instructor, painter, illustrator, draftsman, or designer you'll get insights on technique, mindset, and the challenges of being an artist so that you can refine your skills, build confidence, and stay motivated. Hosted by Evan Kitson, an experienced artist and educator, this podcast explores the how and why behind making art. Hear from authors, artists, curators, and other creatives so that you can learn from their successes, struggles, and unique perspectives. Expect deep dives into traditional and contemporary techniques, candid artist interviews, and thought-provoking discussions so that you gain the knowledge and inspiration to grow in your own creative practice. If you're looking for art podcasts about creativity, materials and technique, and professional growth, The Open Sketchbook Podcast is for you. Join a growing community of artists and creatives- subscribe now and start listening today!