The Open Sketchbook Podcast: Trailer

In this introduction for the Open Sketchbook Podcast, Evan Kitson shares his excitement about launching a new platform for exploring creativity through interviews with authors, artists, educators, and other creatives. Through preview sound bites, painter and graphic novelist Julie Heffernan emphasizes the importance of curiosity in fostering empathy and imagination, and artist Adrian Brandon shares insight on the emotional significance of color in art. Listeners are encouraged to engage with the Virtual Studio, the Open Sketchbook's online community and explore the deeper connections between creativity and personal growth. The Open Sketchbook Podcast launches March 6th, 2025. Subscribe so you don't miss the awesome episodes coming out later this week!Note: Artists Julie Heffernan and Adrian Brandon are featured briefly in this trailer. They both have their own full interview episodes- be on the lookout for those soon!Want to see our conversation with video? We're on YouTube!Watch the trailer with video here: https://youtu.be/nv8mI9f6k8wOur YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@theopensketchbookTAKEAWAYSEvan Kitson introduces his podcast focused on the creative process, strategies for artistic growth, and the realities of an art career.The Open Sketchbook Podcast will feature interviews with various creatives.Julie Heffernan makes a wonderful case for curiosity being essential for empathy and imagination.Adrian Brandon shares insights on the color Green, and how colors can carry various qualities and associations.We're reminded that Art can help individuals connect with their communities.The Open Sketchbook Podcast aims to challenge perspectives on art and creativity.Listeners are invited to join a creative online community, the Virtual Studio.The first episodes will launch on March 6th. Subscribe and be one of the first to listen this Thursday!BOOKSBabe in the Woods: or, The Art of Getting Lost, a graphic novel by Julie Heffernanhttps://amzn.to/41pAR6I (this is an affiliate link)WEBSITESThe Open Sketchbookhttps://theopensketchbook.comhttps://www.instagram.com/the.open.sketchbook/The Virtual Studio - Join for Exclusive Podcast Content and More!https://learn.theopensketchbook.com/bundles/virtual-studioJulie Heffernanhttps://www.julieheffernan.net/https://www.instagram.com/julie_heffernan_/Adrian Brandonhttps://www.adrianbrandon.com/https://www.instagram.com/ayy.bee/Evan Kitsonhttps://evankitson.comhttps://www.instagram.com/evan_kitson/QUOTES"Curiosity is the fundament of empathy." - Julie Heffernan"Curiosity leads to imagination, which leads to empathy, because you can imagine what it's like. They're all cross-connecting and integral to each other." - Julie Heffernan"I worry if they're not curious, can they be imaginative?" - Julie Heffernan"The deep qualities of forest green have a maturity to them, which got me thinking more about how a color can be mature." - Adrian Brandon