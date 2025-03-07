Powered by RND
Evan Kitson
How do artists develop their style, stay inspired, and make a living? The Open Sketchbook Podcast brings you real conversations with artists, educators, and ind...
ArtsVisual ArtsEducation

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 3: Bonus: The Book That Put Me On My Path
    In our first host-led episode of the Open Sketchbook Podcast, episode three, Evan Kitson reflects on his artistic journey, highlighting the significant influence of Juliette Aristides' book, Classical Drawing Atelier, and the impact of the highly influential graphic novel Arkham Asylum. He discusses the challenges of learning proportion in art, the importance of community in artistic growth, and the lessons learned from both traditional and contemporary artists. Evan emphasizes the need for flexibility in artistic processes and encourages listeners to engage with their own creative practices in a decisively non-procedural manner. Check out the links below!Want to see our conversation with video? We're on YouTube!Watch Episode 3 here: https://youtu.be/nOGBvpURStIOur YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@theopensketchbookThe Open Sketchbookhttps://theopensketchbook.comhttps://www.instagram.com/the.open.sketchbook/The Virtual Studio - Join for Exclusive Podcast Content and More!https://learn.theopensketchbook.com/bundles/virtual-studioHOST: Evan Kitsonhttps://evankitson.comhttps://www.instagram.com/evan_kitson/BOOKS MENTIONED:Juliette's Books:The Inner Life of the Artist: Conversations from the Atelier (Pre-Order)https://amzn.to/3FmI53KClassical Drawing Atelier: A Contemporary Guide to Traditional Studio Practicehttps://amzn.to/4kuC315Lessons in Classical Painting: Essential Techniques from Inside the Atelierhttps://amzn.to/3QOzfhLBatman: Arkham Asylum, by Grant Morrison and Dave McKeanhttps://amzn.to/3F4uA8QLanguage of the Body: Drawings by Pierre-Paul Prud'hon, by John Elderfield (out of print)ARTISTS MENTIONEDJuliette Aristideshttps://www.aristidesarts.com/https://www.instagram.com/juliettearistides/Nicolás Uribehttps://www.ourpaintedlives.com/https://www.instagram.com/nicolasuribebhttps://www.patreon.com/c/OPLTogether/postsDave McKeanhttps://www.davemckean.com/https://www.instagram.com/davemckeanhourglass/Grant Morrisonhttps://www.grantmorrison.com/https://www.instagram.com/grant.morrison/Steven Assaelhttps://www.stevenassael.com/https://www.instagram.com/stevenassael/Michael Grimaldihttps://www.michael-grimaldi.com/https://www.instagram.com/michaelgrimaldi/Dan Thompsonhttps://danthompsonart.com/https://www.instagram.com/danthompsonart/Jeff GeibOTHER RESOURCESPierre-Paul Prud'hon, Standing Female Nude, a black chalk drawing© The Trustees of the British Museum. Shared under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) licence.Rebecca Alzofon Prud'hon Technique Theoryhttp://www.art.net/Studios/visual/rebecca/OnPrudon7.htmlNote- some of these are affiliate links- should you choose to make a purchase, we'll make a small commission at no additional cost to you
    27:59
  • Episode 2: Nicolas Uribe
    In this episode of The Open Sketchbook podcast, Nicolás Uribe shares his journey as a painter, reflecting on the personal connections in his work, the challenges of the art world, and the influence of family and social media on his artistic expression. He emphasizes process over product, the power of vulnerability in art, and his transition from a gallery-focused painter to taking control over his market and creating a new Patreon to support it.The conversation delves into finding an authentic artistic path amid commercial pressures, the complexities of simplicity in painting, and the realities of navigating gallery relationships. Uribe also explores the impact of technology on image-making, the value of slowing down, and the process of unlearning traditional teachings to develop a unique voice. Throughout, he highlights the importance of community, the human experience in art, and rediscovering past influences to shape contemporary creativity.Want to see our conversation with video? We're on YouTube!Watch Episode 2 here:Our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@theopensketchbookThe Open Sketchbookhttps://theopensketchbook.comhttps://www.instagram.com/the.open.sketchbook/The Virtual Studio - Join for Exclusive Podcast Content and More!https://learn.theopensketchbook.com/bundles/virtual-studioHOST: Evan Kitsonhttps://evankitson.comhttps://www.instagram.com/evan_kitson/GUEST: Nicolás Uribehttps://www.ourpaintedlives.com/https://www.instagram.com/nicolasuribebOPL Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/c/OPLTogether/postsRECOMMENDATIONSDavid Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Editionhttps://amzn.to/41xffFmJack Kirby's Fantastic Four Artisan Editionhttps://amzn.to/3FncBKQThe Famous Artist School (Course)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Famous_Artists_SchoolARTISTS SHOWN:Steven Assaelhttps://www.stevenassael.com/https://www.instagram.com/stevenassael/Max Ginsburghttps://www.maxginsburg.com/https://www.instagram.com/ginsburg.max/Nude Boy on the Beach at PorticiFortuny, MarianoCopyright ©Museo Nacional del PradoNote- some of these are affiliate links- should you choose to make a purchase, we'll make a small commission at no additional cost to you
    1:56:50
  • Episode 1: Juliette Aristides
    In the first episode of the Open Sketchbook Podcast, host and artist Evan Kitson discusses the profound impact of Juliette Aristides' work on his artistic journey. They delve into the creation of her influential book, Classical Drawing Atelier, and explore the Atelier movement's significance in contemporary art. The conversation highlights the challenges of writing about art, the interplay between writing and visual composition, and the evolving relationship artists have with content creation in today's digital age. Juliette shares her insights on artistic growth, mentorship, and the philosophical underpinnings of her work, culminating in a reflection on the role of art in modern culture. In this conversation, the speakers delve into the evolving role of the artist in a world saturated with images and information. They discuss the importance of understanding the 'why' behind art, the personal connections to artistic works, and the challenges of maintaining artistic integrity in a fast-paced, digital age. The dialogue also touches on the necessity of unlearning ingrained patterns and the significance of community and historical context in the artistic journey. Recommendations for further exploration in art and literature are shared, emphasizing the need for reflection and personal growth. Check out the links below!Want to see our conversation with video? We're on YouTube!Watch Episode 1 here:  https://youtu.be/68E-xl_1YnIOur YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@theopensketchbookThe Open Sketchbookhttps://theopensketchbook.comhttps://www.instagram.com/the.open.sketchbook/The Virtual Studio - Join for Exclusive Podcast Content and More!https://learn.theopensketchbook.com/bundles/virtual-studioGUEST: Juliette Aristideshttps://www.aristidesarts.com/https://www.instagram.com/juliettearistides/Aristides Atelier Onlinehttps://terracotta.art/aristides/juliette-aristides-classical-atelierHOST: Evan Kitsonhttps://evankitson.comhttps://www.instagram.com/evan_kitson/BOOKS MENTIONED:Juliette's Books:The Inner Life of the Artist: Conversations from the Atelier (Pre-Order)https://amzn.to/3FmI53KClassical Drawing Atelier: A Contemporary Guide to Traditional Studio Practicehttps://amzn.to/4kuC315Other Books Mentioned:Ottolenghi: The Cookbook, by Yotam Ottolenghihttps://amzn.to/4hccAqrRendez-vous with Art, by Philippe de Montebellohttps://amzn.to/4ivfAzcA Mathematician's Lament: How School Cheats Us Out of Our Most Fascinating and Imaginative Art Form, by Paul Lockharthttps://amzn.to/3QPR9ReJULIETTE'S RECOMMENDATIONS:Art as Therapy, by Alain Bottonhttps://amzn.to/3DkSZqhArt and Technics, by Lewis Mumfordhttps://amzn.to/43xFP3IThe Journal of Eugène Delacroixhttps://amzn.to/4kvHexVNote- some of these are affiliate links- should you choose to make a purchase, we'll make a small commission at no additional cost to you
    55:36
  • The Open Sketchbook Podcast: Trailer
    In this introduction for the Open Sketchbook Podcast, Evan Kitson shares his excitement about launching a new platform for exploring creativity through interviews with authors, artists, educators, and other creatives. Through preview sound bites, painter and graphic novelist Julie Heffernan emphasizes the importance of curiosity in fostering empathy and imagination, and artist Adrian Brandon shares insight on the emotional significance of color in art. Listeners are encouraged to engage with the Virtual Studio, the Open Sketchbook's online community and explore the deeper connections between creativity and personal growth. The Open Sketchbook Podcast launches March 6th, 2025. Subscribe so you don't miss the awesome episodes coming out later this week!Note: Artists Julie Heffernan and Adrian Brandon are featured briefly in this trailer. They both have their own full interview episodes- be on the lookout for those soon!Want to see our conversation with video? We're on YouTube!Watch the trailer with video here: https://youtu.be/nv8mI9f6k8wOur YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@theopensketchbookTAKEAWAYSEvan Kitson introduces his podcast focused on the creative process, strategies for artistic growth, and the realities of an art career.The Open Sketchbook Podcast will feature interviews with various creatives.Julie Heffernan makes a wonderful case for curiosity being essential for empathy and imagination.Adrian Brandon shares insights on the color Green, and how colors can carry various qualities and associations.We're reminded that Art can help individuals connect with their communities.The Open Sketchbook Podcast aims to challenge perspectives on art and creativity.Listeners are invited to join a creative online community, the Virtual Studio.The first episodes will launch on March 6th. Subscribe and be one of the first to listen this Thursday!BOOKSBabe in the Woods: or, The Art of Getting Lost, a graphic novel by Julie Heffernanhttps://amzn.to/41pAR6I (this is an affiliate link)WEBSITESThe Open Sketchbookhttps://theopensketchbook.comhttps://www.instagram.com/the.open.sketchbook/The Virtual Studio - Join for Exclusive Podcast Content and More!https://learn.theopensketchbook.com/bundles/virtual-studioJulie Heffernanhttps://www.julieheffernan.net/https://www.instagram.com/julie_heffernan_/Adrian Brandonhttps://www.adrianbrandon.com/https://www.instagram.com/ayy.bee/Evan Kitsonhttps://evankitson.comhttps://www.instagram.com/evan_kitson/QUOTES"Curiosity is the fundament of empathy." - Julie Heffernan"Curiosity leads to imagination, which leads to empathy, because you can imagine what it's like. They're all cross-connecting and integral to each other." - Julie Heffernan"I worry if they're not curious, can they be imaginative?" - Julie Heffernan"The deep qualities of forest green have a maturity to them, which got me thinking more about how a color can be mature." - Adrian Brandon
About The Open Sketchbook Podcast

How do artists develop their style, stay inspired, and make a living? The Open Sketchbook Podcast brings you real conversations with artists, educators, and industry professionals to uncover the creative process, strategies for artistic growth, and the realities of an art career. Whether you're a student, and emerging artist, instructor, painter, illustrator, draftsman, or designer you'll get insights on technique, mindset, and the challenges of being an artist so that you can refine your skills, build confidence, and stay motivated. Hosted by Evan Kitson, an experienced artist and educator, this podcast explores the how and why behind making art. Hear from authors, artists, curators, and other creatives so that you can learn from their successes, struggles, and unique perspectives. Expect deep dives into traditional and contemporary techniques, candid artist interviews, and thought-provoking discussions so that you gain the knowledge and inspiration to grow in your own creative practice. If you're looking for art podcasts about creativity, materials and technique, and professional growth, The Open Sketchbook Podcast is for you. Join a growing community of artists and creatives- subscribe now and start listening today!
