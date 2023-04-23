Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Michelle Livock and Monique Mitchelson
A podcast for neurodivergent women, hosted by clinical psychologist Monique Mitchelson and clinical neuropsychologist Michelle Livock. Covering Autism to ADHD a... More
Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • Selective mutism with Chantell Marshall
    This week we welcome Chantell Marshall to the podcast, who some may know through the social media handle @shylittlepixie. Chantell is an autistic woman, who lives with selective mutism, severe social anxiety and c-PTSD. She spends most of her time at home with her plants and her foster kittens. Chantell shares her personal journey through autism and mental health openly on social media; Chantell says that she finds this rather bizarre because in person she often cannot speak two words to a new person. So it is for this reason that we have run this week’s episode a little differently. Because of Chantell’s selective mutism she is not able to speak with us, but she shares her experiences and answers our questions through the written word. Chantell’s words will be read by an autistic voice actor, Allison Welch.   On this episode we cover Chantell’s path to understanding her own neurodivergence and what this meant for her, what is selective mutism, language considerations and why Chantell prefers the term ‘selective’ mutism over ‘situational’ mutism, and Chantell’s experience of living with selective mutism throughout her childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. We also chat about the overlap of autism and selective mutism, how the fight flight and freeze responses play into selective mutism, and how common it is for internalised stress to be mistaken and praised for ‘compliance’, particularly in girls and afab individuals. Finally, Chantell shares what has been helpful and not helpful for her over her lifetime, her top tips for others, and some of her special interests!   Chantell would like to add the following: I would like to thank Allison for being so kind to offer to be my voice for this podcast. I am so genuinely grateful to you! I would also like to thank Michelle and Monique for being so incredibly understanding in regard to my difficulties with speaking, and for being so willing to provide accommodations to enable me to still be able to share my story here on their wonderful podcast. This is honestly all it takes! I hope others can learn from their foresight and be willing to make adjustments for other Autistic people when needed, too.    Want polished copies of our episode in pdf article format? Grab them here. We currently have listener favourite episodes from seasons 1-3 available for download, with more being added!   We are on Patreon! Patreon subscribers receive basic episode transcripts for Season 4, access to a monthly live zoom lang out, 50% off our episode articles, plus bonus monthly content (depending on subscription tier). Check out our Patreon page to support us, as we aim to make quality mental health care information accessible to everyone: www.patreon.com/ndwomanpod   Contact us at [email protected], or visit our website: www.ndwomanpod.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/21/2023
    59:03
  • Language and Communication with Adina Levy
    Today’s guest is Adina Levy. Adina is an AuDHDer, speech therapist, professional educator, and podcaster. She runs Play. Learn. Chat., and her podcast is called The Exploring Neurodiversity podcast. Adina loves intertwining her personal and clinical experiences with the lived experiences and perspectives of other neurodivergent people. She is dedicated to helping professionals and families to better understand the unique interests, individual strengths, and support needs of neurodivergent children.    In this episode we focus on understanding language and communication differences in neurodivergence, and the role that speech therapists can play. Adina talks to us about what a speech therapist is, why she doesn’t use the term ‘speech pathologist’, and how speech therapists can work with neurodivergent folks in an affirming way. We unpack what it means to communicate and the societal bias toward speech as the only form of communication. We chat about what can be behind communication differences in neurodivergent folk, and touch on gestalt language processing, the purpose of echolalia, the importance of incorporating nonspeaking time into daily life, literal interpretation of language, and interrupting. Finally, Adina shares her own experience as a neurodivergent speech therapist and gives her top tips for others.   Things we mentioned:  Visit Adina’s website here: https://playlearnchat.com/about/ Adina’s podcast is called The Exploring Neurodiversity podcast Check her out on instagram @play.learn.chat You can access Ido Kedar’s book, ‘Ido in Autismland’ here Adina's checklist for parents looking for the right speech therapist for their child is here   Want polished copies of our episode in pdf article format? Grab them here. We currently have listener favourite episodes from seasons 1-3 available for download, with more being added!   We are on Patreon! Patreon subscribers receive basic episode transcripts for Season 4, access to a monthly live zoom lang out, 50% off our episode articles, plus bonus monthly content (depending on subscription tier). Check out our Patreon page to support us, as we aim to make quality mental health care information accessible to everyone: www.patreon.com/ndwomanpod   Contact us at [email protected], or visit our website: www.ndwomanpod.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/14/2023
    1:21:03
  • Friendships
    This week we chat friendships – this was a huuuuuge topic! We cover understanding your friendship needs and how these might change over time, different ways of connecting and forms of friendships, maintenance and management of friendships over time, and factors specific to neurodivergent women and afab folk in friendships. We also chat through the impact of attachment and personal triggers on friendships and how to engage in healthy conflict management and boundary setting in friendships.   Want polished copies of our episode in pdf article format? Grab them here. We currently have listener favourite episodes from seasons 1-3 available for download, with more being added!   We are on Patreon! Patreon subscribers receive basic episode transcripts for Season 4, access to a monthly live zoom lang out, 50% off our episode articles, plus bonus monthly content (depending on subscription tier). Check out our Patreon page to support us, as we aim to make quality mental health care information accessible to everyone: www.patreon.com/ndwomanpod   Contact us at [email protected], or visit our website: www.ndwomanpod.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/7/2023
    1:25:40
  • Neurodivergence and Sex with Talisin Switch
    Content warning: In this episode we talk explicitly and directly about sex. Please be mindful of this if you usually listen with children around.   This week we welcome Talisin Switch to the podcast. Talisin is a neurodivergent sex worker and educator, specialising in BDSM and queer exploration. They consider themself to be a person with one foot in theoretical academics and the other in practical experience and use an integrative approach to their work. They're passionate about further aiding people's knowledge of themselves in a welcoming and safe environment.    Talisin gives us a rundown on neuroqueer theory and shares their personal experience of neurodivergence. They take us through what their job entails, and we dive deep into sexual content, sex as play, disability and sex, the crucial role of sex education, and what BDSM means. Finally, we cover the overlap of neurodivergence and kink / gender-diverse / sexuality-diverse communities.     Want polished copies of our episode in pdf article format? Grab them here. We currently have listener favourite episodes from seasons 1-3 available for download, with more being added!   We are on Patreon! Patreon subscribers receive basic episode transcripts for Season 4, access to a monthly live zoom lang out, 50% off our episode articles, plus bonus monthly content (depending on subscription tier). Check out our Patreon page to support us, as we aim to make quality mental health care information accessible to everyone: www.patreon.com/ndwomanpod   Contact us at [email protected], or visit our website: www.ndwomanpod.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    1:10:07
  • Personality
    This week’s episode is all about personality – what is personality, what factors impact the formation of personality, and how can we measure it? We also chat about personality disorders, unpacking what these are, how they are formed, and how personality disorders fit within the neurodiversity spectrum. We deep dive into Borderline Personality Disorder and Narcissistic Personality Disorder, as exemplifiers.   A note for astute listeners – early in the episode we are discussing temperament categories and the percentage of babies that fall into each category. These percentages don’t add up to 100% - this is because roughly 30% of kids don’t fall clearly into any category.   Michelle’s favourite book on a powerful female archetype: ‘Artemis; The Indominable Spirit in Every Woman’ by Jean Shinoda Bolen.   Want polished copies of our episodes in pdf article format? Grab them here.   We are on Patreon! Patreon subscribers receive basic episode transcripts, access to a monthly live zoom hang out, 50% off our episode articles, plus bonus monthly content (depending on subscription tier). Check out our Patreon page to support us, as we aim to make quality mental health care information accessible to everyone: www.patreon.com/ndwomanpod   Contact us at [email protected], or visit our website: www.ndwomanpod.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/23/2023
    1:22:30

About The Neurodivergent Woman

A podcast for neurodivergent women, hosted by clinical psychologist Monique Mitchelson and clinical neuropsychologist Michelle Livock. Covering Autism to ADHD and everything in between, we aim to educate and inspire women who think differently.
