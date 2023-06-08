Your Mid-Year RESET GUIDE

Assalamu Alaikum! Welcome to this episode of Your Muslim Girl Podcast, where you can come and get advice and we can all learn and grow together. In today's episode, I go in-depth on how to have your ultimate mid-year reset (and yes, I know, I'm a little late to the party!). If you feel like you've been going through a slump, and you haven't been as productive as you should have, this episode is for you. As you go through this journey, remind yourself growth isn't linear. Be kind and compassionate to yourself and put your trust in Allah. May He grant us all success in this life and in the next. Also, my entire Etsy shop (which I've linked below), is having a 15% off sale, so definitely go and grab your copy of the gratitude journal or whatever your heart fancies. Remember, this sale only lasts until August 6th, so make sure you don't miss out! As always, if you'd like to get in contact with me, or have any podcast recommendations, definitely let me know on Instagram @yourmuslimgirlpodcast. <333, Fatima Buy my planners/journals: ⁠ByFatimaSabir.etsy.com⁠ Pinterest: ⁠https://pin.it/FwF3cvU⁠