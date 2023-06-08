Assalamu alaikum! My name is Fatima Sabir, and I am the host of YOUR Muslim Girl Podcast. This is YOUR place for advice, and a space where we can all learn and ...
Going back to school: my advice, tips, and having a routine
Salam lovely! Thank you so much for tuning in to today's episode of Your Muslim Girl Podcast, your one stop shop for advice and growth. In today's episode, I talk about going back to school and all the fun tips and tricks that come with that. I delve into making good routines, studying, as so on, As always, if you have any questions for me, leave them in the question box, and I'll try to answer them the best that I can. As always, I'd love for you to leave a rating and a review wherever you're listening, I really appreciate it when you do.
If you'd ever like to get in contact with me, you can always reach out to my @yourmuslimgirlpodcast on Instagram.
May Allah put barakah in all of our journeys,
Fatima
8/27/2023
20:04
How to get closer to the deen
Salam lovely! Thank you so much for tuning in to today's episode of Your Muslim Girl Podcast, your one stop shop for advice and growth. In today's episode, I talk about different ways to get closer to the deen (which pairs really nicely with my episode, 6 ways to get closer to Allah). As always, if you have any questions for me, leave them in the question box, and I'll try to answer them the best that I can. As always, I'd love for you to leave a rating and a review wherever you're listening, I really appreciate it when you do. Also, there's a 15% off sale on my Etsy shop (linked below!) so definitely go check that out, because the sale ends at 11:59 pm on August 6th!
8/6/2023
11:11
Your Mid-Year RESET GUIDE
Assalamu Alaikum! Welcome to this episode of Your Muslim Girl Podcast, where you can come and get advice and we can all learn and grow together. In today's episode, I go in-depth on how to have your ultimate mid-year reset (and yes, I know, I'm a little late to the party!). If you feel like you've been going through a slump, and you haven't been as productive as you should have, this episode is for you. As you go through this journey, remind yourself growth isn't linear. Be kind and compassionate to yourself and put your trust in Allah. May He grant us all success in this life and in the next.
Also, my entire Etsy shop (which I've linked below), is having a 15% off sale, so definitely go and grab your copy of the gratitude journal or whatever your heart fancies. Remember, this sale only lasts until August 6th, so make sure you don't miss out!
7/31/2023
16:19
MOTIVATION EPISODE: How to overcome struggles with the hijab
Assalamu Alaikum! Welcome to this episode of Your Muslim Girl Podcast, where you can come and get advice and we can all learn and grow together. In today's episode, I tackle the topic of hijabi struggles, and how to deal with them. This episode is one for you to play on repeat when you need the motivation to keep going with your hijab journey. It's not going to be easy at times, but as we all know, growth isn't linear. Our goal is Jannah, and we're doing this for the sake of Allah.
7/23/2023
13:18
Q&A SESSION PART TWO: Answering YOUR Questions with Mindful Muslimah
Assalamu Alaikum! Welcome to this episode of Your Muslim Girl Podcast, where you can come and get advice and we can all learn and grow together. In today's episode, I have a very special guest with me. Mindful Muslimah is an educator of over 20 years, and has helped women across the globe so I am incredibly excited for you to learn from her wisdom and insight today. Also, make sure to tune in next week for part two of our Q&A, where we talk a lot about marriage—you don't want to miss it! As always, if you'd like to get in contact with me, or have any podcast recommendations, definitely let me know on Instagram @yourmuslimgirlpodcast.
Mindful Muslimah Speaks Podcast (Spotify): https://open.spotify.com/show/3tVDwPd7LYYwQM7gEHMprF?si=e84a221ffbd64dbd
Mindful Muslimah Speaks Podcast (Apple Podcasts): https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/mindful-muslimah-speaks/id1447820372
Part One of this episode: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/2M6NhYlguBb
