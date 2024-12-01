The rebellious, fury-filled journals of a Korean-American boy who was caught in the midst of a culture clash at school and at home.Watch Robert's performance in the The Mortified Guide to Family in The Mortified Guide TV mini-series on Tubi and Freevee(Amazon Prime). The Mortified Podcast is a proud member of Radiotopia from PRX. This episode is made with the support of Squarespace. Use this special link to receive a discount just for Mortified fans.

The Most Mortified tournament has reached the semifinals! In this head to head clash of titans, the Mortified Chicago chapter battles the Mortified Portland chapter. Stories include: Inspired by the diary of Anne Frank, a girl sets out to keep an adolescent diary that will be remembered for the ages.The epic tale of a shy kid who works up the gumption to talk to girls.

Stories include: At the height of the Carter-Reagan election, a 10-year-old girl, Alex, imagines experiencing a future with a female President. A broken hearted teen, Erica, unleashes her romantic fury by writing her ex a 24-page letter. A girl in the 1970s, Rhonda, wrestles with who she ought to be in pages of her journals after reading a book about being a proper young woman, The Fascinating Girl.

Hear part 1 of our Most Mortified Tournament of Teen Angst finale. Segment 1: the diary of Chanel Ruth. Segment 2: A conversation with 3 members of the Mortified Chicago team that covers such topics as: creative ways for closeted young lesbians to use the Josie and the Pussycats soundtrack, kids who fear they'll go to hell for watching an Al Pacino movie, and finding out your great grandma has a smutty side.

Hear part 2 of our Most Mortified Tournament of Teen Angst finale. Segment 1: the erotic fiction of Keith Garcia. Segment 2: A conversation with 3 members of the Mortified Denver community that covers such topics as: an epic coming-out tale, a major tampon mishap, sneaking explicit music past religious parents and lurid stories from youth group.

About The Mortified Podcast

The Mortified Podcast is a storytelling series where adults share the embarrassing things they created as kids—diaries, letters, lyrics & beyond—in front of total strangers. PS: It totally likes you. The Mortified Podcast is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Podcast produced and hosted by Neil Katcher and David Nadelberg. Stage show created by David Nadelberg.