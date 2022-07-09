Why YOU MUST SUPPORT Your Local Homebrew Store featuring Oak Barrel Winecraft | The Mash Up

On this episode of The Mash Up, MoreBeer! visits Oak Barrel Winecraft in Berkeley CA, which has been open since 1957! Vito talks to them about their history, how COVID and the pandemic have affected them, and why it's so important to support your local homebrew store.

Learn more about Oak Barrel Winecraft and drop by if you're in the area! https://oakbarrel.com/
(510) 849-0400
1443 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

0:00 Intro
1:44 The History of Oak Barrel Winecraft from Homer Smith
5:35 Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada Used to Buy Supplies Here
7:42 Community is the Most Important Thing at a LHBS
9:21 Oak Barrel's New Owner Stacey Stevenson's Background
12:11 COVID and The Pandemic's Effect on Business
14:12 Vito's Tribute to Lee Sheppard
15:06 How Oak Barrel is Giving Back to their Customers and Community
18:46 Food Fermentation and Other DIY Projects
20:05 Homebrewing Competitions and Festivals
23:10 Why You Must Support Your Local Homebrew Store