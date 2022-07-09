Stay up to date with all things beer and homebrewing with the MoreBeer! podcast. More
Brewing a GOLD MEDAL Winning AMERICAN LAGER with Epidemic Ales | The Mash Up
On this episode of The Mash Up, Vito visits Epidemic Ales in Concord, CA to talk to owner Erin and head brewer Shawn about their GABF Gold Medal winning American Lager, Lager at World's End, which is now available at MoreBeer! as a recipe kit! We talk about the history of brewery and their homebrewing roots, the concept behind the beer, tips for brewing lagers, and end with the state of the industry, including brewing and serving seltzers, Cold IPAs, and even beer slushies! Watch this interview as a video!➡️ https://youtu.be/vFycuxAF4KkBrew Epidemic Ales' GOLD MEDAL WINNING LAGER at home! EXTRACT ➡️ https://www.morebeer.com/products/epidemic-ales-lager-worlds-extract-beer-brewing-kit-5-gallons.htmlALL-GRAIN ➡️ https://www.morebeer.com/products/epidemic-ales-lager-worlds-unmilled-base-malt.html⭐️ Subscribe to MoreBeer! on YouTube ⭐️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv58v5jA_N-kdVMpLB-yL5w?sub_confirmation=10:00 Intro0:42 The History of Epidemic Ales3:21 Winning a GABF Gold Medal for Lager at Worlds End4:43 Using Viking Malt in the Gold Medal Winning Lager6:26 The Concept Behind Lager at Worlds End7:44 Tips for Brewing Lagers14:32 State of the Beer Industry22:13 Tasting a Flight of Beers at Epidemic
4/28/2023
21:43
Chris White Founder of WHITE LABS on PurePitch Next Generation Beer Yeast | MoreBeer!
Owner of MoreBeer! Chris Graham is joined by his old friend and founder of White Labs, Chris White to talk about the new PurePitch Next Generation Beer Yeast! They talk about the history of White Labs, and all of the decisions over the years that has lead to the creation of the new packaging, which Chris White refers to in this conversation as, "indestructible." Watch this episode as a video: ➡️ https://youtu.be/guhkr08fWtANew White Labs PurePitch Next Generation beer yeast available at MoreBeer! 🙌🔥➡️ https://www.morebeer.com/category/white-labs-yeast.html?sort=price_hightolow&page=1⭐️ Subscribe to MoreBeer! on YouTube ⭐️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv58v5jA_N-kdVMpLB-yL5w?sub_confirmation=10:00 Intro0:50 The Beginnings of White Labs4:14 Quality Assurance Performed by White Labs6:42 White Labs Second Phase of Packaging8:30 Growing Yeast Inside the Packages12:31 PurePitch Next Generation16:55 White Labs Aseptic FlexPump and Best Practices for Pitching19:17 When to Take Beer Yeast out of the Fridge21:38 Spraying the Package Before Opening
4/14/2023
22:47
The Secrets of Making Hoppy Refresher with Lagunitas Brewing Company | The Mash Up
We got to visit Lagunitas Brewing Company, home of the Hoppy Refresher, to learn all of the secrets of making hop water. After brewing an experimental batch of hop water, we sat down with Jeremy Marshall, Mark Hughes, and Brian Donaldson to get all of their tips and secrets of making incredible hop water, and to learn about the history of the beverage. Then, we end the conversation by talking about innovation and the push towards more health consciousness in the beer industry. Watch this as a video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/JBh5yhDNdc00:00 Intro1:07 Brewer Introductions03:40 History of Hop Water and Hi-Fi7:10 Making Hop Water: The Water9:26 Acidifying the Water14:52 Choosing Hops for Hop Water17:02 What is Dip Hopping?18:52 Adding Yeast to Hop Water23:14 Innovation and Health Consciousness in the Beer Industry33:07 Non Alcoholic Beer35:45 Outro
3/28/2023
35:15
State of the Beer Industry with 5 California Breweries | The Mash Up Holiday Special
It's a Holiday Special on The Mash Up! We got all of the breweries together that Vito visited in 2022 year to discuss all things beer and homebrewing, and end on a conversation about the State of the Beer Industry and what's next in 2023. Thanks to Melissa from The Good Hop for hosting us! Enjoy! ➡️ Watch the video version of this episode! https://youtu.be/zNA1d_OQ1QU⭐️ Subscribe to MoreBeer! on YouTube ⭐️https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv58...0:00 Intro1:13 What Beer Changed Everything for You? 6:02 Thiols, GMO Yeast, and What's Next9:23 New Hops People Should Know13:19 Advice for Anyone Looking to Open a Brewery18:29 The Importance of the Local Homebrew Shop25:18 The Importance of the Bottle Shop31:28 Training New Brewers in a Brewery37:13 State of the Beer Industry Going into 2023
12/29/2022
48:22
Why YOU MUST SUPPORT Your Local Homebrew Store featuring Oak Barrel Winecraft | The Mash Up
On this episode of The Mash Up, MoreBeer! visits Oak Barrel Winecraft in Berkeley CA, which has been open since 1957! Vito talks to them about their history, how COVID and the pandemic have affected them, and why it's so important to support your local homebrew store.Watch this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BWb-yWRIlu4Learn more about Oak Barrel Winecraft and drop by if you're in the area! https://oakbarrel.com/(510) 849-04001443 San Pablo AveBerkeley, CA 94702Subscribe to MoreBeer! on YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv58...0:00 Intro1:44 The History of Oak Barrel Winecraft from Homer Smith5:35 Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada Used to Buy Supplies Here7:42 Community is the Most Important Thing at a LHBS9:21 Oak Barrel's New Owner Stacey Stevenson's Background12:11 COVID and The Pandemic's Effect on Business14:12 Vito's Tribute to Lee Sheppard15:06 How Oak Barrel is Giving Back to their Customers and Community18:46 Food Fermentation and Other DIY Projects20:05 Homebrewing Competitions and Festivals23:10 Why You Must Support Your Local Homebrew Store