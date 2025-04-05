2. Welcome to the Experiment

* Please bare with us and our mic audio- we are new here :)In this episode of the MindShift Experiment, hosts Amanda and Carter explore the transformative power of belief and the ability to shift one's reality. They share personal experiences and experiments related to manifestation, gratitude, and abundance, emphasizing the importance of mindset and authenticity. The conversation delves into the impact of words, the role of the ego, and the connection between mind and body, ultimately encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves and create their own reality.