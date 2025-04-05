Powered by RND
Education
The MindShift Experiment

TheMindShift Experiment
The MindShift Experiment Welcome to the ultimate reality reset. We're two women who shattered the rules, questioned everything, and radically shifted our lives—...
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 2. Welcome to the Experiment
    * Please bare with us and our mic audio- we are new here :)In this episode of the MindShift Experiment, hosts Amanda and Carter explore the transformative power of belief and the ability to shift one's reality. They share personal experiences and experiments related to manifestation, gratitude, and abundance, emphasizing the importance of mindset and authenticity. The conversation delves into the impact of words, the role of the ego, and the connection between mind and body, ultimately encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves and create their own reality.
    --------  
    1:01:24
  • 1. Welcome to The Mindshift Experiment
    In this episode of the MindShift Experiment you'll meet your hosts Amanda Knox and Carter Brown while getting to explore their personal journeys of transformation, overcoming adversity, and the power of mindset. They discuss the importance of gratitude, the impact of addiction, and how shifting perspectives can lead to profound changes in life. The conversation emphasizes the idea of co-creating one's reality and the significance of taking messy action towards personal growth.
    --------  
    27:41

About The MindShift Experiment

The MindShift Experiment Welcome to the ultimate reality reset. We’re two women who shattered the rules, questioned everything, and radically shifted our lives—from a near-death experience to unraveling deep conditioning. This podcast is a live experiment in mindset, consciousness, and creating your dream reality. We dive into paradigm-shattering conversations, high-level transformations, and wild true stories (yes, including NDEs). Expect raw honesty, unexpected humor, and mind-blowing insights that make you rethink your entire existence. Whether you’re waking up or already wide awake—this is
