* Please bare with us and our mic audio- we are new here :)In this episode of the MindShift Experiment, hosts Amanda and Carter explore the transformative power of belief and the ability to shift one's reality. They share personal experiences and experiments related to manifestation, gratitude, and abundance, emphasizing the importance of mindset and authenticity. The conversation delves into the impact of words, the role of the ego, and the connection between mind and body, ultimately encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves and create their own reality.
1:01:24
1. Welcome to The Mindshift Experiment
In this episode of the MindShift Experiment you'll meet your hosts Amanda Knox and Carter Brown while getting to explore their personal journeys of transformation, overcoming adversity, and the power of mindset. They discuss the importance of gratitude, the impact of addiction, and how shifting perspectives can lead to profound changes in life. The conversation emphasizes the idea of co-creating one's reality and the significance of taking messy action towards personal growth.
