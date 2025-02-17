Send us a textIn this episode of 'Organizing the ADHD Brain,' the host welcomes Tanya Willis, host of 'Menopause Made Easy' and author of 'Cookie Dough in the Dark.' They discuss a wide range of topics from ADHD diagnosis, particularly how many discover their own ADHD after their child's diagnosis, to the systemic challenges of getting diagnosed, and the intricate relationship between ADHD, eating disorders, and organizing one's life. Tanya shares her personal journey with ADHD, bulimia, and healthy lifestyle transformations while offering valuable insights into the importance of self-regulation, compassionate self-talk, and creating personalized solutions. Listeners also learn about the similarities between impulsive eating and buying habits linked to seeking dopamine hits. The episode wraps up with the host announcing the conclusion of season one and inviting listeners to join a supportive community for organizing and understanding ADHD. Key takeaways include the importance of a supportive environment, recognizing individual needs, and finding sustainable ways to live healthily.04:37 Tonya's Journey in Health and Wellness09:01 Parenting a Child with ADHD18:17 Tonya's Personal Struggles with Eating Disorders24:01 ADHD, Diet Culture, and Self-Regulation28:53 The Importance of Personalized Health Solutions33:21 Conclusion and Community InvitationTanya Willis is the host of Menopause Made Easy with Tanya podcast, author of Cookie Dough in the Dark and founder of the Vibrant Living Academy & the Midlife Reboot. She's a mum, dog lover and loves spending time in nature! Her mission is to help women thrive after 35, to be an inspiration to women that they don’t have to give in to the negative messages of aging that can be prevalent in society – you can get older AND be strong, healthy, and vibrant.5 Hacks to Cut Cravings Freebie!! https://www.vibrantlivingwithtanya.com/5-Hacks-to-Cut-Cravings Midlife Reboot https://www.vibrantlivingwithtanya.com/midlifereboot Book a 20-minute call to see if COACHING is a good fit for you: Megs CalendarJoin the Organizing an ADHD Brain COMMUNITY: https://www.mindfulmegs.com/thecollectiveUSE CODE: PODCAST for $5 off your first billing cycle. Get your Free DOPAMINE MENU download HERE (MindfulMegs.com)^There's a pop-up when you are on my website for the menu. If you have any trouble at all, email me [email protected]