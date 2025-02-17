Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationOrganizing an ADHD Brain
Listen to Organizing an ADHD Brain in the App
Listen to Organizing an ADHD Brain in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Organizing an ADHD Brain

Podcast Organizing an ADHD Brain
Megs Crawford
This Podcast is about what it's like to have ADHD and different techniques people can apply to their life to find their own version of what organized means. Meg...
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationshipsEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • Is It ADHD? Diagnosis, Acceptance & Passion Overload: an Interview with Sam Milburn
    Send us a textConnect with Sam: PODCASTSam's Instagram: CoulditbeADHD_thepodcastSam's Marketing Instagram: Sam.Milburn.Digital.MarketingHost Megs interviews Sam, the creator of the podcast 'Could It Be ADHD?', to delve into their ADHD diagnosis journeys and experiences. They discuss the disparities in healthcare systems between the UK and the US, particularly focusing on the UK's NHS. The conversation highlights the importance of understanding ADHD brains for personal growth and organization. Sam shares insights into her diverse career background, her challenges in the UK healthcare system, and her strategies for coping with ADHD in both personal and professional contexts. They also explore the high prevalence of ADHD among marketers and the unique challenges that come with neurodivergent brains. Both Megs and Sam discuss their personal struggles and coping mechanisms, emphasizing acceptance and adaptation. They also touch on the difficulties of seeking a diagnosis for children and the potential impact on education and accommodations.03:42 Interview with Sam: Background and Podcast Journey08:14 Sam's ADHD Diagnosis Journey10:56 Challenges and Realities of ADHD Diagnosis in the UK13:41 Comparing Healthcare Systems: UK vs. US17:00 Life After Diagnosis: Acceptance and Moving Forward19:34 Opposites Attract: Navigating Differences in Marriage20:16 ADHD and Communication: Strategies for Better Understanding21:25 The Struggles and Solutions of Forgetfulness23:56 Embracing ADHD: Acceptance and Self-Love28:32 The Digital Marketing Journey: Finding a Niche34:24 Marketing to Neurodivergent Audiences37:58 Parenting with ADHD: Challenges and Insights Book a 20-minute call to see if COACHING is a good fit for you: Megs CalendarJoin the Organizing an ADHD Brain COMMUNITY: https://www.mindfulmegs.com/thecollectiveUSE CODE: PODCAST for $5 off your first billing cycle. Get your Free DOPAMINE MENU download HERE (MindfulMegs.com)^There's a pop-up when you are on my website for the menu. If you have any trouble at all, email me [email protected]
    --------  
    44:11
  • Addressing Barriers to Letting Go: Season 2 Premiere
    Send us a textTo those asking about the 5 AM club book I was chatting about, it's this one: https://amzn.to/3QfiRqn by Robin Sharma*This is an affiliate link, so Organizing an ADHD Brain may earn a commission if you purchase through this link. Thanks for supporting the podcast!!Welcome back to season two of Organizing an ADHD Brain with Megs. In this special one-year anniversary episode, Megs dives into the multifaceted topic of 'letting go,' discussing the barriers that often prevent us from decluttering our homes. She shares personal stories, including helping her parents clear out their attic and linen closet, and offers practical advice on how to reduce emotional and logistical barriers to letting go. From adopting easier donation strategies to innovative methods like ThredUp, Megs emphasizes the importance of establishing regular routines for decluttering. Tune in for heartfelt anecdotes, practical tips, and a roadmap to achieve a less cluttered, more organized life.Welcome to Season Two!00:31 The Journey of Letting Go03:52 A Personal Story: Helping My Parents08:50 Understanding the Emotional Barriers16:14 Practical Tips to get things out of your home24:35 The Benefits of Letting Go30:03 Final Thoughts and Community Shoutouts Book a 20-minute call to see if COACHING is a good fit for you: Megs CalendarJoin the Organizing an ADHD Brain COMMUNITY: https://www.mindfulmegs.com/thecollectiveUSE CODE: PODCAST for $5 off your first billing cycle. Get your Free DOPAMINE MENU download HERE (MindfulMegs.com)^There's a pop-up when you are on my website for the menu. If you have any trouble at all, email me [email protected]
    --------  
    33:22
  • Season 2: Tackling the Mess, Finding the Magic
    Send us a textSEASON 2 is HERE! The official first episode launches Wednesday, February 12th. this is exactly 1 year since I launched my very first episode.  Book a 20-minute call to see if COACHING is a good fit for you: Megs CalendarJoin the Organizing an ADHD Brain COMMUNITY: https://www.mindfulmegs.com/thecollectiveUSE CODE: PODCAST for $5 off your first billing cycle. Get your Free DOPAMINE MENU download HERE (MindfulMegs.com)^There's a pop-up when you are on my website for the menu. If you have any trouble at all, email me [email protected]
    --------  
    3:24
  • ADHD & Everything That Comes With It: A Chat with Tanya Willis
    Send us a textIn this episode of 'Organizing the ADHD Brain,' the host welcomes Tanya Willis, host of 'Menopause Made Easy' and author of 'Cookie Dough in the Dark.' They discuss a wide range of topics from ADHD diagnosis, particularly how many discover their own ADHD after their child's diagnosis, to the systemic challenges of getting diagnosed, and the intricate relationship between ADHD, eating disorders, and organizing one's life. Tanya shares her personal journey with ADHD, bulimia, and healthy lifestyle transformations while offering valuable insights into the importance of self-regulation, compassionate self-talk, and creating personalized solutions. Listeners also learn about the similarities between impulsive eating and buying habits linked to seeking dopamine hits. The episode wraps up with the host announcing the conclusion of season one and inviting listeners to join a supportive community for organizing and understanding ADHD. Key takeaways include the importance of a supportive environment, recognizing individual needs, and finding sustainable ways to live healthily.04:37 Tonya's Journey in Health and Wellness09:01 Parenting a Child with ADHD18:17 Tonya's Personal Struggles with Eating Disorders24:01 ADHD, Diet Culture, and Self-Regulation28:53 The Importance of Personalized Health Solutions33:21 Conclusion and Community InvitationTanya Willis is the host of Menopause Made Easy with Tanya podcast, author of Cookie Dough in the Dark and founder of the Vibrant Living Academy & the Midlife Reboot. She's a mum, dog lover and loves spending time in nature! Her mission is to help women thrive after 35, to be an inspiration to women that they don’t have to give in to the negative messages of aging that can be prevalent in society – you can get older AND be strong, healthy, and vibrant.5 Hacks to Cut Cravings Freebie!! https://www.vibrantlivingwithtanya.com/5-Hacks-to-Cut-Cravings Midlife Reboot ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.vibrantlivingwithtanya.com/midlifereboot Book a 20-minute call to see if COACHING is a good fit for you: Megs CalendarJoin the Organizing an ADHD Brain COMMUNITY: https://www.mindfulmegs.com/thecollectiveUSE CODE: PODCAST for $5 off your first billing cycle. Get your Free DOPAMINE MENU download HERE (MindfulMegs.com)^There's a pop-up when you are on my website for the menu. If you have any trouble at all, email me [email protected]
    --------  
    39:39
  • Why Buying Bins Won’t Solve Your Clutter Problem
    Send us a textIn this episode of 'Organizing an ADHD Brain,' the host welcomes both new and returning listeners, sharing updates from her recent activities, including hosting a community clothing swap and donating to charities. Donate: RED CROSSCalifornia Community FoundationShe dives deep into the pitfalls of buying containers as a quick fix for clutter, especially for those with ADHD. Emphasizing the importance of decluttering first, the host provides actionable tips for assessing the true needs of your space before falling into the container trap. She shares personal anecdotes, like her initial fascination with the Container Store, and practical advice on setting rules and boundaries to make informed purchasing decisions. Additionally, the episode offers insight into creating efficient systems in homes and discusses how coaching can aid in understanding and overcoming long-standing organizational challenges.Here's the Bean Bag/ Stuffed Animal ChairAsk yourself: Do I have a room this could go in? What will it be used for? 04:24 The Container Conundrum15:13 Decluttering Before Organizing25:40 Final Thoughts and Membership Invitation Book a 20-minute call to see if COACHING is a good fit for you: Megs CalendarJoin the Organizing an ADHD Brain COMMUNITY: https://www.mindfulmegs.com/thecollectiveUSE CODE: PODCAST for $5 off your first billing cycle. Get your Free DOPAMINE MENU download HERE (MindfulMegs.com)^There's a pop-up when you are on my website for the menu. If you have any trouble at all, email me [email protected]
    --------  
    30:25

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Organizing an ADHD Brain

This Podcast is about what it's like to have ADHD and different techniques people can apply to their life to find their own version of what organized means. Megs is a professional organizer coach with ADHD and shares how organizing your brain, while understanding how it works, provides the key to living your best life. 
Podcast website

Listen to Organizing an ADHD Brain, Leap Academy with Ilana Golan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/22/2025 - 11:06:35 PM