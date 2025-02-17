This Podcast is about what it's like to have ADHD and different techniques people can apply to their life to find their own version of what organized means. Meg...

About Organizing an ADHD Brain

This Podcast is about what it's like to have ADHD and different techniques people can apply to their life to find their own version of what organized means. Megs is a professional organizer coach with ADHD and shares how organizing your brain, while understanding how it works, provides the key to living your best life.