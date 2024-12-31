Powered by RND
Mary Trump Media
  • RFK JR's Contentious Confirmation Hearing Pt.1
    RFK Jr faced his first confirmation hearing today for the position of HHS Secretary- an appointment not made for a well-known conspiracy theorist. Luckily, a few standout democratic senators came with the facts. Mary has the story. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    24:34
  • Donald Trumps Distraction Tactics
    Donald Trump has a rich history of distracting the public with outlandish claims, but how do we know what IS and ISN'T true this time around? Mary Trump uncovers her plan to stay informed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    31:45
  • Musk Denied a White House Office
    Musk can't help but stir sh*t wherever he goes, maybe because he is an absolute (rhymes with schmazi). The fall out is headed his way, including Bill Gates dragging him. We only hope the pushback continues. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    21:17
  • Trump vs Colombia...Sorry, "Columbia"
    Trump's inhumane treatment of migrants is drawing global attention. As tensions rise with Colombia and Mexico, the implications of his deportation policies are becoming increasingly clear. Also, why the *%$^ is Dr. Phil arresting people?! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:38
  • Trump Trolls Trump: First Week Failures
    This week on Trump Trolls Trump, Mary discusses the top embarrassing moments of Donald's week. I have to say, he makes it easy for us. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    15:27

Mary Trump Daily

Mary Trump Daily delivers unapologetically honest, progressive commentary on the latest political headlines. Hosted by Mary L. Trump—bestselling author, psychologist, and outspoken critic of Donald Trump—this show provides in-depth analysis and clear-eyed perspectives you won’t hear in mainstream media. Each episode dives deep into the current political landscape, dismantling right-wing talking points and exposing the tactics of those who threaten American democracy. Episodes will be released here after the live broadcast on Mary Trump Media's YouTube channel.Don't forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode and follow us on all our channels so you don't miss any new content!👉 Stay Connected:🎥 YouTube: @MaryTrumpMedia🐦 Twitter: @MaryLTrump🎵 TikTok: @MLTrump📖 Substack: The Good in Us Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
