The Mark Clark Podcast

Teaching, rants, conversations, and interviews. Stuff that Mark finds interesting and worth diving into at any given moment. Raw and fun. Mark riffs on everythi...
  • The Problem of Life: A Conversation
    Mark Clark dives into the big questions from his new book, The Problem of Life. Why do we suffer? How do we find meaning? What does faith have to do with identity? Tune in for an honest Q&A about the struggles we all face. The Problem of Life—out now!
    47:35
  • The Power of the Bible: More Than Just Words
    What if everything you thought about success, happiness, and truth was upside down? Mark Clark shares his powerful journey from atheism to faith, the transformative power of scripture, and why the Bible is more relevant than ever. Don’t miss this passionate and eye-opening episode!
    49:22
  • Sermon on the Mount Pt. 9
    As we conclude the Sermon on the Mount series, Mark delves into Jesus’ final, powerful metaphor of two foundations. How are you building your life? This message will challenge you to move from hearing Jesus’ words to living them fully.
    37:26
  • Sermon on the Mount Pt. 8
    How can we recognize deception when it’s clothed in goodness? This week, we dig into Jesus’ warning about false prophets, the dangers of self-deception, and how we can stay rooted in truth amidst false teachings. Don’t miss this powerful message on discernment and unwavering faith.
    41:49
  • Sermon on the Mount Pt. 7
    Mark Clark unpacks Jesus’ invitation to ask, seek, and knock in Matthew, emphasizing the radical openness of God’s heart for us. He explores the power of prayer, God’s goodness as a Father, and what the golden rule looks like in practice, challenging us to live in awe and gratitude.
    37:48

About The Mark Clark Podcast

Teaching, rants, conversations, and interviews. Stuff that Mark finds interesting and worth diving into at any given moment. Raw and fun. Mark riffs on everything from theology to business, marriage to movies, church life to leadership, coffee to family and relationships, apologetics to the everyday stuff of life.
