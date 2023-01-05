What does it mean to be a man, and human, in the world today? This Webby-nominated audio & video podcast explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 86
Crying, Relationships, and Therapy: A Man's Journey to Healing with Anthony Ramos
Join Justin Jamey and Liz in a raw and honest conversation with, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beast’ and ‘Hamilton’ star, Anthony Ramos about personal growth and overcoming life’s most intimate challenges. In this candid episode, Anthony shares his transformative journey (6:52), from starting therapy to truly "showing up" for himself in life (38:15) over the past few months. He discusses heartbreak (19:00), finding comfort in different relationships, and the healing process after lost love. By embracing his newfound solitude (32:27), he encourages listeners to tap into their inner strength and find solace amid the noise of our modern everyday life. As a treat to our listeners, Anthony also presents a heartfelt, unreleased song ‘When A Man Cries’ (23:50) that questions society's aversion to men crying and celebrates the emotional release it brings.
This episode invites reflection on personal growth, self-discovery, and how we may be falling short of showing up for our own lives. Don't miss this extraordinary conversation as Anthony and our hosts delve into the depths of the human experience, breaking barriers along the way.
Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter
The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company.
Timecodes:
02:16 - Introducing Anthony Ramos
09:11 - Fear of abandonment and seeing yourself as a burden
16:23 - Meeting people where they are with the love they are able to express
19:00 - How anthony healed after heartbreak
23:50 - When a man cries
32:27 - Learning how to be alone with yourself
38:15 - Showing up for life
42:30 - Your imperfections make you interesting
50:17 - Finding community as a man
57:26 - Machismo, masculinity and the latino community
59:30 - Why men don’t talk about their feelings
01:03:29 - What does it mean to be man enough?
About Anthony Ramos
Anthony Ramos is an American actor and singer known for his versatile talent both on screen and stage and his dedication to latin american visibility in the arts. He gained recognition for originating the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. Ramos received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his performance in the 2020 stage recording of the play. He has also appeared in the film A Star Is Born and starred in the musical film In the Heights, earning him a Golden Globe Award nomination. Ramos is set to star in the upcoming Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and has been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ironheart.
Guest Social Links:
Anthony Ramos
Instagram: @anthonyramosofficial
Twitter: @ARamosofficial
Support Man Enough
Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter
Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books
Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com
Follow The Hosts
Justin Baldoni
https://instagram.com/justinbaldoni
https://www.tiktok.com/@justinbaldoni
https://facebook.com/justinbaldoni
https://twitter.com/justinbaldoni
Text Justin: +1 (310) 845-6909
Liz Plank
https://instagram.com/feministabulous
https://tiktok.com/@lizplank
https://facebook.com/feministabulous
https://twitter.com/feministabulous
http://www.elizabethplank.com/
Jamey Heath
https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_
https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath
https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_
https://facebook.com/jameyjaz
http://www.jameyheath.com/
#boys #men #masculinity #disability #therapy #heartbreak #firstlove #crying #vulnerability #breakup #AnthonyRamos #Hamilton #Transformers #machismo
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/12/2023
1:07:31
Beyond Disability: Actor Jordan Walker Ross on Navigating Career, Dating and Success with a 'Limp'
Immerse yourself in the powerful life story of actor and cerebral palsy activist Jordan Walker Ross. From confronting a childhood besieged by bullying (14:18) and navigating the rocky terrains of medical uncertainty and depression (17:30), to carving out a successful career in acting (04:47), Jordan's narrative is an insightful deep-dive into his relentless journey towards self-acceptance and empowerment in the face of adversity, demonstrating the resilience of the human spirit. Jordan shares his thoughts on dating with a disability (24:04), when it’s ok to use the word “disability” (21:30) and distinguishing between ignorance and curiosity (31:38) provides a rich perspective that can help break down societal prejudices.
Listen in to learn how Jordan defied societal expectations, learned to embrace his "limp," and became an advocate for representation, vulnerability and change.
Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter
The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company.
Timecodes:
03:20 When is the last time that Jordan didn't feel enough
04:47 The impact of Jordan's role on The Chosen and representation in film
09:40 Getting comfortable with your insecurities
13:15 How disability challenges masculinity
14:18 Jordan's struggles with bullying as a young boy
17:30 How disability affects relationships and vulnerability
21:30 How to respectfully refer to someone with differing abilities
24:04 Dating as a disabled man
31:38 Disability, religion, and the potential harms of praying for "healing"
35:45 How to discern between curiosity and ignorance
42:47 What does it mean to be man enough?
About Jordan Walker Ross
Jordan is an actor (THE CHOSEN), screenwriter and host of the podcast “What’s Your Limp?” Jordan has Cerebral Palsy and Scoliosis and by the age of 7, he had already undergone half a dozen major surgeries, including a full spinal fusion, and had several near death experiences. He discovered his love for acting at the age of 6 and spent the vast majority of his career being told no and having casting directors, agents, directors, etc. telling him to “lose the limp”. However, it was that very limp - the things Jordan was most insecure about - that led him to his most fulfilling and successful role yet - playing Little James on The Chosen. Now, Jordan is determined to use his platform as an actor and his podcast, What’s Your Limp?, to help others learn to love their own “limps” and to use them to their advantage, rather than perceiving them as flaws or weaknesses.
Guest Social Links:
Jordan Ross
Instagram: @thejordanross
Twitter: @TheJordanRoss
Special Thanks
Thank you LMNT & MeUndies for supporting our show!
Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase.
Go to meundies.com/manenough for 25% off your first order + free standard shipping
Support Man Enough
Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter
Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books
Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com
Follow The Hosts
Liz Plank
https://instagram.com/feministabulous
https://tiktok.com/@lizplank
https://facebook.com/feministabulous
https://twitter.com/feministabulous
http://www.elizabethplank.com/
Jamey Heath
https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_
https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath
https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_
https://facebook.com/jameyjaz
http://www.jameyheath.com/
Christopher Rivas:
https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas
https://twitter.com/chris__rivas
https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough
#boys #men #masculinity #disability #disabilityawareness #mentalhealth #depression #cerebralpalsy #bullying #acting #thechosen #faith #dating #religion
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/22/2023
51:01
The Blueprint to Joy: Finding Peace, Purpose, and Self-Transformation with Prince EA
Content creator and motivational speaker Prince EA joins for a deeply introspective conversation about self-transformation, peace, and purpose (16:39). He discusses his personal struggles with masculinity (14:40), offers profound insights on finding inner peace and stillness in a distracting world (21:26), and discusses the power of meditation as a catalyst for action (32:20). Learn Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) tips (38:53) and how to navigate the complexities of friendships while safeguarding your own peace.
Join Prince EA, Jamey, Liz and guest host Christopher Rivas on an empowering journey of self-discovery and transformation.
Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter
The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company.
Timecodes:
06:15 Welcome Prince EA
08:41 We are born enough
12:30 Seeking and finding joy within ourselves
14:40 Masculinity is a transformable energy
16:39 Shifting our symbols of success
21:26 Meditation and being alone with yourself.
25:05 Breaking free of a culture of brokenness/women stepping into their power
32:20 Meditation is only the first step, action must come next
38:53 Cognitive behavioral therapy tips & tricks
43:10 Planning/Preparing for your future self
48:20 Being man enough is recognizing that you are enough right now
Quotes:
"True strength is gentleness." - Prince EA
"I hope everybody could become rich, famous and successful so that they would know it won't make them happy." - Prince EA
"True meditation is really understanding that you are this timeless, this eternal, this ephemeral, this ineffable energy that is within all beings." - Prince EA
"Our society is based off profiting on people's brokenness. It's why we buy things we don''t need to impress people we don't like." - Prince EA
About Prince EA
Prince EA, is an American rapper, spoken word artist, and internet personality known for his conscious hip-hop music and motivational videos. Prince EA gained popularity on YouTube for his videos that tackle social and political issues and promote positive messages about self-improvement, environmentalism, and human rights.
Guest Social Links:
Prince EA
Youtube: Prince EA
Instagram:@prince_ea
Twitter:@PrinceEa
Special Thanks
Thank you LMNT for supporting our show!
Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase.
Support Man Enough
Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter
Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books
Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com
Follow The Hosts
Liz Plank
https://instagram.com/feministabulous
https://tiktok.com/@lizplank
https://facebook.com/feministabulous
https://twitter.com/feministabulous
http://www.elizabethplank.com/
Jamey Heath
https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_
https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath
https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_
https://facebook.com/jameyjaz
http://www.jameyheath.com/
Christopher Rivas:
https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas
https://twitter.com/chris__rivas
https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough
#boys #men #masculinity #motivation #mentalhealth #wellness #meditation #cbt #humanbehavior #feminism #society #joy #princeea
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/15/2023
54:38
Bromance 101: Navigating Friendship in the Internet Age With Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo
Comedians and “friendship experts'' Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo bring an insightful and hilarious conversation, tackling the modern crisis of male friendship. Learn the secret to their 30-year bond and discover tips to forge strong connections (19:52), embrace vulnerability (26:00), handle friend breakups (56:05), and diversify your circle (43:36). With less than 12% of men reporting having a close friend, there’s a huge need to get better at building and sustaining meaningful connections Join us for this candid and humorous conversation on the importance of male friendship and the power of positive relationships.
Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter
The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company.
Timecodes:
00:00 - If men aren't comfortable saying "I Love You", just say "Thank You."
07:30 - When was the last time Matt & Aaron didn't feel enough?
11:15 - How to challenge your friends without trying to change them
19:52 - Making new friends as a man
26:00 - Check in on your friends
36:25 - Is it ever okay to flirt in the gym?
43:36 - The significance of a diverse friend group
53:18 - Finding common interests with new friends
56:05 - Friendship breakups and ghosting friends
01:05:34 - Why Matt & Aaron love each other
01:11:55 - What does it mean to be man enough?
About Aaron Karo & Matt Ritter
After three decades of friendship comedians Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo are friendship experts. Each year they award a gigantic Man of the Year trophy to one of their childhood friends – a tradition that has kept their crew going strong for 35 years. Matt and Aaron have an everyman approach to friendship and holding your male friends close and strengthening those relationships while encouraging them to be better humans.
Support Man of the Year Podcast
On their podcast, Man of the Year, comedians and friendship experts Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo will help you make new friends, reconnect with old ones, and build lifelong social fitness. The country is currently facing a friendship recession – 15% of men report having zero close friends – and they’re on a mission to change that with tips, hacks, and decades of hilarious stories.
Guest Social Links:
Matt Ritter
IG: @mattritter1
Twitter:@mattritter1
Aaron Karo
IG: @aaronkaro
Twitter: @Aaronkaro
Special Thanks
Thank you LMNT for supporting our show!
Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase.
Support Man Enough
Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter
Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books
Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com
Follow The Hosts
Liz Plank
https://instagram.com/feministabulous
https://tiktok.com/@lizplank
https://facebook.com/feministabulous
https://twitter.com/feministabulous
http://www.elizabethplank.com/
Jamey Heath
https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_
https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath
https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_
https://facebook.com/jameyjaz
http://www.jameyheath.com/
Christopher Rivas:
https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas
https://twitter.com/chris__rivas
https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough
#boys #men #masculinity #friends #bromance #relationships #manoftheyear #bff #genz #internet #irl
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/8/2023
1:20:05
Beyond the Echo Chamber: Cultivating Inclusive, Resilient, and Transformative Safe Spaces
Explore the ins and outs of safe spaces with Jamey, Liz, and guest host Christopher Rivas. They discuss striking the right balance between creating communities that provide a sense of belonging, while fostering growth and resilience (2:30). How do we value diverse voices and avoid the pitfalls of echo chambers that stifle progress (00:00)? By looking at the impact of online algorithms (34:13) and the need for accountability (43:30), we encourage listeners to take an active role in building (39:52) and participating in empowering communities that foster growth and positive change.New episodes every Monday 🎙️ Special video clips each week on https://youtube.com/WeAreManEnough
Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter
The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company.
Timecodes:
00:00 - Safe spaces shouldn’t be echo chambers
02:30 - Chris knows the beauty of surrounding yourself in a culture based community
07:36 - How do we learn to tolerate people who do not agree with us?
11:46 - Individual communities need their own spaces to gather
16:19 - How to create positive safe spaces for men
24:11 - Conflict is best met with curiosity, not judgment
28:50 - The power of the witness
34:13 - Your online algorithm may make you more unsafe
39:52 - Safe spaces are best IRL
43:30 - There are no victims, only volunteers
49:45 - Chris’s favorite poem and the importance of giving more than you take
Guest Host: Christopher Rivas
Christopher Rivas is an actor, author, podcaster, and storyteller. He is the host of two podcast series with SiriusXM's Stitcher: Brown Enough, and Rubirosa. On screen, Rivas is known for his work on the Fox series, Call Me Kat. He has recently released his first book Brown Enough, which explores what it means to be Brown in America.
Special Thanks
Thank you LMNT for supporting our show!
Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase.
Support Man Enough
Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter
Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books
Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com
Follow The Hosts
Liz Plank
https://instagram.com/feministabulous
https://tiktok.com/@lizplank
https://facebook.com/feministabulous
https://twitter.com/feministabulous
http://www.elizabethplank.com/
Jamey Heath
https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_
https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath
https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_
https://facebook.com/jameyjaz
http://www.jameyheath.com/
Christopher Rivas:
https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas
https://twitter.com/chris__rivas
https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough
#boys #men #masculinity #echochambers #safespaces #redpill #community #friends
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
What does it mean to be a man, and human, in the world today? This Webby-nominated audio & video podcast explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid gender roles have affected all people. The show creates a safe environment for a range of perspectives to meet and stay at the table, exploring how the messages of masculinity show up in relationships, body image, privilege, fatherhood, sex, success, mental health and so much more. Instead of polarizing and demonizing men and masculinity, it invites all humans to participate and thrive in the world.
The weekly series is hosted by filmmaker, actor & author Justin Baldoni, author & journalist Liz Plank, and President of Wayfarer Studios & award winning music producer Jamey Heath. It’s currently in Season 2 and is in the top 1% of most followed and shared podcasts on Spotify, beloved by men, women and people of all genders.
If you’re interested in learning in real time, deepening your understanding of yourself and others, and being reminded that you are enough, this is the podcast for you.
More info at https://manenough.com/podcast