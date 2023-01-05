Beyond Disability: Actor Jordan Walker Ross on Navigating Career, Dating and Success with a 'Limp'

Immerse yourself in the powerful life story of actor and cerebral palsy activist Jordan Walker Ross. From confronting a childhood besieged by bullying (14:18) and navigating the rocky terrains of medical uncertainty and depression (17:30), to carving out a successful career in acting (04:47), Jordan's narrative is an insightful deep-dive into his relentless journey towards self-acceptance and empowerment in the face of adversity, demonstrating the resilience of the human spirit. Jordan shares his thoughts on dating with a disability (24:04), when it’s ok to use the word “disability” (21:30) and distinguishing between ignorance and curiosity (31:38) provides a rich perspective that can help break down societal prejudices. Listen in to learn how Jordan defied societal expectations, learned to embrace his "limp," and became an advocate for representation, vulnerability and change. Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company. Timecodes: 03:20 When is the last time that Jordan didn't feel enough 04:47 The impact of Jordan's role on The Chosen and representation in film 09:40 Getting comfortable with your insecurities 13:15 How disability challenges masculinity 14:18 Jordan's struggles with bullying as a young boy 17:30 How disability affects relationships and vulnerability 21:30 How to respectfully refer to someone with differing abilities 24:04 Dating as a disabled man 31:38 Disability, religion, and the potential harms of praying for "healing" 35:45 How to discern between curiosity and ignorance 42:47 What does it mean to be man enough? About Jordan Walker Ross Jordan is an actor (THE CHOSEN), screenwriter and host of the podcast “What’s Your Limp?” Jordan has Cerebral Palsy and Scoliosis and by the age of 7, he had already undergone half a dozen major surgeries, including a full spinal fusion, and had several near death experiences. He discovered his love for acting at the age of 6 and spent the vast majority of his career being told no and having casting directors, agents, directors, etc. telling him to “lose the limp”. However, it was that very limp - the things Jordan was most insecure about - that led him to his most fulfilling and successful role yet - playing Little James on The Chosen. Now, Jordan is determined to use his platform as an actor and his podcast, What’s Your Limp?, to help others learn to love their own “limps” and to use them to their advantage, rather than perceiving them as flaws or weaknesses. Guest Social Links: Jordan Ross Instagram: @thejordanross Twitter: @TheJordanRoss Special Thanks Thank you LMNT & MeUndies for supporting our show! Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase. Go to meundies.com/manenough for 25% off your first order + free standard shipping Support Man Enough Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com Follow The Hosts Liz Plank https://instagram.com/feministabulous https://tiktok.com/@lizplank https://facebook.com/feministabulous https://twitter.com/feministabulous http://www.elizabethplank.com/ Jamey Heath https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_ https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_ https://facebook.com/jameyjaz http://www.jameyheath.com/ Christopher Rivas: https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas https://twitter.com/chris__rivas https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough #boys #men #masculinity #disability #disabilityawareness #mentalhealth #depression #cerebralpalsy #bullying #acting #thechosen #faith #dating #religion To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices