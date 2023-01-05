Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Man Enough Podcast in the App
Listen to The Man Enough Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
The Man Enough Podcast

The Man Enough Podcast

Podcast The Man Enough Podcast
Podcast The Man Enough Podcast

The Man Enough Podcast

Wayfarer Studios LLC
add
What does it mean to be a man, and human, in the world today? This Webby-nominated audio & video podcast explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid ... More
Society & CultureEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental Health
What does it mean to be a man, and human, in the world today? This Webby-nominated audio & video podcast explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • Crying, Relationships, and Therapy: A Man's Journey to Healing with Anthony Ramos
    Join Justin Jamey and Liz in a raw and honest conversation with, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beast’ and ‘Hamilton’ star, Anthony Ramos about personal growth and overcoming life’s most intimate challenges. In this candid episode, Anthony shares his transformative journey (6:52), from starting therapy to truly "showing up" for himself in life (38:15) over the past few months. He discusses heartbreak (19:00), finding comfort in different relationships, and the healing process after lost love. By embracing his newfound solitude (32:27), he encourages listeners to tap into their inner strength and find solace amid the noise of our modern everyday life. As a treat to our listeners, Anthony also presents a heartfelt, unreleased song ‘When A Man Cries’ (23:50) that questions society's aversion to men crying and celebrates the emotional release it brings.  This episode invites reflection on personal growth, self-discovery, and how we may be falling short of showing up for our own lives. Don't miss this extraordinary conversation as Anthony and our hosts delve into the depths of the human experience, breaking barriers along the way. Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company. Timecodes:  02:16 - Introducing Anthony Ramos  09:11 - Fear of abandonment and seeing yourself as a burden 16:23 - Meeting people where they are with the love they are able to express 19:00 - How anthony healed after heartbreak 23:50 - When a man cries 32:27 - Learning how to be alone with yourself  38:15 - Showing up for life 42:30 - Your imperfections make you interesting 50:17 - Finding community as a man 57:26 - Machismo, masculinity and the latino community  59:30 - Why men don’t talk about their feelings 01:03:29 - What does it mean to be man enough? About Anthony Ramos Anthony Ramos is an American actor and singer known for his versatile talent both on screen and stage and his dedication to latin american visibility in the arts. He gained recognition for originating the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. Ramos received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his performance in the 2020 stage recording of the play. He has also appeared in the film A Star Is Born and starred in the musical film In the Heights, earning him a Golden Globe Award nomination. Ramos is set to star in the upcoming Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and has been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ironheart. Guest Social Links:  Anthony Ramos Instagram: @anthonyramosofficial Twitter: @ARamosofficial Support Man Enough Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com  Follow The Hosts Justin Baldoni https://instagram.com/justinbaldoni https://www.tiktok.com/@justinbaldoni https://facebook.com/justinbaldoni https://twitter.com/justinbaldoni Text Justin: +1 (310) 845-6909 Liz Plank https://instagram.com/feministabulous https://tiktok.com/@lizplank https://facebook.com/feministabulous https://twitter.com/feministabulous http://www.elizabethplank.com/ Jamey Heath  https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_ https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_ https://facebook.com/jameyjaz http://www.jameyheath.com/ #boys #men #masculinity #disability #therapy #heartbreak #firstlove #crying #vulnerability #breakup #AnthonyRamos #Hamilton #Transformers #machismo To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/12/2023
    1:07:31
  • Beyond Disability: Actor Jordan Walker Ross on Navigating Career, Dating and Success with a 'Limp'
    Immerse yourself in the powerful life story of actor and cerebral palsy activist Jordan Walker Ross. From confronting a childhood besieged by bullying (14:18) and navigating the rocky terrains of medical uncertainty and depression (17:30), to carving out a successful career in acting (04:47), Jordan's narrative is an insightful deep-dive into his relentless journey towards self-acceptance and empowerment in the face of adversity, demonstrating the resilience of the human spirit. Jordan shares his thoughts on dating with a disability (24:04), when it’s ok to use the word “disability” (21:30) and distinguishing between ignorance and curiosity (31:38) provides a rich perspective that can help break down societal prejudices. Listen in to learn how Jordan defied societal expectations, learned to embrace his "limp," and became an advocate for representation, vulnerability and change. Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company. Timecodes:  03:20 When is the last time that Jordan didn't feel enough 04:47 The impact of Jordan's role on The Chosen and representation in film 09:40 Getting comfortable with your insecurities 13:15 How disability challenges masculinity  14:18 Jordan's struggles with bullying as a young boy  17:30 How disability affects relationships and vulnerability 21:30 How to respectfully refer to someone with differing abilities 24:04 Dating as a disabled man 31:38 Disability, religion, and the potential harms of praying for "healing" 35:45 How to discern between curiosity and ignorance 42:47 What does it mean to be man enough? About Jordan Walker Ross Jordan is an actor (THE CHOSEN), screenwriter and host of the podcast “What’s Your Limp?” Jordan has Cerebral Palsy and Scoliosis and by the age of 7, he had already undergone half a dozen major surgeries, including a full spinal fusion, and had several near death experiences. He discovered his love for acting at the age of 6 and spent the vast majority of his career being told no and having casting directors, agents, directors, etc. telling him to “lose the limp”. However, it was that very limp - the things Jordan was most insecure about - that led him to his most fulfilling and successful role yet - playing Little James on The Chosen. Now, Jordan is determined to use his platform as an actor and his podcast, What’s Your Limp?, to help others learn to love their own “limps” and to use them to their advantage, rather than perceiving them as flaws or weaknesses. Guest Social Links:  Jordan Ross Instagram: @thejordanross Twitter: @TheJordanRoss Special Thanks Thank you LMNT & MeUndies for supporting our show! Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase. Go to meundies.com/manenough for 25% off your first order + free standard shipping Support Man Enough Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com  Follow The Hosts Liz Plank https://instagram.com/feministabulous https://tiktok.com/@lizplank https://facebook.com/feministabulous https://twitter.com/feministabulous http://www.elizabethplank.com/ Jamey Heath  https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_ https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_ https://facebook.com/jameyjaz http://www.jameyheath.com/ Christopher Rivas: https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas https://twitter.com/chris__rivas https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough  #boys #men #masculinity #disability #disabilityawareness #mentalhealth #depression #cerebralpalsy #bullying #acting #thechosen #faith #dating #religion To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/22/2023
    51:01
  • The Blueprint to Joy: Finding Peace, Purpose, and Self-Transformation with Prince EA
    Content creator and motivational speaker Prince EA joins for a deeply introspective conversation about self-transformation, peace, and purpose (16:39). He discusses his personal struggles with masculinity (14:40), offers profound insights on finding inner peace and stillness in a distracting world (21:26), and discusses the power of meditation as a catalyst for action (32:20). Learn Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) tips (38:53) and how to navigate the complexities of friendships while safeguarding your own peace. Join Prince EA, Jamey, Liz and guest host Christopher Rivas on an empowering journey of self-discovery and transformation. Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company. Timecodes:  06:15 Welcome Prince EA 08:41 We are born enough 12:30 Seeking and finding joy within ourselves 14:40 Masculinity is a transformable energy 16:39 Shifting our symbols of success  21:26 Meditation and being alone with yourself. 25:05 Breaking free of a culture of brokenness/women stepping into their power 32:20 Meditation is only the first step, action must come next 38:53 Cognitive behavioral therapy tips & tricks 43:10 Planning/Preparing for your future self 48:20 Being man enough is recognizing that you are enough right now Quotes: "True strength is gentleness." - Prince EA "I hope everybody could become rich, famous and successful so that they would know it won't make them happy." - Prince EA "True meditation is really understanding that you are this timeless, this eternal, this ephemeral, this ineffable energy that is within all beings." - Prince EA "Our society is based off profiting on people's brokenness. It's why we buy things we don''t need to impress people we don't like." - Prince EA About Prince EA Prince EA, is an American rapper, spoken word artist, and internet personality known for his conscious hip-hop music and motivational videos. Prince EA gained popularity on YouTube for his videos that tackle social and political issues and promote positive messages about self-improvement, environmentalism, and human rights. Guest Social Links:  Prince EA Youtube: Prince EA Instagram:@prince_ea Twitter:@PrinceEa Special Thanks Thank you LMNT for supporting our show! Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase. Support Man Enough Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com  Follow The Hosts Liz Plank https://instagram.com/feministabulous https://tiktok.com/@lizplank https://facebook.com/feministabulous https://twitter.com/feministabulous http://www.elizabethplank.com/ Jamey Heath  https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_ https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_ https://facebook.com/jameyjaz http://www.jameyheath.com/ Christopher Rivas: https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas https://twitter.com/chris__rivas https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough #boys #men #masculinity #motivation #mentalhealth #wellness #meditation #cbt #humanbehavior #feminism #society #joy #princeea To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    54:38
  • Bromance 101: Navigating Friendship in the Internet Age With Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo
    Comedians and “friendship experts'' Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo bring an insightful and hilarious conversation, tackling the modern crisis of male friendship. Learn the secret to their 30-year bond and discover tips to forge strong connections (19:52), embrace vulnerability (26:00), handle friend breakups (56:05), and diversify your circle (43:36). With less than 12% of men reporting having a close friend, there’s a huge need to get better at building and sustaining meaningful connections Join us for this candid and humorous conversation on the importance of male friendship and the power of positive relationships. Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company. Timecodes:  00:00 - If men aren't comfortable saying "I Love You", just say "Thank You." 07:30 - When was the last time Matt & Aaron didn't feel enough? 11:15 - How to challenge your friends without trying to change them 19:52 - Making new friends as a man 26:00 - Check in on your friends 36:25 - Is it ever okay to flirt in the gym? 43:36 - The significance of a diverse friend group 53:18 - Finding common interests with new friends  56:05 - Friendship breakups and ghosting friends 01:05:34 - Why Matt & Aaron love each other 01:11:55 - What does it mean to be man enough? About Aaron Karo & Matt Ritter  After three decades of friendship comedians Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo are friendship experts. Each year they award a gigantic Man of the Year trophy to one of their childhood friends – a tradition that has kept their crew going strong for 35 years. Matt and Aaron have an everyman approach to friendship and holding your male friends close and strengthening those relationships while encouraging them to be better humans.  Support Man of the Year Podcast On their podcast, Man of the Year, comedians and friendship experts Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo will help you make new friends, reconnect with old ones, and build lifelong social fitness. The country is currently facing a friendship recession – 15% of men report having zero close friends – and they’re on a mission to change that with tips, hacks, and decades of hilarious stories. Guest Social Links:  Matt Ritter IG: @mattritter1 Twitter:@mattritter1 Aaron Karo IG: @aaronkaro Twitter: @Aaronkaro Special Thanks Thank you LMNT for supporting our show! Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase. Support Man Enough Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com  Follow The Hosts Liz Plank https://instagram.com/feministabulous https://tiktok.com/@lizplank https://facebook.com/feministabulous https://twitter.com/feministabulous http://www.elizabethplank.com/ Jamey Heath  https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_ https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_ https://facebook.com/jameyjaz http://www.jameyheath.com/ Christopher Rivas: https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas https://twitter.com/chris__rivas https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough #boys #men #masculinity #friends #bromance #relationships #manoftheyear #bff #genz #internet #irl To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    1:20:05
  • Beyond the Echo Chamber: Cultivating Inclusive, Resilient, and Transformative Safe Spaces
    Explore the ins and outs of safe spaces with Jamey, Liz, and guest host Christopher Rivas. They discuss striking the right balance between creating communities that provide a sense of belonging, while fostering growth and resilience (2:30). How do we value diverse voices and avoid the pitfalls of echo chambers that stifle progress (00:00)? By looking at the impact of online algorithms (34:13) and the need for accountability (43:30), we encourage listeners to take an active role in building (39:52) and participating in empowering communities that foster growth and positive change.New episodes every Monday 🎙️ Special video clips each week on https://youtube.com/WeAreManEnough  Sign up for the Man Enough newsletter to get full video episodes and positive masculinity news every Monday: http://manenough.com/newsletter The Man Enough Podcast is produced by Wayfarer Studios and presented by Procter and Gamble, in partnership with Cadence13, an Audacy company. Timecodes:  00:00 - Safe spaces shouldn’t be echo chambers  02:30 - Chris knows the beauty of surrounding yourself in a culture based community  07:36 - How do we learn to tolerate people who do not agree with us? 11:46 - Individual communities need their own spaces to gather 16:19 - How to create positive safe spaces for men  24:11 - Conflict is best met with curiosity, not judgment  28:50 - The power of the witness 34:13 - Your online algorithm may make you more unsafe 39:52 - Safe spaces are best IRL 43:30 - There are no victims, only volunteers  49:45 - Chris’s favorite poem and the importance of giving more than you take  Guest Host: Christopher Rivas Christopher Rivas is an actor, author, podcaster, and storyteller. He is the host of two podcast series with SiriusXM's Stitcher: Brown Enough, and Rubirosa. On screen, Rivas is known for his work on the Fox series, Call Me Kat. He has recently released his first book Brown Enough, which explores what it means to be Brown in America. Special Thanks Thank you LMNT for supporting our show! Head to https://drinklmnt.com/manenough to get a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase. Support Man Enough Man Enough Newsletter: https://manenough.com/newsletter Man Enough book: https://manenough.com/books Boys Will Be Human book: https://boyswillbehuman.com  Follow The Hosts Liz Plank https://instagram.com/feministabulous https://tiktok.com/@lizplank https://facebook.com/feministabulous https://twitter.com/feministabulous http://www.elizabethplank.com/ Jamey Heath  https://instagram.com/jamey_heath_ https://tiktok.com/@jameyheath https://twitter.com/jamey_heath_ https://facebook.com/jameyjaz http://www.jameyheath.com/ Christopher Rivas: https://www.instagram.com/christopher__rivas https://twitter.com/chris__rivas https://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › brown-enough #boys #men #masculinity #echochambers #safespaces #redpill #community #friends   To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    55:36

More Society & Culture podcasts

About The Man Enough Podcast

What does it mean to be a man, and human, in the world today? This Webby-nominated audio & video podcast explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid gender roles have affected all people. The show creates a safe environment for a range of perspectives to meet and stay at the table, exploring how the messages of masculinity show up in relationships, body image, privilege, fatherhood, sex, success, mental health and so much more. Instead of polarizing and demonizing men and masculinity, it invites all humans to participate and thrive in the world. The weekly series is hosted by filmmaker, actor & author Justin Baldoni, author & journalist Liz Plank, and President of Wayfarer Studios & award winning music producer Jamey Heath. It’s currently in Season 2 and is in the top 1% of most followed and shared podcasts on Spotify, beloved by men, women and people of all genders.  If you’re interested in learning in real time, deepening your understanding of yourself and others, and being reminded that you are enough, this is the podcast for you. More info at https://manenough.com/podcast
Podcast website

Listen to The Man Enough Podcast, Thinking on Scripture with Dr. Steven R. Cook and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Man Enough Podcast

The Man Enough Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store