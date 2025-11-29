Loretta Swit

Before we set sail, we pause to honor the remarkable Loretta Swit. Emmy-winning star of MASH, beloved guest on The Love Boat, and an icon of television's golden age. In what would become her final recorded interview, Loretta joins Fred, Ted, Jill (and Bernie Kopell) for an unforgettable conversation about craft, chemistry, and courage.From her trailblazing portrayal of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan to her heartfelt stories about The Love Boat and co-star Bernie Kopell, Loretta reflects on breaking barriers for women in television, finding humanity in every role, and the joy of creating something that lasts. Warm, witty, and full of love, this episode is both a celebration and a farewell — a reminder that true classics never fade.