Morgan Fairchild reunites with Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan to revisit her unforgettable voyage on The Love Boat. In this episode, Morgan shares memories from filming in Australia and Fiji, the early career breaks that shaped her path, and the groundbreaking AIDS advocacy that made her one of Hollywood’s most courageous voices.
49:22
Jamie Farr
Jamie Farr (best known as Corporal Klinger from MASH) boards The Love Boat Podcast to reflect on the golden age of television, his unforgettable time on the high seas, and how a show like The Love Boat gave stars like him the chance to laugh, connect, and break typecast molds. In this episode, Jamie opens up to Fred, Ted, and Jill about how Hollywood friendships led him from the battlefield of Korea to the luxury cruise ship stage.
47:24
Cynthia Lauren Tewes
Cynthia Lauren Tewes (aka Julie McCoy) joins her former castmates Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan for a warm and laughter-filled reunion. In this episode, the original Cruise Director opens up about her unforgettable journey to the Pacific Princess, from the audition that almost didn’t happen to becoming one of the most beloved characters on television. Hear never-before-told stories about life on set, run-ins with guest stars, and the deep, enduring friendships that continue to this day.
23:52
Loretta Swit
Before we set sail, we pause to honor the remarkable Loretta Swit. Emmy-winning star of MASH, beloved guest on The Love Boat, and an icon of television’s golden age. In what would become her final recorded interview, Loretta joins Fred, Ted, Jill (and Bernie Kopell) for an unforgettable conversation about craft, chemistry, and courage.From her trailblazing portrayal of Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan to her heartfelt stories about The Love Boat and co-star Bernie Kopell, Loretta reflects on breaking barriers for women in television, finding humanity in every role, and the joy of creating something that lasts. Warm, witty, and full of love, this episode is both a celebration and a farewell — a reminder that true classics never fade.
1:01:33
Welcome Aboard!
In this premiere episode, Fred, Ted, and Jill reunite to announce The Love Boat Podcast and share the untold origin story behind it. They dive into behind-the-scenes memories, their journeys to joining the cast, and how a wave of fan enthusiasm—from cruise ship reunions to global reruns—inspired this new adventure aboard TV’s most beloved ship.
Set sail with original cast members Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), and Jill Whelan (Vicki) as they reunite for The Love Boat Podcast: Exciting and New. Each week, the crew welcomes friends, guest stars, and fans aboard for lively, unscripted conversations that blend Hollywood nostalgia with fresh laughs and heartfelt stories.
From behind-the-scenes tales of TV’s most iconic cruise ship to candid chats about life, love, and lasting friendships, this is more than a trip down memory lane — it’s a brand-new adventure with the people who made The Love Boat unforgettable.
Grab your ticket, climb aboard, and rediscover why the world still loves The Love Boat.