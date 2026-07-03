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The Political Life

GovernmentNews
The Political Life
Latest episode

317 episodes

  • The Political Life

    Celebrating America's 250th with Michael O'Brien

    07/02/2026 | 34 mins.
    On today's special July 4th episode, Maggie Mick hosts Michael O'Brien - executive coach, cyclist and host of a new podcast, A Perfectly Imperfect Union. They discuss his new project, the podcast's origin story, and its aim. In each podcast, Michael sits down with a real American from every state in our union, plus Washington, D.C. to discuss what America means to them, where the current tension lives, and what they wish for as America celebrates our 250th birthday.
  • The Political Life

    Brody Mullins and the Evolution of Media and Lobbying in Trump's Washington

    06/09/2026 | 40 mins.
    In the 2026 season opener of The Political Life, Maggie Mick hosts Brody Mullins. Mullins is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter. He spent nearly two decades covering the intersection of business and politics for The Wall Street Journal. He is underway in reshaping how Washington is covered and understood through his new media ventures including The Deciders and 535.
  • The Political Life

    Meeting the Moment with Layla Zaidane, Future Caucus CEO & President

    02/12/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this week's episode, Maggie Mick hosts Layla Zaidane, CEO & President of the Future Caucus (formerly Millennial Action Project). The discussion focuses on Layla's professional trajectory and the lessons picked up along the way which have enabled her to be a driving force in the organization's growth and relevance in a hyper-partisan and polarized America. The two also explore the greatest challenges facing young elected officials and how the Future Caucus continues to innovate, drive bi-partisan conversations and find policy solutions to address the most vexing issues facing the states today.
  • The Political Life

    The Role of the States with West Virginia Speaker Roger Hanshaw

    01/23/2026 | 37 mins.
    For the first The Political Life taping of 2026, Maggie Mick sits down with West Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw. The Speaker shares his professional and political path and how they intertwine to serve his constituents and state, current conditions impacting federalism, and his participation in the new Assembly for State Legislative Leaders. Finally, he previews the West Virginia legislative session which kicks off this month.
  • The Political Life

    Showing the Value of State Government Affairs with Deana Lykins of Haleon

    01/05/2026 | 33 mins.
    In today's episode, Maggie Mick sits down with Deana Lykins, Lead for State Government Affairs at Haleon. A Kentucky native and now New Jersey resident, Deana has worn essentially every hat in state policy making and advocacy. From campaigns to state capitol aide before crossing over to the private sector where she's held roles as a contract lobbyist, running a state association, and now her role in the corporate sector. Learn how she thinks about the work and where she's found success in communicating and demonstrating the value of state government affairs internally.
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About The Political Life
A podcast about the people whose lives are immersed in the political world, and how they got there - from campaigns to capitols and everywhere in between. Politicians, lobbyists, pollsters, and business people. If they're on the show, they're living the political life.
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