The Gold Brothers Takeover: Debt Ceiling Deal & More!

It's a podcast take over with the Gold brothers! Rich and his brother Marty Gold from Capital Council take over the podcast to focus on all things Washington DC and the debt deal that was recently made in this unique episode! Things talked about in this episode include: An overlook of the deal that was made How it all started What is the outcome of the deal that was made? Bi-partisan legislation The adoption of Biden's defense budget Shelanda Young and her role in the negotiations Republicans trying to take credit for things in the deal. Putting off the debit ceiling until after Biden's presidency. How the democrat president always comes out on top. Will there be inner party friction on the Republican's side due to some not getting everything they wanted? The inner friction that is already happening on the Republican's side. What is the price of peace? Can there be peace? How McKarthy was voted in. The most connected thing legislatively to this issue. Why appropriation bills haven't gone across the floor in the Senate. Why Marty is skeptical about the deal that was made. Rich Gold is the leader of Holland & Knight's Public Policy & Regulation Group and focuses his practice at the intersection of complex policy and political issues involving Congress, the executive branch and the media. Rich Gold is the leader of the firm's Public Policy & Regulation Group and focuses his practice at the intersection of complex policy and political issues involving Congress, the executive branch and the media. The Public Policy & Regulation Group has been ranked among the top law and lobbying firms in Washington by publications including American Lawyer's Influence Magazine, Legal 500 United States guide, Financial Times and U.S. News - Best Lawyers guide. Mr. Gold has been recognized as a top lobbyist in Washington by The Hill, The National Journal, Washington SmartCEO, Super Lawyers and The Washington Business Journal, as well as one of Washingtonian Magazine's 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy for the past two years. In addition, Chambers USA – America's Leading Business Lawyers guide has recognized Mr. Gold since 2007. He is one of only three practitioners ranked as Band 1 in Chambers USA Nationwide Government Relations category, the highest ranking one can receive in Chambers. Mr. Gold served in the U.S. Senate for Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) as his advisor on environmental affairs where he worked on issues related to environmental side agreements of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). During the Clinton administration, he was a special assistant to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Carol Browner, with whom he helped develop the EPA's Superfund reform proposal and its administrative improvements package. Mr. Gold also served as a career lawyer in the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance and Office of General Counsel, working on major rule makings as well as significant Superfund cases. Mr. Gold approaches political and policy problems from the perspective of campaign-style advocacy – forming, developing and executing issue-advocacy campaigns that incorporate lobbying, regulatory lawyering, traditional and social media, and grassroots engagement to break through the noise in Washington and achieve client goals. Mr. Gold has engaged for individual companies, trade associations and coalitions on the issues of the day ranging from climate change legislation and regulations and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) reform to trade legislation, corporate tax reform, as well as major U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reform legislation and financial services legislation. Martin B. Gold is a partner with Capitol Counsel, LLC. He brings over 50 years of legislative and private practice experience. He is recognized authority and author on matters of congressional rules and parliamentary strategies, and U.S policy in Asia. He frequently advises senators and their staff and serves on the adjunct faculty at George Washington University. In 2022, he received the College of Professional Studies Faculty Excellent Award. Before domestic business, professional, and academic audiences, he speaks about Congress as well as political and public policy developments. Gold has been a guest lecturer at Tsinghua University, the Beijing Foreign Studies University, Moscow State University, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, the State Parliament of Ukraine, and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.