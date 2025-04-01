Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsLeisureThe Kyle Peterson Show
Listen to The Kyle Peterson Show in the App
Listen to The Kyle Peterson Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Kyle Peterson Show

Podcast The Kyle Peterson Show
Kyle Peterson
"The Kyle Peterson Show" is your weekly deep dive into the world of toys, pop culture, and life in retail! Join us as we explore the latest action figure releas...
LeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Dubai,The Outback and a Painkiller I Episode 1 I
    The Kyle Peterson Show Episode 1The first episode of the Kyle Peterson Show starts with an introduction of my cohost with segments including A Deeper Dive, Figure of the Week, Gotta Try New Foods, and Album of the Week!Patreon!   / kylepeterson33   Don't miss the Youtube Channelshttps://www.youtube.com/@KylePeterson1980https://www.youtube.com/@KylePeterson2.0For All Your Action Figure Needs hit up DJC Collectibles! Use Discount Code 8offDJC to save 8% https://www.djccollectibles.ca/ https://linktr.ee/kylepeterson33
    --------  
    54:13
  • Show Open/Trailor
    --------  
    0:53

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Kyle Peterson Show

"The Kyle Peterson Show" is your weekly deep dive into the world of toys, pop culture, and life in retail! Join us as we explore the latest action figure releases, dive into bizarre and hilarious stories from the retail trenches, and uncover hidden gems in our Album of the Week segment. Whether you're a collector, music lover, or foodie, we've got something for everyone. We’ll chat with special guests, review new food items, and share the laughs, frustrations, and wild experiences from the world of Kyle Peterson. Tune in for your weekly dose of toys, tunes, tales, and treats!
Podcast website

Listen to The Kyle Peterson Show, Duck Call Room and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/2/2025 - 6:04:23 PM