The Kyle Peterson Show Episode 1The first episode of the Kyle Peterson Show starts with an introduction of my cohost with segments including A Deeper Dive, Figure of the Week, Gotta Try New Foods, and Album of the Week!Patreon! / kylepeterson33 Don't miss the Youtube Channelshttps://www.youtube.com/@KylePeterson1980https://www.youtube.com/@KylePeterson2.0For All Your Action Figure Needs hit up DJC Collectibles! Use Discount Code 8offDJC to save 8% https://www.djccollectibles.ca/ https://linktr.ee/kylepeterson33

About The Kyle Peterson Show

"The Kyle Peterson Show" is your weekly deep dive into the world of toys, pop culture, and life in retail! Join us as we explore the latest action figure releases, dive into bizarre and hilarious stories from the retail trenches, and uncover hidden gems in our Album of the Week segment. Whether you're a collector, music lover, or foodie, we've got something for everyone. We’ll chat with special guests, review new food items, and share the laughs, frustrations, and wild experiences from the world of Kyle Peterson. Tune in for your weekly dose of toys, tunes, tales, and treats!