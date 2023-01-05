The Joyful Warriors Podcast with Tiffany Justice

Helping you stay informed on what’s happening in the American school system, because we don’t co-parent with the government. More
Teaching Kids Patriotism and American Values | Guests: Elizabeth Enns and Rabbi Menken
On today’s episode, we have two exciting topics centered around teaching children about America. First, we’re joined by Elizabeth Enns, founder of Patriotic Students of America, to discuss her programs goal to teach kids about patriotism and the positive elements of American history, since our education system only teaches about America’s negatives. Then, we’re joined by Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Managing Director of the Coalition of Jewish Values, to discuss the importance of teaching children American values and how that starts at the home.
Sections:
0:00 - Intro
0:37 - Teaching kids about patriotism
11:19 - Teaching kids about American values with Rabbi Menken
5/1/2023
23:23
The Government Doesn’t Care About Your Health, with Dr. Peter McCullough | Joyful Warriors Podcast
On today's episode, we're joined by Dr. Peter McCullough, Internist, Cardiologist, and Epidemiologist, to discuss why we can't trust the government with our health care. We're reviewing situations (masking for children and vaccines for pregnant women) where the CDC and other health organizations failed our country, which then leads into the discussion of why we can't let the CDC in our children's schools.
Every Black Life Matters, with Kevin McGary | Joyful Warriors Podcast
On today's episode, we're interviewing Kevin McGary, president of Every Black Life Matters, to discuss the detrimental effects marxism has had on America and our children. First, we look into the foundation of marxism and how it's saturated in racism and white supremacy, and then we draw the connections to what's happening today in American education with critical race theory and how it's teaching our children hate.
Sections:
0:00 - Intro
1:15 - How Every Black Life Mattered started
7:45 - Who is the goal of marxism?
17:45 - CRT in schools and where it came from
26:10 - There is NO achievement gap
4/17/2023
32:46
What’s Driven America to Such a Dramatic Low? | Guest: Jim McLaughlin | Joyful Warriors Podcast
On today's episode, we're interviewing Jim McLaughlin, president of McLaughlin and Associates, to discuss how America has strayed away from her greatness. We'll start the discussion off with the question, "how did we get away from real representation", then we'll look into why we've become so divided on non-partisan issues and lastly, we'll dive into teachers unions and how to reform our education.
4/10/2023
22:33
Parents Of The World Unite, with Ian Prior | Joyful Warriors Podcast
On today's episode, we're interviewing Ian Prior, author and senior advisor at America First Legal, to discuss the current status of parental rights in America and what happens if we don't push back, potential solutions for issues like co-ed bathrooms, and the dangers of the school to scalpel pipeline.
Sections:
0:00 - Intro
1:13 - How Ian got started
4;26 - Getting involved in politics (for whose who aren't)
6:45 - Parental Rights in America
9:30 - Parents of the World Unite, strategies for conservative parents
11:45 - What do we do about co-ed bathrooms and holding school boards accountable
22:45 - Conclusion
