Hypocrisy Exposed: Pags Takes on the Left with Clips from The View and MSNBC - Nov. 18 Hr 2

Pags highlights the glaring hypocrisy on the left, using explosive clips from The View and MSNBC to make his case. Plus, Rep. James Comer joins to discuss the government's fiscal failures, including seven years of missed budgets, rampant overspending, and what can be done to hold leaders like Merrick Garland accountable. Don't miss this fiery episode packed with insight and action!