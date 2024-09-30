Tyson vs. Paul Fight Sparks Netflix Lawsuit; Susan Smith's Parole Hearing After 30 Years: - Nov 19 Hr 1
Pags delves into the fallout from the Tyson vs. Paul fight, highlighting the class-action lawsuit against Netflix over streaming issues during the event. Additionally, he revisits the tragic case of Susan Smith, who, 30 years ago, tearfully pleaded for her missing sons whom she had already killed. With her parole hearing scheduled for tomorrow, Pags discusses the potential outcomes and public reactions.
Rep. Nancy Mace’s Bathroom Bill Sparks Debate; A.J. Rice on 'The White Privilege Album'! - Nov 19 Hr 3
Pags breaks down Rep. Nancy Mace’s controversial bill restricting bathroom access for transgender individuals, with reactions from Speaker Mike Johnson and others. Plus, author A.J. Rice joins to discuss his new book, The White Privilege Album: Bringing Racial Harmony to Very Fine People…on Both Sides, and its bold critique of woke culture.
FEMA Under Fire for Skipping Trump Supporters' Homes; Victor Avila Discusses Border Crisis and Tom Homan's Role! - Nov 19 Hr 2
Pags delves into today's FEMA hearing, uncovering why homes displaying Trump signs were allegedly bypassed during disaster relief efforts. Former federal agent Victor Avila joins the discussion to provide insights into the current border crisis and outlines the challenges and plans awaiting Tom Homan in his new role as Border Czar.
Senate Showdown: Mike Lee Calls Out Bob Casey Over Election Controversy! - Nov. 18 Hr 3
Pags breaks down the heated Senate clash as Sen. Mike Lee challenges Sen. Bob Casey's refusal to concede, raising questions about the legality of the votes Casey is relying on. Could the Senate refuse to seat him? Plus, Victoria Coates joins Pags to discuss the long-range missiles in Ukraine, the endgame for U.S. spending, and the broader implications for global security.
Hypocrisy Exposed: Pags Takes on the Left with Clips from The View and MSNBC - Nov. 18 Hr 2
Pags highlights the glaring hypocrisy on the left, using explosive clips from The View and MSNBC to make his case. Plus, Rep. James Comer joins to discuss the government’s fiscal failures, including seven years of missed budgets, rampant overspending, and what can be done to hold leaders like Merrick Garland accountable. Don’t miss this fiery episode packed with insight and action!
