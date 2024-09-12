Ep 365: Throwback to Episode 9: How The Law Of Attraction Repels The Money And Abundance You Want

Start Your Transformation Now You probably believe in the Law of Attraction, but if you’re like most people you’re struggling with money. And this is because you’re most likely using law of attraction against you. If this is you, listen to this episode now because we're about to change all that for you! People who have money work from prosperity consciousness. They are engaging the Law of Attraction in a way that actually attracts money for them, instead of repelling money for them. When it comes to money, most people focus on not having it and they focus on lack. What you put out in thought is what you attract back, and most people engage in the Law of Attraction because they need money, and therefore are in fear and desperation, and that’s what they are vibrating and feeling and attracting back. In this episode, you are going to learn how to manage your emotions which affect your frequency, what your prosperity consciousness is, how you feel about being rich, and separating your money from your work. In this episode I discuss: Everything you have in your life or don’t have is reflecting who and how you’re BEing unconsciously, and who and how you are BEing in your thought. The universe does not test you, it reflects you. HUGE myth: Money comes from hard work! Exact steps that you need to master to use the Law of Attraction to actually bring money to you as opposed to repelling money for you like it did in the past. One of the easiest ways to change your prosperity consciousness. Listen, apply, and enjoy! Transformational Takeaway Wherever you have your attention, wherever you have your emotions, that’s what you attract. Use the Law of Attraction to attract money instead of repelling money. Focus on emotional abundance. I must be emotionally abundant if I want to attract financial abundance. Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn LIKED THE EPISODE? If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people. Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you! With gratitude, Jim