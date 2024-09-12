Powered by RND
  • Ep 366: Insider Transformation Secrets with Guest Penny Chiasson
    Start Your Transformation Now  In this episode of The Jim Fortin Podcast, Jim interviews Penny Chiasson, a former TCP student who shares her transformative journey. Penny reveals the profound changes she experienced in both her personal and professional life after joining the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP). From being a nurse anesthetist to becoming a full-time entrepreneur, Penny explains how embracing new perspectives and letting go of control led to a more aligned and fulfilling life.  Penny dives deep into how embracing self-awareness and identity work transformed her approach to business and relationships. She discusses the power of releasing control, how letting go can be the key to transformation, and why operating from a place of service has allowed her to scale her business. This episode explores the shift from fear and limitation to embracing abundance and inner peace.  Tune in to hear Penny’s inspiring story and learn how the simple yet powerful concepts she shares can help you break through the limitations holding you back.  What You’ll Discover in This Episode:  Breaking Free from Subconscious Patterns (03:09) – Penny shares how she identified and dismantled limiting beliefs that had kept her stuck for years.  The Illusion of Control (15:45) – Discover how Penny's need for control caused fear and stagnation in her life, and how letting go unlocked new possibilities.  The Power of Self-Love and Acceptance (21:54) – Learn how embracing unconditional self-love became the foundation for Penny’s transformation.  Energy, Healing, and Transformation (26:28) – Penny discusses her journey from burnout to vitality, leading to profound changes in her life.  Integrity with Yourself (37:21) – Understand why keeping your word to yourself is crucial for building confidence and aligning with your true purpose.  Listen, apply, and enjoy!  Transformational Takeaway  Transformation begins within. When you shift your inner world, your outer reality begins to align with your new perspective. Penny’s story reminds us that true change comes when we stop seeking external validation and start trusting ourselves. By embracing self-love, letting go of control, and honoring your inner wisdom, you open the door to limitless growth and fulfillment.  Connect with Penny Chiasson: Instagram: @penny.chiasson YouTube: @pennychiassonofficial Facebook: Penny Chiasson Website: www.PennyChiasson.com Let’s Connect:  Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn    LIKED THE EPISODE?  If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people.  Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you!  Thank you for listening!    With gratitude,   Jim
    --------  
    44:10
  • Ep 365: Throwback to Episode 9: How The Law Of Attraction Repels The Money And Abundance You Want
    Start Your Transformation Now You probably believe in the Law of Attraction, but if you’re like most people you’re struggling with money. And this is because you’re most likely using law of attraction against you. If this is you, listen to this episode now because we're about to change all that for you! People who have money work from prosperity consciousness. They are engaging the Law of Attraction in a way that actually attracts money for them, instead of repelling money for them. When it comes to money, most people focus on not having it and they focus on lack. What you put out in thought is what you attract back, and most people engage in the Law of Attraction because they need money, and therefore are in fear and desperation, and that’s what they are vibrating and feeling and attracting back. In this episode, you are going to learn how to manage your emotions which affect your frequency, what your prosperity consciousness is, how you feel about being rich, and separating your money from your work. In this episode I discuss: Everything you have in your life or don’t have is reflecting who and how you’re BEing unconsciously, and who and how you are BEing in your thought. The universe does not test you, it reflects you. HUGE myth: Money comes from hard work! Exact steps that you need to master to use the Law of Attraction to actually bring money to you as opposed to repelling money for you like it did in the past. One of the easiest ways to change your prosperity consciousness. Listen, apply, and enjoy!  Transformational Takeaway  Wherever you have your attention, wherever you have your emotions, that’s what you attract. Use the Law of Attraction to attract money instead of repelling money. Focus on emotional abundance. I must be emotionally abundant if I want to attract financial abundance. Let’s Connect:  Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn  LIKED THE EPISODE?  If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people.  Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you!  With gratitude,  Jim
    --------  
    1:04:15
  • Ep 364: Insider Transformation Secrets with guest Teal Shoop
    Start Your Transformation Now In this episode of Transform Your Life From the Inside Out, Jim Fortin sits down with former TCP student Teal Shoop as she shares her powerful journey of breaking free from decades of depression, a toxic corporate career, and self-doubt. Through her work in the Transformational Coaching Program, Teal not only healed her body and mind but also stepped into a new purpose—helping women elevate their frequency and create the life they desire.  Teal opens up about her struggle with self-worth, the illusion of control, and the subconscious programming that kept her stuck in a life that didn’t align with her soul. She reveals how recognizing deep-seated fears, embracing self-love, and honoring her intuition ultimately led to her transformation.  If you've ever felt trapped by expectations, emotional patterns, or societal pressures, this episode will inspire you to break free, trust yourself, and step into your highest potential. What You’ll Discover in This Episode:  Breaking Free from Subconscious Patterns (03:09) – How Teal identified and dismantled the limiting beliefs that kept her stuck for decades.  The Illusion of Control (15:45) – Why the need for control actually leads to more fear, anxiety, and stagnation—and how surrendering changed everything.  The Power of Self-Love and Acceptance (21:54) – How embracing unconditional self-love created the foundation for Teal’s transformation.  Energy, Healing, and Transformation (26:28) – How Teal’s journey from burnout to vitality changed her ability to conceive and become a mother.  Integrity with Yourself (37:21) – Why keeping your word to yourself is the key to building confidence, clarity, and alignment with your purpose.  Listen, apply, and enjoy!  Transformational Takeaway  True transformation starts with self-love, self-acceptance, and deep inner trust. When you stop seeking validation from the outside world and start honoring your own voice, you unlock a limitless potential for growth, healing, and success. The key is to recognize that external struggles are often a reflection of internal misalignment—and when you shift internally, your reality follows.  Connect with Teal Shoop: IG, Threads, FB: @tealshoopcoaching Website: TealShoopCoaching.com Let’s Connect:  Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn  LIKED THE EPISODE?  If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people.  Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you!  With gratitude,  Jim
    --------  
    44:28
  • Ep 363: Insider Transformation Secrets with Guest, Anne White
    Start Your Transformation Now In this episode of Transform Your Life From the Inside Out, Jim Fortin launches a new series, Insider Transformation Secrets, where former students from the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP) share their breakthroughs and experiences. Joining Jim is Dr. Anne White, a doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine, who shares how she overcame 20 years of financial struggles and limiting beliefs to transform her life.  Anne opens up about how subconscious identity shaped her financial reality and how TCP helped her uncover deep-seated blocks she didn’t even know existed. From struggling with money to tripling her income, Anne explains how shifting subconscious beliefs allowed her to reach new levels of success, confidence, and fulfillment.  If you’ve ever felt stuck in repeating patterns or struggled to break through invisible barriers, this episode offers invaluable insights into how deep transformation happens—and how you can apply these principles to your own life.  What You’ll Discover in This Episode:  Breaking Through Money Blocks (03:30): How Anne identified and resolved the subconscious patterns that kept her financially stuck.  The Power of Subconscious Identity (06:21): Why limiting beliefs operate beneath the surface and how to uncover them.  Fear of Judgment & Success (22:43): How fear holds people back from stepping into their full potential—and how Anne conquered it.  The Role of Values in Transformation (18:18): Why identifying your subconscious values is crucial to making lasting change.  Healing, Fertility, and Energy (31:31): How Anne helps women overcome fear and stress to increase fertility and transform their health.  Listen, apply, and enjoy!  Transformational Takeaway  The transformation you seek starts from within. By uncovering hidden beliefs, shifting subconscious identities, and stepping into your authentic power, you can create the life you desire. The key is to recognize that any external struggle is a reflection of an internal pattern—and when you change the inside, the outside follows.  Mentioned Resources: Connect with Dr. Annie White: Website: DoctorAnnieWhite.com Email: [email protected] YouTube: @DoctorAnnieWhite Want to join my Be Do Have® Insiders and access my Secret Podcast? 👉 www.jimfortin.com/bedohave-insiders Let’s Connect:  Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn    LIKED THE EPISODE?  If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people.  Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you!  Thank you for listening!  With Gratitude, Jim Fortin
    --------  
    35:30
  • Ep 362: Why Change is Often Hard, Slow and Minimal
    Start Your Transformation Now  In this episode of Transform Your Life From the Inside Out, Jim Fortin delves into why creating lasting change in life often feels hard, slow, and minimal. Drawing on his decades of work with Don Javier and personal experience, Jim unpacks the psychological and spiritual factors that keep many people stuck and struggling to make significant progress in their lives.  Jim explores the powerful concept of "context versus content," explaining how your subconscious beliefs shape your reality. This episode provides insights into why many people resist change, how beliefs create invisible "glass ceilings," and actionable strategies to help you overcome them.  If you’re ready to challenge your limiting beliefs, shift your mindset, and unlock the ease of transformation, this episode is packed with practical wisdom and tools to get started.    What You’ll Discover in This Episode:  Why Change Feels Hard (01:00): The psychological and subconscious reasons why transformation often feels slow or impossible.  The Power of Context Over Content (08:33): How your subconscious "frame" dictates what you can achieve.  Why We Resist Change (18:14): The role of comfort zones, identity, and confirmation bias in keeping us stuck.  Self-Hypnosis and Affirmations (32:55): Techniques to align your subconscious mind with the changes you desire.  A Higher Frame of Context (30:55): Shifting your mindset to "change is easy" and watching transformation happen faster.  Listen, apply, and enjoy!  Transformational Takeaway:  Change becomes easy when you learn to work with your brain and subconscious mind rather than against them. By shifting your overarching belief from "change is hard" to "change is easy," you unlock the potential for rapid and lasting transformation in every area of your life. Reflect on this: What belief about change is holding you back, and how can you start rewriting it today?    Mentioned Resources: Want to access my Secret Podcast? Go here www.jimfortin.com/bedohave-insiders Émile Coué’s Self-Suggestion Techniques ﻿What to Say When You Talk To Yourself Disclosure: Some of the links above are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you make a purchase. Let’s Connect:  Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn    LIKED THE EPISODE?  If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people.  Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you!  With Gratitude, Jim Fortin
    --------  
    37:59

About The Jim Fortin Podcast

The Jim Fortin Podcast is hosted by Jim Fortin- widely considered as the leader in subconscious transformation. He's coached super achievers all around the world for over 25 years and in this podcast you’re going to start learning how to transform your life from the inside out. No rah rah motivation, no hype because this podcast is a combination of brain science, transformational psychology and ancient wisdom all rolled into one to take your life to levels you’ve never thought possible. If you’re wanting a lot more in your life, to feel better, to heal, to have peace of mind, to feel powerful and alive and to bring more abundance and prosperity into your life then this podcast is for you because you’re going to start learning how master your mind and when you do that, anything you want then becomes for you possible for you.
