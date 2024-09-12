Start Your Transformation Now
In this episode of Transform Your Life From the Inside Out, Jim Fortin launches a new series, Insider Transformation Secrets, where former students from the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP) share their breakthroughs and experiences. Joining Jim is Dr. Anne White, a doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine, who shares how she overcame 20 years of financial struggles and limiting beliefs to transform her life.
Anne opens up about how subconscious identity shaped her financial reality and how TCP helped her uncover deep-seated blocks she didn’t even know existed. From struggling with money to tripling her income, Anne explains how shifting subconscious beliefs allowed her to reach new levels of success, confidence, and fulfillment.
If you’ve ever felt stuck in repeating patterns or struggled to break through invisible barriers, this episode offers invaluable insights into how deep transformation happens—and how you can apply these principles to your own life.
What You’ll Discover in This Episode:
Breaking Through Money Blocks (03:30): How Anne identified and resolved the subconscious patterns that kept her financially stuck.
The Power of Subconscious Identity (06:21): Why limiting beliefs operate beneath the surface and how to uncover them.
Fear of Judgment & Success (22:43): How fear holds people back from stepping into their full potential—and how Anne conquered it.
The Role of Values in Transformation (18:18): Why identifying your subconscious values is crucial to making lasting change.
Healing, Fertility, and Energy (31:31): How Anne helps women overcome fear and stress to increase fertility and transform their health.
Listen, apply, and enjoy!
Transformational Takeaway
The transformation you seek starts from within. By uncovering hidden beliefs, shifting subconscious identities, and stepping into your authentic power, you can create the life you desire. The key is to recognize that any external struggle is a reflection of an internal pattern—and when you change the inside, the outside follows.
Mentioned Resources:
Connect with Dr. Annie White:
Website: DoctorAnnieWhite.com
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: @DoctorAnnieWhite
Want to join my Be Do Have® Insiders and access my Secret Podcast?
👉 www.jimfortin.com/bedohave-insiders
Let’s Connect:
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn
LIKED THE EPISODE?
If you're the kind of person who likes to help others, then share this with your friends and family. If you have found value, they will too. Please leave a review on Apple Podcasts so we can reach more people.
Listening on Spotify? Please leave a comment below. We would love to hear from you!
Thank you for listening!
With Gratitude,
Jim Fortin