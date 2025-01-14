Smuggling 101: The Ultimate Guide to Roger Reaves' Journey Through Perilous Adventures

A Note from James: So, I’m out rock climbing, but I really wanted to take a moment to introduce today’s guest: Roger Reaves. This guy is unbelievable. He’s arguably the biggest drug smuggler in history, having worked with Pablo Escobar and others through the '70s, '80s, and even into the '90s. Roger’s life is like something out of a movie—he spent 33 years in jail and has incredible stories about the drug trade, working with people like Barry Seal, and the U.S. government’s involvement in the smuggling business. Speaking of Barry Seal, if you’ve seen American Made with Tom Cruise, there’s a wild scene where Barry predicts the prosecutor’s next move after being arrested—and sure enough, it happens just as he said. Well, Barry Seal actually worked for Roger. That’s how legendary this guy is. Roger also wrote a book called Smuggler about his life. You’ll want to check that out after hearing these crazy stories. Here’s Roger Reaves. Episode Description: Roger Reaves shares his extraordinary journey from humble beginnings on a farm to becoming one of the most notorious drug smugglers in history. He discusses working with Pablo Escobar, surviving harrowing escapes from law enforcement, and the brutal reality of imprisonment and torture. Roger reflects on his decisions, the human connections that shaped his life, and the lessons learned from a high-stakes career. Whether you’re here for the stories or the insights into an underground world, this episode offers a rare glimpse into a life few could imagine. What You’ll Learn: How Roger Reaves became involved in drug smuggling and built connections with major players like Pablo Escobar and Barry Seal. The role of the U.S. government in the drug trade and its surprising intersections with Roger’s operations. Harrowing tales of near-death experiences, including shootouts, plane crashes, and daring escapes. The toll a life of crime takes on family, faith, and personal resilience. Lessons learned from decades of high-risk decisions and time behind bars. Timestamped Chapters: [00:01:30] Introduction to Roger Reaves [00:02:00] Connection to Barry Seal and American Made [00:02:41] Early Life and Struggles [00:09:16] Moonshine and Early Smuggling [00:12:06] Transition to Drug Smuggling [00:16:15] Close Calls and Escapes [00:26:46] Torture and Imprisonment in Mexico [00:32:02] First Cocaine Runs [00:44:06] Meeting Pablo Escobar [00:53:28] The Rise of Cocaine Smuggling [00:59:18] Arrest and Imprisonment [01:06:35] Barry Seal's Downfall [01:10:45] Life Lessons from the Drug Trade [01:15:22] Reflections on Faith and Family [01:20:10] Plans for the Future Additional Resources: Roger Reaves’ book: Smuggler Information about Barry Seal: Barry Seal Wikipedia The movie American Made: IMDb Link