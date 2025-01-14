Inside the JFK Conspiracy: How Brad Meltzer Unearthed a Forgotten Assassination Plot
Probably no president has fascinated this country and our history as much as John F. Kennedy, JFK. Everyone who lived through it remembers where they were when JFK was assassinated. He's considered the golden boy of American politics. But I didn't know this amazing conspiracy that was happening right before JFK took office.
Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer, one of my favorite writers, breaks it all down. He just wrote a book called The JFK Conspiracy. I highly recommend it. And we talk about it right here on the show.
Brad Meltzer returns to the show to reveal one of the craziest untold stories about JFK: the first assassination attempt before he even took office. In his new book, The JFK Conspiracy, Brad dives into the little-known plot by Richard Pavlik, a disgruntled former postal worker with a car rigged to explode.
What saved JFK’s life that day? Why does this story remain a footnote in history? Brad shares riveting details, the forgotten man who thwarted the plot, and how this story illuminates America’s deeper fears. We also explore the legacy of JFK and Jackie Kennedy, from heroism to scandal, and how their "Camelot" has shaped the presidency ever since.
The true story of JFK’s first assassination attempt in 1960.
How Brad Meltzer uncovered one of the most bizarre historical footnotes about JFK.
The untold role of Richard Pavlik in plotting to kill JFK and what stopped him.
Why Jackie Kennedy coined the term "Camelot" and shaped JFK’s legacy.
Parallels between the 1960 election and today’s polarized political climate.
[01:30] Introduction to Brad Meltzer and His New Book
[02:24] The Untold Story of JFK's First Assassination Attempt
[05:03] Richard Pavlik: The Man Who Almost Killed JFK
[06:08] JFK's Heroic World War II Story
[09:29] The Complex Legacy of JFK
[10:17] The Influence of Joe Kennedy
[13:20] Rise of the KKK and Targeting JFK
[20:01] The Role of Religion in JFK's Campaign
[25:10] Conspiracy Theories and Historical Context
[30:47] The Camelot Legacy
[36:01] JFK's Assassination and Aftermath
[39:54] Upcoming Projects and Reflections
The JFK Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer
Clint Hill's Memoir, Mrs. Kennedy and Me
The Life Magazine Camelot Interview
Watch the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon Debates
46:56
Smuggling 101: The Ultimate Guide to Roger Reaves' Journey Through Perilous Adventures
So, I’m out rock climbing, but I really wanted to take a moment to introduce today’s guest: Roger Reaves. This guy is unbelievable. He’s arguably the biggest drug smuggler in history, having worked with Pablo Escobar and others through the '70s, '80s, and even into the '90s. Roger’s life is like something out of a movie—he spent 33 years in jail and has incredible stories about the drug trade, working with people like Barry Seal, and the U.S. government’s involvement in the smuggling business. Speaking of Barry Seal, if you’ve seen American Made with Tom Cruise, there’s a wild scene where Barry predicts the prosecutor’s next move after being arrested—and sure enough, it happens just as he said. Well, Barry Seal actually worked for Roger. That’s how legendary this guy is. Roger also wrote a book called Smuggler about his life. You’ll want to check that out after hearing these crazy stories. Here’s Roger Reaves.
Roger Reaves shares his extraordinary journey from humble beginnings on a farm to becoming one of the most notorious drug smugglers in history. He discusses working with Pablo Escobar, surviving harrowing escapes from law enforcement, and the brutal reality of imprisonment and torture. Roger reflects on his decisions, the human connections that shaped his life, and the lessons learned from a high-stakes career. Whether you’re here for the stories or the insights into an underground world, this episode offers a rare glimpse into a life few could imagine.
How Roger Reaves became involved in drug smuggling and built connections with major players like Pablo Escobar and Barry Seal.
The role of the U.S. government in the drug trade and its surprising intersections with Roger’s operations.
Harrowing tales of near-death experiences, including shootouts, plane crashes, and daring escapes.
The toll a life of crime takes on family, faith, and personal resilience.
Lessons learned from decades of high-risk decisions and time behind bars.
[00:01:30] Introduction to Roger Reaves
[00:02:00] Connection to Barry Seal and American Made
[00:02:41] Early Life and Struggles
[00:09:16] Moonshine and Early Smuggling
[00:12:06] Transition to Drug Smuggling
[00:16:15] Close Calls and Escapes
[00:26:46] Torture and Imprisonment in Mexico
[00:32:02] First Cocaine Runs
[00:44:06] Meeting Pablo Escobar
[00:53:28] The Rise of Cocaine Smuggling
[00:59:18] Arrest and Imprisonment
[01:06:35] Barry Seal's Downfall
[01:10:45] Life Lessons from the Drug Trade
[01:15:22] Reflections on Faith and Family
[01:20:10] Plans for the Future
Roger Reaves’ book: Smuggler
Information about Barry Seal: Barry Seal Wikipedia
The movie American Made: IMDb Link
1:36:51
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: Strategic Necessity or Wild Idea
"Couldn't believe it was possible. I thought the reality show of Election 2024 could not be beat, but it turns out that was just season one, and season two is incredible. Right now, I don't know whether this is insane or the smartest thing possible. So we're going to figure this out right now. Trump just announced that he wants to buy Greenland and so many things to unpack there. The deeper I go, the more of a rabbit hole it became, and the deeper I went."
In this episode, James Altucher delves into former President Donald Trump's recent announcement to buy Greenland, exploring the strategic and economic reasons behind the move. The discussion revisits Trump's initial interest in purchasing Greenland in 2019 and examines the geopolitical significance of the island, including rare earth minerals, uranium, and oil reserves. The episode also considers China's control over rare earth minerals and the potential ramifications for U.S. national security. Despite Denmark's refusal to sell, the analysis suggests that acquiring Greenland could benefit both the island's residents and the strategic interests of the United States.
The historical and strategic significance of Greenland for the U.S.
Why President Trump announced plans to buy Greenland, citing strategic necessity.
The importance of rare earth minerals and Greenland's substantial reserves.
China's control over the global supply of rare earth minerals and its potential impact.
The strategic military value of Greenland for the U.S., especially regarding rare earth minerals, oil, and gas.
Specific mining rights in Greenland and their control by Chinese companies.
The geopolitical implications of the U.S. owning Greenland and countering China's influence.
The importance of public figures like Ken Howery and Elon Musk in these discussions.
The rationale behind Trump’s repeated interest in purchasing Greenland.
[00:00] Introduction: The Unbelievable Reality of Election 2024
[00:21] Trump's Greenland Ambition: A Recap
[00:50] Crowdfunding Greenland: A Personal Journey
[01:37] Strategic Importance of Greenland
[06:25] The Rare Earth Minerals Dilemma
[14:35] Historical Attempts to Buy Greenland
[18:55] Modern Geopolitical Implications
[21:02] Conclusion: The Future of Greenland
James Altcher: Greenland - Let's buy it!
James Altucher's Blog
26:19
How Fiverr Revolutionized the Gig Economy: Insights from CEO Micha Kaufman
The world's completely changing. Young people, including my five kids, are no longer planning on that one-job, one-career trajectory where you start at General Motors or Procter & Gamble and retire 45 years later with a gold watch. Instead, they’re hustling. They're building side hustles, working from home, and finding ways to make money while traveling.
And where do all these opportunities come from? Micha Kaufman, the founder and CEO of Fiverr, joins me today. Fiverr has created millions of jobs and revolutionized the gig economy. It's not just about freelancing—it’s about how you can leverage platforms like Fiverr alongside AI to create opportunities. This conversation could change your life. Let's get into it.
In this episode, James Altucher chats with Micha Kaufman, the visionary founder and CEO of Fiverr. Micha shares how Fiverr reshaped the freelance marketplace by making talent accessible to anyone, anywhere. They discuss how the gig economy has evolved, the role of AI in freelancing, and why adaptability is the key to thriving in the modern workforce. Micha’s insights reveal the strategies that made Fiverr a global platform connecting millions while changing how businesses access talent.
How Fiverr revolutionized freelancing by creating a catalog-based marketplace and simplifying the hiring process.
The impact of AI on freelancing—how it’s creating new opportunities and enhancing productivity for creatives and businesses alike.
The future of the gig economy and why adaptability is crucial in a rapidly evolving job market.
Fiverr’s viral growth strategy and what entrepreneurs can learn about building a two-sided marketplace.
The role of human creativity in the age of AI, and how freelancers can maintain their edge.
[01:30] Introduction and Overview of Fiverr
[03:42] The Birth of Fiverr: Inspiration and Early Challenges
[05:56] Fiverr’s Unique Approach to Freelancing
[10:18] The Gig Economy and Fiverr’s Impact
[13:36] Adapting to Market Needs and Growth
[20:48] Fiverr’s Viral Growth Strategy
[25:49] AI’s Impact on Jobs and Services
[32:23] Freelancers and AI Tools
[40:46] Fiverr’s Evolution with AI
[46:16] Going Public: Fiverr’s Journey
[49:53] Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Fiverr - Official Website
The Gig Economy by Diane Mulcahy
Micha Kaufman on LinkedIn
James Altucher’s Blog
52:57
Scribe Media's Resurrection: How Eric Jorgenson Revived a Publishing Giant
Eric Jorgenson’s story with Scribe Media is one of the rare second chances in business. In this episode, James sits down with Eric to discuss how he saved Scribe from its dramatic downfall, brought it back to stability, and is leading it into a promising future. Eric shares the inner workings of the acquisition, the lessons learned from Scribe’s collapse, and how the company is redefining professional self-publishing.
Together, they also explore why self-publishing is a vital option for authors, the evolving publishing landscape, and how to create meaningful books in today’s digital age. This episode is packed with actionable insights for authors, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in the intersection of business and creativity.
The Fall and Rise of Scribe Media: What led to Scribe’s bankruptcy and how Eric Jorgenson turned it around.
The Future of Publishing: Why self-publishing is more relevant than ever and how it’s empowering authors.
Leadership Lessons: Key takeaways from managing a company through crisis and rebuilding trust.
The Economics of Books: Why owning your royalties and creative control can make all the difference.
Resilience in Business: How to find opportunity in the ashes of a failed venture.
[01:30] Introduction: James reflects on Scribe Media’s story and his personal connection to the company.
[03:20] Scribe’s Collapse: What went wrong under JT McCormick’s leadership.
[09:26] Enter Eric Jorgenson: How Eric got involved with Scribe.
[17:10] Lessons Learned: Red flags, leadership failures, and rebuilding a company.
[24:11] Saving Scribe: Eric’s approach to reviving the company and reconnecting with authors.
[32:14] The Future of Self-Publishing: Why the model works and its growing importance.
[40:53] AI and Writing: How technology is shaping the future of book creation.
[50:49] Final Thoughts: The road ahead for Scribe Media and Eric’s vision for the company.
Eric Jorgenson’s "The Almanack of Naval Ravikant"
Scribe Media’s Website
James Altucher’s "Choose Yourself"
Tucker Max’s Blog on Scribe’s Collapse
