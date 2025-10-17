Stephen A’s back on his bullshit harder than ever. Cool Kicks got greedy for no reason, moving stolen shoes like they weren’t already up millions. Racist grifter Joel Patrick reappears out of nowhere after three years, coming for JJ again after already getting smoked more than once. The internet’s full of fake confidence this week, but The JAAM’s here to keep it a bean.The following episode contains discussions of mental health, self-harm, and related topics that might be distressing to some listeners. If you would like to avoid these topics, we advise you to skip from 30 minutes to the 1 hour mark.If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone, and help is available:For US listeners, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.For international listeners, use findahelpline.com or search online for a local mental health helpline in your country. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The S*** Hits The Fan | The JAAM Ep 33
Chicago's under siege — ICE kicking in doors while the media looks away. White-on-white violence is wildin' but nobody wanna name it. And the Kyren Lacey tragedy shows what happens when cops lie, the press plays dumb, and fascists pick who gets protected.Meanwhile, the same creators who fed chaos for clicks (Theo Von, Adin Ross, all them) are scrambling to walk it back and jump ship. It's too late and The JAAM isn't letting anything slide.
The Breakfast Council w/ Deante Kyle
The JAAM links up in Atlanta with Deante Kyle, host of the award-winning Grits and Eggs Podcast. His journey runs from the streets to the trucking industry to finally finding his voice behind the mic. He talks about the illusion of "street money," the grind of warehouse jobs, and how a CDL became a way to provide for his family. We dive into Black history from Wilmington to Chicago, the hidden cost of childcare, and the weight of raising kids while chasing stability. Deante also unpacks how fronting, pressure, and performative toughness hurt men more than they help. This one covers damn near everything—sneakers, steaks, gangs, grief, fatherhood, and finding your lane. It feels like JAAM on a whole other level.
Do the Kids gotta CHANCE? Interview with CHANCE THE RAPPER
Do the kids gotta CHANCE? We sat down with Chicago's own Chance the Rapper for a convo that feels less like an interview and more like catching up with family. He breaks down his new album Star Line, why betting on yourself always pays off, and how he built a lane without cosigns or labels calling the shots.But this sit-down goes deeper than music. Chance talks Chicago history, Harold Washington and coalition politics, the open-mic grind that shaped him, and why the Black church has always been about people not power. He shares lessons on resilience, faith, and community that cut way beyond headlines.And it's still cousin energy the whole way through: sneaker talk, a wild Usher story, and Chance's vision for linking Chicago to Ghana. Funny, unfiltered, and real — straight family table vibes.
Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Right-Wing Power Grab
The fallout from Charlie Kirk's killing shows how "free speech" only matters when the right's in charge. Empathy only flows one way in America, and the culture keeps proving it. Canelo vs. Crawford split the fight world, NY Fashion Week's a circus, FaZe Clan collapses in scandal, and the Trey Reed case exposes how selective America's outrage really is. Power keeps rewriting the rules, and we're left living inside the contradictions.