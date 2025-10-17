The Grift Economy | The JAAM Ep 34

Stephen A’s back on his bullshit harder than ever. Cool Kicks got greedy for no reason, moving stolen shoes like they weren’t already up millions. Racist grifter Joel Patrick reappears out of nowhere after three years, coming for JJ again after already getting smoked more than once. The internet’s full of fake confidence this week, but The JAAM’s here to keep it a bean.The following episode contains discussions of mental health, self-harm, and related topics that might be distressing to some listeners. If you would like to avoid these topics, we advise you to skip from 30 minutes to the 1 hour mark.If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone, and help is available:For US listeners, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org.For international listeners, use findahelpline.com or search online for a local mental health helpline in your country. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.