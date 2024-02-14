Planning for Disasters and Accounting for Personnel
Welcome to the IPPS-A Podcast! In this episode, COL Rebekah Lust talks with COL Matthew Paul, IPPS-A Project Manager, and LTC Jade Root, IPPS-A Requirements Division Lead, about the recent server switchover/switchback exercise and IPPS-A’s role in the Army’s Personnel Asset Inventory (PAI) Reconciliation initiative. COL Paul gives us some insight into the significance of the switchover/switchback and how the event went. LTC Root explains why HR Professionals and Leaders must prioritize PAI reconciliation, and gives us some insight into correcting Failure to Lose/Failure to Gain (FTL/FTG) discrepancies in IPPS-A. This episode will give you the insight you need! IPPS-A is a Soldier system.Account for the Army ChecklistPay-Absences-Incent-Ded (PAID) and In-Transit Grid (ITG) User GuidePersonnel Accountability & Strength Reporting (PASR)https://ipps-a.army.mil/Training/Training-Aids/ IPPS-A website: https://ipps-a.army.mil/IPPS-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/armyippsa/IPPS-A YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IPPSAIPPS-A Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usarmy_ippsa/
21:25
The NCO Perspective- HR Universities and Army Military Pay
Welcome to the IPPS-A Podcast! In this all-enlisted episode, SGM Paul Smith chats with MSG David Minder, Training and Development Team NCOIC, and SFC Shenika Wilson, HR Specialist and Product Owner on the Army Military Pay (AMP) Team, about lessons learned from Team IPPS-A’s installation visits, taking advantage of Adjutant General (AG) and Human Resources (HR) Universities, and the latest with Army Military Pay (AMP). MSG David Minder tells us what has the Training and Deployment (T&D) Team been working on and why HR Universities are important to the AG Community. SFC Wilson offers insight into where we currently stand with AMP, what progress we have made, and the AMP Team’s plans for the future of military pay with IPPS-A. This episode will give you the insight you need! IPPS-A is a Soldier system. MILPAY User Manual: https://hr.ippsa.army.mil/upk/r3/resources/help/Publishing%20Content/PlayerPackage/data/toc.html Soldier Support Institute: https://www.ssi.army.mil/
16:42
Welcoming New Team Members- IPPS-A’s FMD Deputy Directory and Change Management Chief
Welcome to the IPPS-A Podcast! In this episode, COL Rebekah Lust welcomes COL Alicia Pruitt as Deputy Director of the Functional Management Division, and MAJ Paris Holman as IPPS-A’s Change Management Chief. COL Pruitt and MAJ Holman tell us about their backgrounds, what excites them about IPPS-A, where they see the program heading, and how they view their new roles on the program. This episode will give you the insight you need! IPPS-A is a Soldier system. IPPS-A website: https://ipps-a.army.mil/IPPS-A Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/armyippsa/IPPS-A YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IPPSAIPPS-A Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usarmy_ippsa/
19:03
The New Promotion, Demotion, Lateral Appointment PAR Framework and PCS Absences
Welcome to the IPPS-A Podcast! In this episode, SGM Paul Smith chats with CW3 Chris Akbaroff, IPPS-A Promotions Design Lead, and MSG Robert Simmons, NCO for the IPPS-A Finance team, about the New Promotion, Demotion, Lateral Appointment Personnel Action Request (PAR) Framework and understanding Permanent Change of Station (PCS) absences! CW3 Akbaroff tells us how the new PAR framework and what it means for Soldiers in the field. MSG R. Simmons gives us an update on what the Finance team is working on and planning, and clears up some confusion about how PCS Absences work in IPPS-A. This episode will give you the insight you need! IPPS-A is a Soldier system.Pay-Absences-Incent-Ded (PAID) tile and InTransit Grid (ITG) User Guide: extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://ipps-a.army.mil/Portals/129/Documents/IPPSA_PAID_ITG_User%20Guide_20240130.pdf Training/Job Aids: https://ipps-a.army.mil/Training/Training-Aids/
17:21
Understanding the In-Transit Grid and Leader’s Dashboard
Welcome to the IPPS-A Podcast! In this episode, COL Rebekah Lust chats with CPT Taylor Vladic, Assignments Product Team Lead, and CPT Patrick Hill, SABIR/BI Data Analyst, about the In-Transit Grid (ITG) and Leader’s Dashboard! CPT Vladic tells us how the ITG is a game-changer for processing arrivals and departures, tracking Soldiers in transit, and requesting and taking leave. CPT Hill gives us an update on how development of the SABIR Leader’s Dashboard is coming along, and explains how it will offer Army Leaders the right tools to help them visualize data and make decisions. This episode will give you the insight you need! IPPS-A is a Soldier system. PAID & ITG User Guide: https://ippsa.army.mil/Portals/129/Documents/IPPSA_PAID_ITG_User%20Guide_20240130.pdf SABIR Overview Job Aid: https://ippsa.army.mil/Portals/129/Documents/Job%20Aid_SABIR_20231114.pdf SABIR: https://ipps-a.army.mil/Drive-the-Change/SABIR/ IPPS-A Podcast: The Right Tools Get the Right Results: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fdgyB1skn8&list=PLZ27YNvrf1QH5Sp3gVIPQEFflB-Y4_zrX&index=4