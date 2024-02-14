The NCO Perspective- HR Universities and Army Military Pay

Welcome to the IPPS-A Podcast! In this all-enlisted episode, SGM Paul Smith chats with MSG David Minder, Training and Development Team NCOIC, and SFC Shenika Wilson, HR Specialist and Product Owner on the Army Military Pay (AMP) Team, about lessons learned from Team IPPS-A’s installation visits, taking advantage of Adjutant General (AG) and Human Resources (HR) Universities, and the latest with Army Military Pay (AMP). MSG David Minder tells us what has the Training and Deployment (T&D) Team been working on and why HR Universities are important to the AG Community. SFC Wilson offers insight into where we currently stand with AMP, what progress we have made, and the AMP Team’s plans for the future of military pay with IPPS-A. This episode will give you the insight you need! IPPS-A is a Soldier system. MILPAY User Manual: https://hr.ippsa.army.mil/upk/r3/resources/help/Publishing%20Content/PlayerPackage/data/toc.html Soldier Support Institute: https://www.ssi.army.mil/