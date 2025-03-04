Biggest Risks in Machining, Tools, and Burnout | 18
Machining is more than just making parts—it's stress, tight deadlines, and trying to balance work and life without losing your mind. In this episode, we talk about the reality of burnout in the trade, handling overwhelming RFQs, and when taking big risks actually pays off.And much more! Stick around to the end for a big announcement from Patrick!🔔 Subscribe, Rate, and Review to never miss an episode. Your feedback helps us bring you the content you love!Drop your comments or topic ideas in the forum here:https://www.practicalmachinist.com/forum/categories/the-impractical-machinists-podcast.102/Or listen to our podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxzIM06jyJCYTCMGUQLgKXNtpq-HqvV2QConnect with the hosts on Instagram:Patrick Mcclintock: IG: https://www.instagram.com/job_shopper_tn/ or PM@Job Shopper TNCameron Graves: IG: https://www.instagram.com/machiningiscool/ or PM@MachiningiscoolBradley Thomas: IG: https://www.instagram.com/marvelmachining/ or PM@MarvelThanks for listening!!!
1:27:34
From the Air Force to a Machine Shop…Then I Lost It All | 17
🚨 He risked it all to build a machine shop from scratch—then one bad deal took everything.Charles Sanborn IV's journey is a rollercoaster of risk, redemption, and hard business lessons. At 18, he was on the verge of going to prison. Instead, he joined the Air Force, a decision that changed the course of his life. But the real story starts after that—when he turned his passion for machining into a full-blown business.While still serving, Charles built a machine shop from the ground up, growing it into a thriving business. But one massive contract, a bad deal, and a costly mistake led to losing everything—his shop, his home, and everything he worked for.This episode of Impractical Machinist is a must-watch for anyone who's dreamed of running their own shop, taken big risks, or learned the hard way that success in machining isn't just about making parts—it's about making the right decisions.💬 Have you ever taken a business risk that didn't go as planned? Let's talk about it in the comments.Connect with Charles Sanborn here:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cindertrackfab/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charles-sanborn-a0093126b/
1:24:00
What REALLY Defines Success in the Machining Trade? | 16
What does it truly mean to be successful as a machinist? Dive into this electrifying episode of the Impractical Machinist Podcast where hosts Patrick, Cameron, and Bradley discuss the ups and downs of the machining trade. Get insights on deep hole drilling and boring, learn about overcoming shop maintenance woes, and hear about their personal definitions of success in both professional and personal life. Plus, catch their real talk on training the next generation of machinists and why paying attention is crucial. Don't miss out on this thought-provoking conversation packed with valuable tips and shared experiences!
1:22:11
Is Starting a Part-Time Machine Shop Worth It? | 15
🎙️ What Does It Take to Build a Machine Shop While Working Full-Time? 🛠️In this episode of the Impractical Machinist Podcast, we sit down with Joe Kaslowski, a fire inspector by day and a machinist by night, who built a thriving CNC job shop in his garage. With no formal training, Joe turned his passion for machining into a side hustle without ever quitting his full-time job.Whether you're thinking about starting your own shop or just love hearing relatable stories from the machining world, this conversation will inspire you to keep grinding.👉 Join the Discussion: Ever thought about starting a side shop? What's holding you back? Drop a comment below!
1:33:14
Thread Milling vs. Tapping: What Works Best for You | 14
We're tackling YOUR questions about tooling strategies, workholding setups, and more!Ever wondered when to use a thread mill instead of a tap? Or how to pick between solid carbide and indexable tooling? We've got you covered with real-world tips and personal experiences straight from our shops.Topics:Thread Milling vs. Tapping Solid Carbide vs. Indexable ToolingWorkholding Favorites: Vices, Fixtures, and SetupsGot your own tooling questions? Drop them in the comments, and we might feature them in our next episode!
Welcome to The Impractical Machinists, a podcast for machinists’ who are creative, innovative and a cut above the rest. Join hosts Bradley, Cameron, and Patrick as they discuss everything from CNC machining, tool innovations, shop floor challenges, business strategies, and the latest trends and techniques shaping the industry. Our episodes provide valuable insight and actionable tips from real machinists that you can apply in your own shops. Whether you’re a veteran machinist or just starting out, tune in and turn up the productivity on your machining operations.