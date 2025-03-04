From the Air Force to a Machine Shop…Then I Lost It All | 17

🚨 He risked it all to build a machine shop from scratch—then one bad deal took everything.Charles Sanborn IV’s journey is a rollercoaster of risk, redemption, and hard business lessons. At 18, he was on the verge of going to prison. Instead, he joined the Air Force, a decision that changed the course of his life. But the real story starts after that—when he turned his passion for machining into a full-blown business.While still serving, Charles built a machine shop from the ground up, growing it into a thriving business. But one massive contract, a bad deal, and a costly mistake led to losing everything—his shop, his home, and everything he worked for.This episode of Impractical Machinist is a must-watch for anyone who’s dreamed of running their own shop, taken big risks, or learned the hard way that success in machining isn’t just about making parts—it’s about making the right decisions.💬 Have you ever taken a business risk that didn’t go as planned? Let’s talk about it in the comments.Connect with Charles Sanborn here:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cindertrackfab/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charles-sanborn-a0093126b/🔔 Subscribe, Rate, and Review to never miss an episode. Your feedback helps us bring you the content you love!Drop your comments or topic ideas in the forum here:https://www.practicalmachinist.com/forum/categories/the-impractical-machinists-podcast.102/Or listen to our podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxzIM06jyJCYTCMGUQLgKXNtpq-HqvV2QConnect with the hosts on Instagram:Patrick Mcclintock: IG: https://www.instagram.com/job_shopper_tn/ or PM@Job Shopper TNCameron Graves: IG: https://www.instagram.com/machiningiscool/ or PM@MachiningiscoolBradley Thomas: IG: https://www.instagram.com/marvelmachining/ or PM@MarvelThanks for listening!!!