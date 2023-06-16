E1: Palmer Luckey of Anduril Industries on next gen DefenseTech, China, and U.S. Policy

The Hill & Valley podcast gives you an insider's look into tech and government, hearing from founders and operators of generational tech companies, elected representatives and policymakers, and more. The podcast is hosted by the co-hosts of The Hill & Valley Forum: Author and Commissioner of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission Jacob Helberg, Partner at Founders Fund and Founder of Varda Delian Asparouhov, and Principal at 137 Ventures Christian Garrett. For our debut episode, we are joined by Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries and Oculus VR. The Hill & Valley podcast is a part of the Turpentine podcast network. To learn more: www.turpentine.co TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) Episode Preview (02:10) Shifting dynamics between the government and Silicon Valley since Palmer started Anduril Industries (06:30) Biggest factors contributing to new demand for defense technology (08:00) Evolving reaction of tech investors and talent to defense technology (13:42) Working with the U.S. Department of Defense (18:18) Exporting strategic technology to China: patents, AI, sensor fusion (21:15) How can more tech companies compete for DoD contracts? (24:00) Lobbying (25:00) Building Anduril Industries on first principles (29:00) Banning Chinese hardware and software (like TikTok) (38:40) Can the US pull off a second Cold War victory with China? (43:00) Immigration reform and supply chain disruption (52:20) Palmer’s picks for the most impactful strategic technology on the horizon Twitter: Jacob Hellberg | @jacobhelberg Delian Asparouhov | @zebulgar Christian Garrett | @CGarrett_15 Palmer Luckey | @PalmerLuckey