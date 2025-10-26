Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessThe HighLevel Experience
The HighLevel Experience
The HighLevel Experience

Vit Muller
BusinessTechnology
The HighLevel Experience
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • Unlocking AI's Potential for Local Business Growth
    63 - Unlocking AI's Potential for Local Business Growth Welcome back to the HighLevel Experience Podcast, hosted by Vit Muller. In this episode, we have a special guest, Declan O'Reilly, also known as the GHL Wizard or HighLevel Jesus. Declan is renowned for his expertise in leveraging AI to transform local businesses. Join us as we dive into the world of AI, exploring its applications, benefits, and the future of AI in business.Special Offer 🤩📣👉 Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your business! Visit https://highlevelexperience.com/highlevelwizard for more insights and to claim your FREE trial today!About Declan O'ReillyDeclan O'Reilly is a celebrated figure in the HighLevel community, known for his innovative use of AI to drive business success. With a rapidly growing YouTube channel and a thriving community, Declan has become a go-to resource for agencies looking to harness the power of AI.Highlights 🔥Key points we talked about in this pilot episode!👉 [00:01:00] Achievements and Updates - Declan shares his recent achievements, including significant growth on YouTube and success in affiliate marketing.👉 [00:02:00] AI in Local Businesses - Discussion on the increasing demand for AI in local businesses and the introduction of new AI snapshots.👉 [00:03:00] AI Agents and Chatbots - The role of AI agents and chatbots in recurring business models and the ease of selling AI solutions to businesses.👉 [00:05:00] Voice AI Enhancements - Vit and Declan discuss the improvements in voice AI technology, including new features and customization options.👉 [00:11:00] Overcoming AI Hesitations - Addressing common objections from business owners regarding AI implementation and strategies to overcome them.👉 [00:27:00] Native vs. Third-Party AI Tools - The pros and cons of using native HighLevel AI tools versus third-party vendors for local businesses.👉 [01:04:00] Final Thoughts and Advice - Declan emphasizes the importance of prospecting for AI agencies and shares resources available on his YouTube channel.Our Sponsors:We're proud to partner with some of the top industry leaders who help make the HighLevel Experience Podcast possible:HL Pro Tools - Your All-in-One Agency ToolkitHL Pro Tools helps HighLevel users scale faster with daily coaching, industry-specific snapshots, done-for-you onboarding, branded demos, theme customisers, and white-label resources. It's the ultimate toolkit for agencies wanting to grow, automate, and stand out — just like we do at the High Level Experience. - Click here to learn more about HL Pro ToolsVAHub PROFree Up Your Time with HighLevel-Pro VAs — $297 Onboarding Fee Waived!Meet VA Hub PRO—the ultimate VA agency built just for HighLevel users. Imagine having a team of skilled "HighLevel ninjas" who handle your GHL tasks flawlessly, freeing you to focus on growth, client meetings, and closing deals. I've seen the impact firsthand with my own VAs, Komal and Eyanda—they're game-changers. Right now, VA Hub PRO is waiving the $297 onboarding fee. Book your call at highlevelexperience.vahubpro.com.Level Up MarketplaceA cutting-edge platform designed to extend the functionality of HighLevel,...
    --------  
    1:14:10
  • Empowering Women in SaaS: Building Community and Business with HighLevel
    62 - Empowering Women in SaaS: Building Community and Business with HighLevel In this episode of the HighLevel Experience Podcast, host Vit Muller sits down with Kristine L'Estrange, a dynamic force in the HighLevel community. Kristine is known for her work with L'Estrange Digital Marketing in New Zealand and her initiative, Women of GHL. The conversation delves into Kristine's journey from financial planning to digital marketing, her discovery of HighLevel, and her passion for building communities and empowering women in tech.Special Offer 🤩📣Kristine invites all women using HighLevel to join the Women of GHL community for support, collaboration, and growth. Visit the Facebook group "Women of Go High Level" on Facebook to become part of this empowering network. Also Kristine created a group for all Kiwi GHL users. If you are interested in joining the community search High Level New Zealand (GHL HighLevel NZ) 👉 To learn more go to https://highlevelexperience.com/kristineAbout Kristine L'Estrange Kristine L'Estrange is the founder of L'Estrange Digital Marketing and the Women of GHL community. Based in New Zealand, she is passionate about empowering women in tech and leveraging HighLevel to drive business success.Highlights 🔥Key points we talked about in this pilot episode!👉 [00:01:00] Kristine's Journey to HighLevel - Kristine shares her backstory, moving from financial planning in Canberra to digital marketing in New Zealand, and how COVID-19 influenced her family's relocation.👉 [00:03:00] Transition to Digital Marketing - Kristine discusses her initial steps into digital marketing through Facebook ads and the importance of having good systems for successful campaigns.👉 [00:04:00] Discovering GHL - Kristine describes her discovery of Go High Level (GHL) and how it became a pivotal tool in her business, leading to her certification in early 2024.👉 [00:15:00] Women of GHL Community - The creation and growth of the Women of GHL community, a supportive space for women using HighLevel, and the unique challenges faced by women in tech.👉 [00:20:00] AI and Automation in Business - Kristine and Vit discuss the role of AI and automation in managing multiple ventures, including the use of ChatGPT and Mind Pal to enhance business efficiency.👉 [00:28:00] High Level Certification Program - Kristine shares her experience with the HighLevel certification program, the rigorous nature of the exam, and the benefits it has brought to her business.👉 [00:58:00] The Beef: Constructive Feedback - Kristine highlights the need for landscape proposals in HighLevel's document feature, encouraging listeners to support this idea on the HighLevel ideas board.
    --------  
    1:14:40
  • Maximizing Affiliate Success: Strategies for HighLevel Users
    61 - Maximizing Affiliate Success: Strategies for HighLevel Users In this special episode of the HighLevel Experience Podcast, host Vit Muller welcomes Jonah Tuska, the Manager of HighLevel Affiliate Channels. Jonah shares his insights on scaling affiliate channels, the opportunities within HighLevel's affiliate program, and the innovative strategies that empower affiliates to thrive. The conversation delves into the dynamics of affiliate marketing, the balance between agency and affiliate roles, and the exciting new features HighLevel is rolling out, including the AI Employee initiative.Special Offer 🤩📣If you're an agency on GHL or looking to sign up to GHL get a FREE $1,100 Essential Snapshot, 3 strategy calls, and 30% off the SaaS Agency System! 👉 vitmuller.com/highlevelNot an agency? Just need this for your own business? Start your 7-day FREE trial on Stand Out From The Pack with expert support & a Grow-or-Money-Back Guarantee! 👉 standoutfromthepack.com/signupAbout Jonah TuskaJonah Tuska is the Manager of HighLevel Affiliate Channels, where he plays a crucial role in empowering affiliates to succeed. With a background in music marketing education and affiliate marketing, Jonah brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the HighLevel community.Highlights 🔥Key points we talked about in this pilot episode!👉 [00:01:00] Jonah Tuska's Role and Responsibilities - Jonah explains his role in managing HighLevel's affiliate channels, working with 98% of affiliates to increase commissions and promote the platform.👉 [00:03:00] Affiliate Marketing Insights and Success Stories - Discussion on the success of top affiliates like Rob Bailey and the potential of recurring commissions, emphasizing the significant earnings affiliates can achieve.👉 [00:06:00] Balancing Agency and Affiliate Marketing - Vit and Jonah discuss the challenges of focusing on both agency work and affiliate marketing, highlighting the importance of staying in one's lane for growth.👉 [00:11:00] Business Models and Strategies - Exploration of various business models within the HighLevel ecosystem, including SaaS, agency services, and affiliate marketing, and the potential for education businesses.👉 [00:24:00] Voice AI Innovations and Updates - Vit shares insights from a recent town hall on Voice AI, discussing new features like translation services, prompt evaluation, and appointment booking enhancements.👉 [00:32:00] Customer Education and Adoption - The importance of educating clients for successful adoption of HighLevel's features, and strategies for improving client confidence and reducing churn.👉 [00:50:00] Leveraging Big Data for Customer Success - Jonah elaborates on HighLevel's use of big data to enhance customer onboarding and adoption, highlighting the role of the trial experience team in reducing churn.
    --------  
    1:27:57
  • Achieve More by Doing Less: The Millionaire Flywheel and the Four-Hour Workday Strategy
    59 - Achieve More by Doing Less: The Millionaire Flywheel and the Four-Hour Workday Strategy In this enlightening episode of the HighLevel Experience Podcast, host Vit Muller sits down with Danny Clarke, a platinum-level SaaS entrepreneur from the UK. Danny is the mastermind behind Hello Freedom and Easy Peasy Business, and he's on a mission to reach a thousand SaaS clients. The conversation delves into Danny's innovative concept, the Millionaire Flywheel, and his philosophy of achieving a four-hour workday. Danny shares his journey from financial services to digital entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of working smarter, not harder.Special Offer 🤩📣Unlock Your Path to Freedom with Danny Clarke's "Hello Freedom" Community! This isn't just another group. It's a movement for entrepreneurs ready to build funnels, frameworks, and flywheels that give you back your time, energy, and creativity — not steal more of it.👉 To learn more go to highlevelexperience.com/dannyclarkeAbout Danny ClarkeDanny Clarke is a renowned SaaS entrepreneur and the driving force behind Hello Freedom and Easy Peasy Business. With a focus on building businesses that promote freedom, Danny has become a thought leader in the industry. His innovative approach to work and life balance, coupled with his Millionaire Flywheel concept, has inspired many entrepreneurs to rethink their strategies.Highlights 🔥Key points we talked about in this pilot episode!👉 [00:02:00] Danny Clarke's Background and Work Philosophy - Danny shares his journey from financial services to digital entrepreneurship, highlighting the realization that more success doesn't have to mean more work.👉 [00:05:00] The Four-Hour Workday Concept - Danny explains how he transitioned to a four-hour workday, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries and focusing on output rather than hours worked.👉 [00:15:00] Balancing Work and Personal Life - Discussion on how Danny spends his time outside of work, balancing family, hobbies, and personal interests while maintaining a four-hour workday.👉 [00:26:00] The Millionaire Flywheel - Introduction to the Millionaire Flywheel concept, which involves stacking offers, funnels, and frameworks to create a sustainable and scalable business model.👉 [00:38:00] Practical Applications and Business Models - Danny provides practical examples of implementing the Millionaire Flywheel in a SaaS agency context, focusing on creating multiple income streams and leveraging frameworks.👉 [01:03:00] Future of SaaS and High Level - Discussion on the future of SaaS, potential challenges for HighLevel, and the importance of adaptability and customization in the evolving market.👉 [01:07:00] Constructive Criticism: The Beef Segment - Danny shares his thoughts on areas where HighLevel could improve, including better customization options and clearer communication of the platform's vision and future direction.
    --------  
    1:45:11
  • Chat about the Unofficial GHL Summit with Johann Nogueira | HighLevel Experience Podcast
    60 - Chat about the Unofficial GHL Summit with Johann Nogueira | HighLevel Experience Podcast In this special popup episode, host Vit Muller chats with legendary SaaS entrepreneur and community leader Johann Nogueira, co-founder of White Label Suite, about the Unofficial GHL Summit happening August 28–30 (EST) — an epic 3-day virtual gathering for HighLevel agency owners, SaaSpreneurs, and marketers.This isn't your average summit — it's stacked with 30+ high-level speakers, real strategies (no pitch fests), and even a bonus 4th day featuring billion-dollar-level insights.Whether you're just getting started or scaling your empire, this episode is your VIP backstage pass to what's coming — including Johann's brand new book, a SaaS-focused business board game, and how you can both learn and earn by sharing the event.Special Offer 🤩📣🎟️ Join the Unofficial GHL Summit for just $5Get access to 3 full days of top-tier HighLevel strategies, networking, and inspiration — plus unlock bonus Day 4 access and lifetime recordings with the VIP upgrade.🔗 Register now at: HighLevelExperience.com/unofficialghlsummit💸 Want to promote the summit and earn affiliate commissions?Sign up as an affiliate right on the same page and access swipe copy, funnels, and prizes!About Johan NogueiraJohann Nogueira is a renowned agency growth strategist, co-founder of White Label Suite, and creator of the game SaaS Empire. He's spent over a decade building and scaling businesses, helping agencies go from startup to exit — and he's passionate about empowering others through education, gamification, and connection.Highlights 🔥Key points we talked about in this pilot episode!00:45 Introducing Johann and the GHL Summit01:44 The Book: Building an Agency Empire03:19 SaaS Empire: The Game for Agencies07:09 Details of the Unofficial GHL Summit10:26 Meet the Speakers14:54 Learning Curves and Impressive Efforts15:30 The Value of Learning from Legends16:08 Taking Action and Avoiding Analysis Paralysis16:33 The Power of Referrals and Affiliate Commissions17:23 Building a Business Ecosystem
    --------  
    36:40

About The HighLevel Experience

Welcome to The HighLevel Experience: Disruptor Diaries, your number one source for motivation, inspiration, and clarity for achieving success with HighLevel. Our podcast aims to inspire you through the stories of successful agencies, Saaspreneurs, and high-level affiliates, focusing not only on their achievements but also on their journey to get there. Tune in every week for a fresh dose of the latest HighLevel feature updates in our weekly segment, where we geek out over the newest tools and strategies. Each episode is designed to equip fellow HighLeveler's with specific strategies, tactics, or tools that will help progress their business. But that's not all! We also share three quick stories of businesses that have made an impact as a result of using HighLevel. Our ultimate goal? To be the #1 HighLevel Podcast with the fastest-growing listener base. Join us on this exciting journey and let's disrupt together!
