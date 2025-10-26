Empowering Women in SaaS: Building Community and Business with HighLevel

62 - Empowering Women in SaaS: Building Community and Business with HighLevel In this episode of the HighLevel Experience Podcast, host Vit Muller sits down with Kristine L'Estrange, a dynamic force in the HighLevel community. Kristine is known for her work with L'Estrange Digital Marketing in New Zealand and her initiative, Women of GHL. The conversation delves into Kristine's journey from financial planning to digital marketing, her discovery of HighLevel, and her passion for building communities and empowering women in tech.Special Offer 🤩📣Kristine invites all women using HighLevel to join the Women of GHL community for support, collaboration, and growth. Visit the Facebook group "Women of Go High Level" on Facebook to become part of this empowering network. Also Kristine created a group for all Kiwi GHL users. If you are interested in joining the community search High Level New Zealand (GHL HighLevel NZ) 👉 To learn more go to https://highlevelexperience.com/kristineAbout Kristine L'Estrange Kristine L'Estrange is the founder of L'Estrange Digital Marketing and the Women of GHL community. Based in New Zealand, she is passionate about empowering women in tech and leveraging HighLevel to drive business success.Highlights 🔥Key points we talked about in this pilot episode!👉 [00:01:00] Kristine's Journey to HighLevel - Kristine shares her backstory, moving from financial planning in Canberra to digital marketing in New Zealand, and how COVID-19 influenced her family's relocation.👉 [00:03:00] Transition to Digital Marketing - Kristine discusses her initial steps into digital marketing through Facebook ads and the importance of having good systems for successful campaigns.👉 [00:04:00] Discovering GHL - Kristine describes her discovery of Go High Level (GHL) and how it became a pivotal tool in her business, leading to her certification in early 2024.👉 [00:15:00] Women of GHL Community - The creation and growth of the Women of GHL community, a supportive space for women using HighLevel, and the unique challenges faced by women in tech.👉 [00:20:00] AI and Automation in Business - Kristine and Vit discuss the role of AI and automation in managing multiple ventures, including the use of ChatGPT and Mind Pal to enhance business efficiency.👉 [00:28:00] High Level Certification Program - Kristine shares her experience with the HighLevel certification program, the rigorous nature of the exam, and the benefits it has brought to her business.👉 [00:58:00] The Beef: Constructive Feedback - Kristine highlights the need for landscape proposals in HighLevel's document feature, encouraging listeners to support this idea on the HighLevel ideas board.