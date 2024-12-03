Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 27, 2024 – NATO’s escalation provocation of Russia is likely to FAIL – will Oreshnik save the world from annihilation?

- Optimism and Preparedness for Global Nuclear War (0:03) - Interviews and Historical Research (3:16) - Censorship and New FCC Nomination (8:35) - Trump Administration Nominations and Decentralization (12:17) - Concerns About Trump Administration and Domestic Issues (16:57) - Russian Oreschnik Missile System and Nuclear War Risk (21:15) - Business Ideas and Product Promotions (38:48) - Special Report on Nuclear War and Depopulation (57:20) - Interview with Mitch Wechsler on Property Tax Scandal (1:16:42) - State Comptroller and Property Valuation Fraud (1:22:10) - Impact on Households and Mass Homelessness (1:24:32) - Lawsuits and Evidence (1:26:37) - Challenges for Attorneys and Legal Efforts (1:29:23) - Criminal Charges and Government Inaction (1:32:27) - Financial Implications and Market Collapse (1:34:42) - Property Tax Reform and Equity Stripping (1:38:48) - Public Support and Legal Strategy (1:47:07) - Global Impact and Political Will (1:47:24) - Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:51:11)