Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 3, 2024 – BOMBSHELL congressional investigation reveals covid vaccines, masks, lockdowns and government messaging were all TOTAL FRAUD
- Congressional report condemns junk science push behind masks, lockdowns and jabs - Says Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance lied to the world - School lockdowns harmed children, both physically and mentally - The government ran misinformation campaigns to deceive the public - Full interview with Michael Yon, covering Bitcoin, gold, robots, famine - Comet impacts, volcanic explosions, gobar gas as renewable energy
2:10:07
Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 2, 2024 – How to survive Trump’s GLOBAL TARIFF TRADE WAR – Plus Roger Ver “Bitcoin Jesus” update
- Joe Biden breaks his word and pardons Hunter Biden - Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China - Trump threatens 100% tariffs on all BRICS nations - This will set off a global trade war - The decline of US dollar dominance - The rise of AI and why that's accelerating depopulation agendas - Interview with Tracy Thurman, covering Roger Ver, aka "Bitcoin Jesus" - The weaponized IRS and DOJ try to throw Roger in prison for life - US government attacks client-attorney privilege - Why cryptocurrency can help promote decentralization and freedom - Will Trump consider pardoning Roger Ver?
2:24:59
Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 27, 2024 – NATO’s escalation provocation of Russia is likely to FAIL – will Oreshnik save the world from annihilation?
- Optimism and Preparedness for Global Nuclear War (0:03) - Interviews and Historical Research (3:16) - Censorship and New FCC Nomination (8:35) - Trump Administration Nominations and Decentralization (12:17) - Concerns About Trump Administration and Domestic Issues (16:57) - Russian Oreschnik Missile System and Nuclear War Risk (21:15) - Business Ideas and Product Promotions (38:48) - Special Report on Nuclear War and Depopulation (57:20) - Interview with Mitch Wechsler on Property Tax Scandal (1:16:42) - State Comptroller and Property Valuation Fraud (1:22:10) - Impact on Households and Mass Homelessness (1:24:32) - Lawsuits and Evidence (1:26:37) - Challenges for Attorneys and Legal Efforts (1:29:23) - Criminal Charges and Government Inaction (1:32:27) - Financial Implications and Market Collapse (1:34:42) - Property Tax Reform and Equity Stripping (1:38:48) - Public Support and Legal Strategy (1:47:07) - Global Impact and Political Will (1:47:24) - Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:51:11)
2:12:19
Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 26, 2024 – OMNIVERSE “digital Earth” simulator announced to train “physical AI” for robots that will replace nearly all humans
- Algorithms that will drive physical robots can now be tested at hyper-accelerated speeds inside a full world physical simulator -- a "digital Earth" -- which mimics the laws of physics. This allows autonomous control algorithms to be evolved, iterated and tested at billions of times the speed of time flow in the 3D world, allowing robotic systems to "learn" complex movement and control algorithms in mere minutes. - Because of this system, the upcoming wave of humanoid robots will be expertly able to replace soldiers, surgeons, warehouse workers, truck drivers, agricultural workers, security personnel and almost everything else imaginable. Humans are about to become largely obsolete. - This is why globalists need World War III to take place as a global depopulation even, to exterminate billions of human beings who are about to become obsolete.
2:23:38
Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 25, 2024 – NATO is finished! Revolutionary “Oreshnik” missile from Russia hits like COMETS from GOD
- Russia's new "Oreshnik" missile system and how it works - Like artificial comets from God - NATO's military is now obsolete - Russia can strike any NATO or USA asset, anywhere in the world, without using nuclear weapons - US aircraft carriers can be taken out in minutes - Understanding comet impacts and kinetic energy - Full interview with Jeffrey Prather - Warning on false flag attacks in Ukraine to be blamed on Russia - Civil unrest in America – will blue states start civil war? - Israel and the ICC decision that names Netanyahu and Gallant as war criminals - Trump's mass deportation plan to remove millions of illegals