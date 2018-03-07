Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentThe Grovecast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Grovecast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Grovecast

TrueLens Community Media
Government
The Grovecast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: The Grovecast
    The one where we try a podcast. But why do a podcast? The Grovecast will be a new opportunity to hear more casual conversations about city services and why we do what we do, while also giving listeners a peek behind the scenes to learn a little about the people who provide those services. Emily and Phil introduce themselves, the podcast format, and even make some bold claims. Enjoy! CottageGroveMN.gov Podcast recorded by TrueLensMedia.org
    --------  
    18:21

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Grovecast

Welcome to “The Grovecast” – a monthly podcast hosted by the City of Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Our goal is to highlight how the City operates, what each department and division does, as well as discuss issues facing Cottage Grove. Hosted by Emily Schmitz and Phil Jents.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to The Grovecast, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/7/2025 - 9:42:28 AM