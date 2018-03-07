The one where we try a podcast. But why do a podcast? The Grovecast will be a new opportunity to hear more casual conversations about city services and why we do what we do, while also giving listeners a peek behind the scenes to learn a little about the people who provide those services. Emily and Phil introduce themselves, the podcast format, and even make some bold claims. Enjoy!
Welcome to "The Grovecast" – a monthly podcast hosted by the City of Cottage Grove, Minnesota.
Hosted by Emily Schmitz and Phil Jents.