Let Them Lead: The Child-Led Autism Podcast

1. What to Do When Your Autistic Students Aren't Making Progress
In this conversation, Nicole Casey discusses the challenges faced by parents and professionals in supporting autistic children, particularly when traditional therapy methods fail to yield meaningful progress. She shares personal experiences and emphasizes the importance of understanding the unique communication needs of autistic individuals. The discussion highlights the limitations of compliance-driven therapy models and advocates for a shift towards child-led and neuroaffirming approaches that prioritize connection and engagement. Nicole also identifies common mistakes in therapy delivery and offers practical strategies for creating a supportive environment that fosters meaningful communication and progress. takeaways It's common to feel like your efforts aren't working. Social media can create unrealistic expectations for therapists. Traditional therapy strategies often don't support meaningful communication. Child-led and play-based approaches can be more effective. Therapy should focus on the child's interests and needs. Setting meaningful goals is crucial for progress. Dysregulation can hinder learning and communication. Multimodal communication should be recognized and honored. Creating a safe and low-pressure environment is essential. Small shifts in approach can lead to significant improvements. To learn more, visit www.childled.org
--------
49:50
All things AAC with Rachel Madel, SLP
GRAB YOUR FREE TICKET TO THE PLAY CONFERENCE HERE: TODDLER PLAY CONFERENCE- FREE TICKET In this conversation, Rachel Madel discusses the evolution and current state of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC). She emphasizes the increased awareness and accessibility of AAC, the importance of starting AAC early, and the need for collaboration among clinicians and parents. The discussion also highlights the challenges faced in assessments and the advocacy required for children to access AAC devices. Rachel encourages clinicians to empower themselves and others in the field to utilize AAC effectively and to advocate for their students' communication needs. This conversation delves into the complexities of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) learning, emphasizing the importance of patience, modeling language, and understanding the intentions behind children's use of AAC devices. The speakers share personal anecdotes and insights on how to effectively support children in their communication journey, highlighting the need for building connections and relationships among parents, educators, and therapists. They also discuss upcoming projects aimed at enhancing AAC resources for various audiences. Key Takeaways: AAC is becoming more accessible and widely recognized. The importance of starting AAC early cannot be overstated. Clinicians should feel empowered to trial AAC without being specialists. Collaboration among professionals is crucial for successful AAC implementation. Parents play a vital role in advocating for their child's AAC needs. Assessment processes need to be more thorough and individualized. Motivation is key in assessing a child's readiness for AAC. There is no perfect AAC system; consistency is what matters. Gatekeeping access to AAC is a significant issue that needs addressing. Communication needs are complex and require a team approach. AAC learning takes time, often longer than expected. Parents should be patient and allow exploration with AAC devices. Modeling language is crucial for effective communication. It's important to create opportunities for meaningful language use. Understanding the child's intent can improve AAC usage. Creating positive experiences with AAC can enhance engagement. Future resources for AAC will cater to parents and educators. To learn more from Rachel Madel, visit her here: Website: www.rachelmadel.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachelmadelslp/ Rachel's AAC Courses: https://rachelmadelslp.thinkific.com/
--------
57:18
Ditching Rewards and Honoring Intrinsic Motivation with Emily Byers Chaney, The ND Affirming SLP
Register for the FREE Play Conference here: https://nicolec24--otholly.thrivecart.com/2025/ In this episode of the Great Language Partner podcast, Nicole and Katja welcome Emily Byers Chaney, a speech-language pathologist, to discuss the importance of a neurodiversity-affirming approach in therapy. They explore the concepts of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation, the significance of understanding Gestalt language processing, and the impact of reward systems on autistic learners. The conversation emphasizes the need for therapists and parents to focus on the child's interests, autonomy, and the creation of engaging learning environments to foster genuine motivation and connection. To Connect with Emily: Visit her website: https://www.ndaffirmingslp.com/ Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ndaffirming.slp/
--------
59:38
The 3 Freedoms of Child-Led Play with Nicole Casey
Register for the FREE Play Conference here: https://nicolec24--otholly.thrivecart.com/2025/ In this episode, Nicole Casey discusses the significance of child-led play in supporting autistic children. She differentiates between child-led and play-based therapy, emphasizing the importance of intrinsic motivation and the child's experience. Nicole introduces the concept of the 'three freedoms' of play: the freedom to choose, change, and end, and how these principles can enhance therapeutic practices. She also shares practical strategies for identifying children's interests and fostering meaningful engagement through play. Takeaways Child-led play focuses on the child's interests and motivations. Play-based therapy is often misrepresented as simply having toys available. The three freedoms of play are essential: to choose, change, and end. Intrinsic motivation is crucial for genuine play experiences. Play should not be dictated by adult expectations or structures. Understanding a child's unique play style is vital for effective support. All play is valid, regardless of how it looks to adults. Therapists should adapt their approaches to honor the child's experience. Engagement in play can reveal deeper interests and motivations. Redefining play can lead to more meaningful interactions with autistic children. To Download the 3 Freedoms Visual and other helpful freebies, visit: https://www.childled.org/the-freebie-vault
--------
31:56
Understanding The Double Empathy Problem featuring Jamie Burch, SLP
In this episode, Jamie Burch, a neurodiversity affirming speech language pathologist, discusses the importance of understanding the double empathy problem in supporting autistic individuals. The conversation explores how traditional approaches to speech therapy can inadvertently harm autistic children by enforcing masking and non-preferred communication styles. Jamie emphasizes the need for a shift in perspective, advocating for authentic communication and the importance of educating both neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals to bridge the empathy gap. The episode highlights the significance of listening to autistic voices and the role of parents and educators in fostering an inclusive environment. Key Takeaways: Understanding the double empathy problem is crucial for effective communication. Community engagement can help bridge the gap in understanding autism. Masking can be harmful. Therapists should focus on affirming the unique communication styles of autistic individuals. Education about autistic culture is essential for neurotypical individuals. Social language therapy should not be deficit-based but rather affirming. Listening to autistic voices is vital for effective support. Follow Jamie on instagram: inclusion.slp Check out these articles ASHA articles written by Jamie: https://leader.pubs.asha.org/do/10.1044/leader.MIW.28112023.slp-neurodiverse-treatment.30/full/ https://leader.pubs.asha.org/do/10.1044/leader.MIW.27112022.slp-antiableist-play.22/full/ To visit Jamie's website: www.inclusiontherapyservices.com To learn more about supporting autistic kids, as well as access Nicole and Katja's resources, courses, and more, visit our websites: Visit Nicole's website: www.childled.org The Great Language Partner Workbook is here! Learn more here! Use code PODCAST at checkout for a discount! Visit Katja's website: https://www.bohospeechie.net/ Get 25% off of the Pok Pok app ! neurodiversity, double empathy problem, speech therapy, autistic communication, inclusion therapy, AAC devices, social language, masking, advocacy, education
Hosted by Nicole Casey, speech-language pathologist and founder of The Child-Led SLP, Let Them Lead is the go-to podcast for professionals and caregivers who want to support autistic kids with respect, trust, and connection.
Each week, we explore child-led, neuroaffirming approaches to communication, play, and therapy—centered around the belief that autistic kids deserve communication partners who honor and support them holistically. Whether you're navigating gestalt language processing, AAC, sensory differences, or just want to break free from compliance-based systems, you're in the right place.
You'll hear honest conversations, practical strategies, and plenty of real-life examples to help you unlearn old habits and confidently support the kids you love or work with. No behavior charts. No rigid protocols. Just curiosity, compassion, and the freedom to follow your autistic child's lead.