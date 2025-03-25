Let Them Lead: The Child-Led Autism Podcast

All things AAC with Rachel Madel, SLP

GRAB YOUR FREE TICKET TO THE PLAY CONFERENCE HERE: TODDLER PLAY CONFERENCE- FREE TICKET In this conversation, Rachel Madel discusses the evolution and current state of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC). She emphasizes the increased awareness and accessibility of AAC, the importance of starting AAC early, and the need for collaboration among clinicians and parents. The discussion also highlights the challenges faced in assessments and the advocacy required for children to access AAC devices. Rachel encourages clinicians to empower themselves and others in the field to utilize AAC effectively and to advocate for their students' communication needs. This conversation delves into the complexities of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) learning, emphasizing the importance of patience, modeling language, and understanding the intentions behind children's use of AAC devices. The speakers share personal anecdotes and insights on how to effectively support children in their communication journey, highlighting the need for building connections and relationships among parents, educators, and therapists. They also discuss upcoming projects aimed at enhancing AAC resources for various audiences. Key Takeaways: AAC is becoming more accessible and widely recognized. The importance of starting AAC early cannot be overstated. Clinicians should feel empowered to trial AAC without being specialists. Collaboration among professionals is crucial for successful AAC implementation. Parents play a vital role in advocating for their child's AAC needs. Assessment processes need to be more thorough and individualized. Motivation is key in assessing a child's readiness for AAC. There is no perfect AAC system; consistency is what matters. Gatekeeping access to AAC is a significant issue that needs addressing. Communication needs are complex and require a team approach. AAC learning takes time, often longer than expected. Parents should be patient and allow exploration with AAC devices. Modeling language is crucial for effective communication. It's important to create opportunities for meaningful language use. Understanding the child's intent can improve AAC usage. Creating positive experiences with AAC can enhance engagement. Future resources for AAC will cater to parents and educators. To learn more from Rachel Madel, visit her here: Website: www.rachelmadel.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachelmadelslp/ Rachel's AAC Courses: https://rachelmadelslp.thinkific.com/