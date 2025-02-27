The role of the CMO in the age of the AI renaissance

It’s the season finale of The Great Indoors! In this final episode, Randi Zuckerberg returns for a fascinating discussion about AI’s growing impact on the human experience. From LLMs helping you navigate your dating life to AI’s potential to create music that generates its own fandom, Randi and Matt explore the unexpected ways this technology is transforming areas that once required a uniquely human touch. Diving into the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, they examine AI’s role as a storytelling co-pilot, its impact on marketing and creativity, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding AI-generated content. They also discuss how traditional marketing skills like writing, editing, and storytelling could shift toward the ability to effectively prompt the next generation of AI models. Whether the promises of AI excite or unsettle you, this episode delivers a thought-provoking conversation that will challenge how you think about AI, marketing, and pushing your own limits.