The role of the CMO in the age of the AI renaissance
It’s the season finale of The Great Indoors! In this final episode, Randi Zuckerberg returns for a fascinating discussion about AI’s growing impact on the human experience. From LLMs helping you navigate your dating life to AI’s potential to create music that generates its own fandom, Randi and Matt explore the unexpected ways this technology is transforming areas that once required a uniquely human touch. Diving into the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, they examine AI’s role as a storytelling co-pilot, its impact on marketing and creativity, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding AI-generated content. They also discuss how traditional marketing skills like writing, editing, and storytelling could shift toward the ability to effectively prompt the next generation of AI models. Whether the promises of AI excite or unsettle you, this episode delivers a thought-provoking conversation that will challenge how you think about AI, marketing, and pushing your own limits.
1:04:50
The connective tissue of sports
Sports have a unique way of drawing us in, making us feel the full weight of every victory and defeat. That emotional rollercoaster is what makes sports so powerful, fostering some of the most passionate fan bases in the world. In this episode, Nick Stevens, host, writer, and producer for WEEI Sports Radio Network, joins Matt Roberts to explore the deep connection between sports and storytelling. A lifelong Boston sports fan, Nick reflects on the city’s legendary teams and why a true journey requires both crushing losses and thrilling wins. Nick and Matt discuss why sports offer some of the most authentic narratives in entertainment and explain the unique way they allow people to come together. Ready to not just share the positives, Nick weighs in on the challenges facing modern sports fandoms, from skyrocketing ticket prices to the curated online presence affecting the perception of top players. Through personal stories and unforgettable moments, Nick reveals how the emotional depth of sports shapes identities, strengthens relationships, and instills valuable lessons in resilience and passion. Get ready to discover what it takes not just to win on the field, but to craft a story that truly captivates and inspires.
1:01:26
The Timeless Power of Storytelling
Narratives are everywhere. From Pride and Prejudice to TikTok, from business strategies to bedtime stories—storytelling is the invisible thread that connects us all. We dive into the timeless power of storytelling with creative writer, Poppy Hollingworth. From ancient literature to modern-day marketing, Poppy breaks down the key elements that make a great story and how narratives shape our world. She explores the seven core story structures, the role of emotion in storytelling, and how businesses can leverage different narratives for greater impact. Poppy shares fascinating insights on how instant gratification has appeared on platforms like TikTok, mirroring serialized storytelling exemplified by authors like Charles Dickens. She also tackles the evolution of digital storytelling, the impermanence of online content, and how physical books are perfectly poised for a nostalgic comeback. If you’ve ever wondered what makes stories stick and how they continue to shape our world, this episode is for you!
59:12
Exploring the possibilities of a more beautiful world
When you don't use a muscle or a skill, it's a well-known fact that atrophy inevitably sets in. To improve oneself, an active effort must be made to ensure progress. But what happens with the advent of AI, designed to make things easier? What implications will this have on the cognitive processes that require continuous refinement? In this thought-provoking episode of The Great Indoors, host Matthew Roberts speaks with renowned author and philosopher, Charles Eisenstein, about the evolving role of technology and its impact on aspects of our lives that were once firmly rooted in the tangible. They delve into the core concepts of Eisenstein's work, including Sacred Economics, and discuss the far-reaching implications of replacing the real with the digital. Through engaging anecdotes and philosophical reflections, Charles challenges us to reconnect with the material world, nurture authentic relationships, and consider why oral storytelling may become the future's most reliable tool for building trust. With increasing domination from ones and zeros, it’s time to explore the possibilities of a more beautiful and connected world.
52:32
Resilience, redemption, and narrative design
Alignment is the cornerstone of a successful company, touching every aspect from the business plan, to the product, to the marketing. A cohesive narrative is what separates the good from the great, and no one understands this better than Chris Hare, founder of The Storied Future. In this episode, Chris joins Matt to unpack the transformative power of storytelling in business. Drawing from his experience with global tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, Chris shares how his time in the industry inspired him to cut through the noise and focus on the compelling stories that leader may not know how to tell. In this episode, he discusses how he helps CEOs uncover their personal "atomic stories"—narratives that not only center their humanity but also act as a North Star, guiding their companies forward. Chris dives into practical storytelling techniques, how to approach 360 interviews, and how to hunt for the "plot twist" that can make your company’s story truly stand out. If you're looking to explore how authentic storytelling can drive both organizational change and personal growth, this episode is one you won’t want to miss!
