The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs

Mark Simone says you have to give Joe Biden a lot of credit. Biden looks like a bumbling guy running into walls, but he has the greatest influence peddling scheme anyone's ever put together. He's taken in probably $100 million dollars and he did it without leaving office. There's no logical explanation why Communist China would start sending money to Biden's cousin, mother-in-law and niece—it's a crime family. The whole investigation of Hunter is rigged. They could use any attorney because nothing ever goes to trial. Simone guarantees O.J. will find the real killers before Hunter Biden is indicted. Join Lou and Mark for a humorous discussion of some of the Swamp's most peculiar creatures. GUEST: MARK SIMONE, WOR'S "MR. NEW YORK"
5/3/2023
34:21
500,000 ILLEGALS TO OVERRUN OUR BORDER
Congressman Andy Biggs says a half million illegal immigrants are waiting to cross our southern border as soon as the Cartels give them the go-ahead when Title 42 ends next week. Biggs says Border Patrol Agents and detention centers along the 2,000 mile border will be overwhelmed. Illegals who rush the border will likely be released into border communities and Biggs says more than 3 1/2 million people will enter the country this year. All they have to say is, "I request asylum." Biggs believes our national security is in peril and we must dismantle and defund this corrupt government. The 500 bills Biggs sponsored will defund and dismantle much of the federal government arrayed against us. Biggs and his staff found 1,200 programs, departments and agencies that aren't even authorized but receive half a trillion dollars a year. Biggs says it would be great if leadership moves the legislation, gets it to the Senate, and puts it on the President's desk. Biden will have to take responsibility and transparency for the American people would be remarkable.GUEST: REP. ANDY BIGGS, JUDICIARY, OVERSIGHT & ACCOUNTABILITY COMMITTEES
5/2/2023
38:18
CHAIRMAN JORDAN BELIEVES THE FBI IS RETALIATING AGAINST WHISTLEBLOWERS, SUBPOENAS DEPUTY DIRECTOR & THREE OTHER FEDERAL AGENCIES
Congressman Jim Jordan asks what work did the Biden family do, what value did they add that would warrant receiving millions of dollars from foreign countries and entities? Bank Suspicious Activity Reports prove that as many as 12 Biden family members are being paid in the Biden influence peddling scheme. Biden's Open Border policy is corrupt: An HHS official admits 85,000 children are missing and the official accuses the Biden Administration of being the middle man for sex trafficking, working for the Cartels. GUEST: JIM JORDAN, CHAIRMAN HOUSE JUDICIARY
5/1/2023
28:59
BIDEN IS THE LARGEST HUMAN TRAFFICKER AND DRUG SMUGGLER IN AMERICAN HISTORY, SAYS REP. HARRIET HAGEMAN
Hageman is fed-up with the United Nations and every country that says we're required to protect the borders of nations like Ukraine, but not our own borders. She says more than ten times the entire population of Wyoming has crossed our southern border in the past two years. Illegals pay off the cartels by engaging in sex and human trafficking, drug smuggling spreading misery and death all across the United States. We've discovered the Biden crime family has been laundering money from the CCP for years and at least 12 members of the Biden family received direct money from a variety of LLC's used to launder the money while Joe was Vice President and a Presidential candidate. Every step the Biden Regime has taken has made our country poorer, less safe, less independent, and in terms of our Constitutional values, less free. None of Biden's policies have been in the best interest of America. GUEST: REP. HARRIET HAGEMAN, WYOMING, HOUSE JUDICIARY
4/28/2023
26:28
WHEN THE FBI PUT HIM IN LEG IRONS, PETER NAVARRO REALIZED THE FBI IS A CORRUPT AND PARTISAN AGENCY
Peter says he's the only Senior White House Advisor in history to be charged with contempt of Congress. Navarro is fighting the biggest law firm in the world, the DOJ, and there are only a few lawyers willing to represent Conservatives. The DOJ uses the legal system for political means. It's Lawfare. They DOJ targeted virtually everyone in the Trump White House and their goal isn't always a conviction, but to drain you of money and smear your reputation. The FBI is the tip of the spear for the DOJ and this White House. One of the first things Biden did was to shut down the Enforcement Task Force against the CCP. Now China is buying up farmland, office buildings, private land near military bases. Biden knows it, but has done nothing about it. Navarro says Elon Musk is a useful puppet for the CCP who doesn't dare say anything bad about China, the same with Tim Cook and Apple, and Bill Gates' Microsoft is running labs in China to help them with A.I. to create a drone army to destroy the U.S. military. When will they wake up?GUEST: PETER NAVARRO, TRUMP'S FORMER SENIOR WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR