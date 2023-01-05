The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs

WHEN THE FBI PUT HIM IN LEG IRONS, PETER NAVARRO REALIZED THE FBI IS A CORRUPT AND PARTISAN AGENCY

Peter says he's the only Senior White House Advisor in history to be charged with contempt of Congress. Navarro is fighting the biggest law firm in the world, the DOJ, and there are only a few lawyers willing to represent Conservatives. The DOJ uses the legal system for political means. It's Lawfare. They DOJ targeted virtually everyone in the Trump White House and their goal isn't always a conviction, but to drain you of money and smear your reputation. The FBI is the tip of the spear for the DOJ and this White House. One of the first things Biden did was to shut down the Enforcement Task Force against the CCP. Now China is buying up farmland, office buildings, private land near military bases. Biden knows it, but has done nothing about it. Navarro says Elon Musk is a useful puppet for the CCP who doesn't dare say anything bad about China, the same with Tim Cook and Apple, and Bill Gates' Microsoft is running labs in China to help them with A.I. to create a drone army to destroy the U.S. military. When will they wake up?GUEST: PETER NAVARRO, TRUMP'S FORMER SENIOR WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR