Episode 11: Monetizing Your Hobby

Alternate Title: "Oh My Gosh! You Should SELL These!" (Even Though I Won't Buy Them) If you're a creative, you've likely heard a relative or friend express this to you when you've presented your beautiful handmade items... but should you sell your handmade items? In this episode, Ashelyn and Lacie deep dive into the culture of monetizing traditional handcrafts and give tips, insight, and a warning to those considering the endeavor. With businesses themselves, they know the ins and outs of navigating potential burnout from turning the tool you use to unwind into another item on your to-do list each day. You can grab merch and find show notes at: thegratefulthreadpodcast.com Follow on Instagram Find Ashelyn Find Lacie