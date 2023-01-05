Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast where cool quilting newbies and experts unite! We dive into modern quilting, making sewing friends, all of the crazy acronyms and introduce you to ins...
  • Episode 13: Creative Burnout
    Alternate Title: Is it burnout, or are you bored? Pull up a seat and laugh-cry with Ashelyn and Lacie as they talk Spiderman quotes, "quiltstagram" woes, and suggest ways to combat the burnout that can accompany creatives. They give insight and share how each of their interactions with social media impacts them in drastically different ways. BUY SOME MERCH SHOW NOTES FOLLOW ALONG ON INSTAGRAM ASHELYN ON INSTAGRAM LACIE ON INSTAGRAM Vqk6ifYC4BHMx9vwzr2q
    6/26/2023
    51:18
  • Episode 12: For The Love of Denim With Sandra Lee Chandler
    Alternate Title: "That Idea Hasn't Been Made By YOU Yet." Get comfy and listen in as Sandra shares her decades of experience with textiles, some time management tips, and wisdom on leading a creative life in a hyper-digital world. #YouCanSit with us EVERY Monday, alternating between all-new podcast episodes and Instagram Lives! Links: You Can Order Your T-Shirts HERE Show Notes Instagram: Sandra @sandraleedesign Ashelyn @urbandwellstudio Lacie @messyquilts    
    6/12/2023
    1:02:45
  • Episode 11: Monetizing Your Hobby
    Alternate Title: "Oh My Gosh! You Should SELL These!" (Even Though I Won't Buy Them)   If you're a creative, you've likely heard a relative or friend express this to you when you've presented your beautiful handmade items... but should you sell your handmade items? In this episode, Ashelyn and Lacie deep dive into the culture of monetizing traditional handcrafts and give tips, insight, and a warning to those considering the endeavor. With businesses themselves, they know the ins and outs of navigating potential burnout from turning the tool you use to unwind into another item on your to-do list each day. You can grab merch and find show notes at: thegratefulthreadpodcast.com Follow on Instagram Find Ashelyn Find Lacie
    5/29/2023
    1:09:21
  • Episode 10: In-Person Quilty Friends, Community and Culture
    Alternate title: Quality Quilty Friends > Quantity Quilty Friends Aren't real-life friends the very best? Ashelyn and Lacie sit down with local quilt icon and fellow guild member Johnny Barfuss to talk quilt community and the importance of acceptance in our spaces. Listen in for some laughs and tears as Johnny shares his long-lasting love for quilting and his experiences that took place alongside that creativity. The three talk QuiltCon, fabric collecting, and friendship so pull up a seat, because you can always #SitWithUs Complete Show Notes: thegratefulthreadpodcast.com Instagram: @thegratefulthreadpodcast Johnny Barfuss @johnnybarfuss Quilty Friends Podcast Ashelyn @urbandwellstudio Lacie @messyquilts
    5/15/2023
    54:11
  • Episode 09: Are You Giving Your Machine A Mullet?
    Alternate Title: Quilty Spring Cleaning   Join Ashelyn and Lacie in Episode 9 of the Grateful Thread Podcast as they share machine servicing stories, tips for decluttering and grant you permission to ditch your duplicates! They talk about what to do with those hidden piles of items received in swaps from over the years and have some pretty good laughs at their tagline. Your ratings and reviews are so helpful in helping this podcast reach more fellow quilty friends; if you could take a quick moment to leave us 5 Stars and share something that you found helpful in this episode, it would be much appreciated! Show Notes: www.thegratefulthreadpodcast.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/thegratefulthreadpodcast Ashelyn: @UrbanDwellStudio Lacie: @MessyQuilts      
    5/1/2023
    35:57

About The Grateful Thread Podcast

A podcast where cool quilting newbies and experts unite! We dive into modern quilting, making sewing friends, all of the crazy acronyms and introduce you to inspiring quilt community people! Whether you’re on the go or pressing the pedal to the metal on your sewing machine while you listen, we hope to bring this community together and create a space where you feel seen and accepted. This is for beginner to advanced quilting enthusiasts, young and ”old”- we’re just a couple of millennials trapped in the middle, trying to figure out where we belong!
