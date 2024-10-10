Tope Eletu-Odibo - Issues of waste and ethical violations?
In the 9th episode of “The Future Of Fraud Investigation” Podcast, Deryn talks to Tope Eletu-Odibo, Supervising Senior Investigator at the City of Austin.
She currently looks into issues of waste and ethical violations within City-run programs. She also oversees the City Auditor’s social media presence and the development/upgrading of the Office’s case management system.
26:49
Brian Molloy - How to reduce the time required in an investigation?
In the eighth episode of “The Future Of Fraud Investigation” Podcast, Deryn talks to Brian Molloy, JD, CFE, CIA, Chief of Investigations, Office of the City Auditor, The Integrity Unit.
He currently manages all fraud, waste, and abuse investigations for the city of Austin’s operations. He also helped improve the city’s ethics structure through City Code enhancements and education efforts.
26:46
Lindsay H. Gill - How to be better at interviewing and securing confessions?
In Episode seventh, Michelle talks to Lindsay Harder Gill, Director of Forensic Technology at Forensic Strategic Solutions, LLC.
Ms. Gill has a breadth of experience in data analytics, computer forensics, internal investigations, antifraud programs and controls, fraud vulnerability assessments, and investigative financial consulting.
13:09
Kara Vincent - Finding Hidden Assets and Tax Fraud
In the sixth episode of “The Future Of Fraud Investigation” #Podcast, Michelle talks to Kara (Greuel) Vincent Shareholder at Barber & Bartz, P.C.
In today’s podcast, Kara shared interesting #FraudInvestigation stories, shared lights on Pandora Papers, and so much more.
33:01
Mary Breslin - Why Do We Need Empathy To Solve Fraud Related Cases
In today’s podcast, Mary Breslin, CIA, CFE, founder and managing partner at Verracy, shares some compelling cases she handled, the challenges of dealing with digital data, the importance of empathy, how to spot red flags and so much more.
The Future of Fraud Investigation is ScanWriter‘s podcast. In these sessions, we talk with the industry‘s leading experts and share how technology is making the lives of investigators less complicated.