FW 019: US Air Force SSgt Shahannah Boykin talks to us about the 1N8X1 – Targeting Analyst AFSC
Send us a textCheck out the YouTube interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf4_UzkBp7A1N8X1 AFSC Page: https://foreverwingman.com/career_fields/1n8x1-targeting-analyst/Ever wondered what a USAF 1N8X1 Targeting Analyst does? Join us as we break it down! These experts analyze and understand how different parts of enemy systems work together, finding weaknesses and dependencies to maximize the impact of our operations. They create detailed reports to identify important targets, ensuring these targets are relevant and prioritized for attack. They fully assess and validate each target for accuracy. Targeting Analysts also manage target lists, making sure targets are vetted, validated, and prioritized according to mission goals. They coordinate with other agencies to avoid conflicts. In advanced target development, they determine the best weapons to use, calculate precise targeting coordinates, and estimate potential collateral damage, making recommendations to minimize it while following rules of engagement and laws of war. They support mission planning across different domains, verifying task details with operators and higher-ups. After an attack, they assess the damage and effectiveness, providing feedback and recommendations for improvements. They ensure intelligence is processed, analyzed, and shared to aid commanders and national leaders in decision-making. If you're thinking about enlisting as a 1N8X1, this video will give you a clearer understanding of the role you could play in USAF mission success!Want to help the next generation Airmen by sharing your Air Force story? I’d love to have you on the show: https://foreverwingman.com/interview/ Looking to learn more about the Air Force? The most comprehensive information on all of the Air Force jobs: https://foreverwingman.com/air-force-jobs/ Search and Filter AFSCs: https://foreverwingman.com/search-afsc/ Forever Wingman Podcast (leave a review!): https://foreverwingman.buzzsprout.com/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/foreverwingman
--------
53:19
FW 018: US Air Force TSgt Jacob Fredrick talks to us about the 3E3X1 – Structures AFSC
Send us a textCheck out the YouTube interview here: https://youtu.be/m8CuWTJ4ZrQGreat interview with TSgt Jacob Fredrick on the 3E3X1 – Structures AFSC.So, what does a 3E3X1 do? Well, this job involves overseeing and carrying out the building, repair, and alteration of structural systems. This includes working with materials like wood, masonry, metal, and concrete to construct and fix buildings. You'll also be involved in making and fixing parts of buildings, systems that provide utilities, and equipment tied to the property. Additionally, you'll make sure that all work complies with environmental rules and regulations. This role is vital for maintaining the safety, functionality, and sustainability of Air Force facilities. 3E3X1 AFSC Page: https://foreverwingman.com/career_fields/3e3x1-structural/ Looking to simplify and speed up your research? You might consider Forever Wingman Plus: https://foreverwingman.com/forever-wingman-plus/Want to help the next generation Airmen by sharing your Air Force story? I’d love to have you on the show: https://foreverwingman.com/interview/ Looking to learn more about the Air Force? The most comprehensive information on all of the Air Force jobs: https://foreverwingman.com/air-force-jobs/ Search and Filter AFSCs: https://foreverwingman.com/search-afsc/ Forever Wingman Podcast (leave a review!): https://foreverwingman.buzzsprout.com/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/foreverwingman
--------
39:27
FW 017: YouTuber Jody With a Why walks us through the entire Air Force enlistment process
Send us a textMSgt Jody Reed is a recruiter instructor at Lackland AFB, where he teaches new recruiters who are brining in the next generation Airmen. He walks us through the entire Air Force recruitment process, give some great advice and shines some light on some myths. This interview is gold and he brings a ton of value.Oh, and he has an extremely successful Air Force focused YouTube channel. I know you’ve heard of him. Jody with a why!!!! He’s now had over 10M views and is absolutely killing it with valuable Air Force content. If you’re not already, be sure to check him out…and subscribe…subscribe…subscribe. Show your support for all those Air Force creators out there. Jody With a Why: https://www.youtube.com/@AF_Recruiting_JodywithawhyWant to help the next generation Airmen by sharing your Air Force story? I’d love to have you on the show: https://foreverwingman.com/interview/ Looking to learn more about the Air Force? The most comprehensive information on all of the Air Force jobs: https://foreverwingman.com/air-force-jobs/ Search and Filter AFSCs: https://foreverwingman.com/search-afsc/ Forever Wingman Podcast (leave a review!): https://foreverwingman.buzzsprout.com/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/foreverwingman
--------
1:07:41
FW 016: US Air Force CMSgt (Ret) Mary Polanco talks to us about the 4V0X1 – Ophthalmic AFSC
Send us a textCMSgt Polanco was amazing. She was in Security Forces, then retrained into the Ophthalmic AFSC. Today she’s talking to us about what exactly an Ophthalmic Tech does and what their career might look like. Spoiler alert, she thinks it’s a great career field! Be sure to show your support by checking out her YouTube pages and website.-Mary Polanco Designs: https://www.youtube.com/@marypolancodesigns-Live Well with Mary Polanco: https://www.youtube.com/@livewellmarypolanco-Mary Polanco Website: http://marypolanco.com/ 4V0X1 AFSC Page: https://foreverwingman.com/career_fields/4v0x1-ophthalmic/Want to help the next generation Airmen by sharing your Air Force story? I’d love to have you on the show: https://foreverwingman.com/interview/ Looking to learn more about the Air Force? The most comprehensive information on all of the Air Force jobs: https://foreverwingman.com/air-force-jobs/ Search and Filter AFSCs: https://foreverwingman.com/search-afsc/ Forever Wingman Podcast (leave a review!): https://foreverwingman.buzzsprout.com/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/foreverwingman
--------
42:19
FW 015: US Air Force SSgt James Mauer talks to us about the 2A6X2 – Aerospace Ground Equipment AFSC
Send us a textAmazing interview with SSgt James Mauer on the 2A6X2 – Aerospace Ground Equipment AFSC.So, what does a 2A6X2 do? They maintain aerospace ground equipment (AGE) to support aircraft systems or subsystems. Manages AGE functions and activities.2A6X2 AFSC Page: https://foreverwingman.com/career_fields/2a6x2-aerospace-ground-equipment-age/Want to help the next generation Airmen by sharing your Air Force story? I’d love to have you on the show: https://foreverwingman.com/interview/ Looking to learn more about the Air Force? The most comprehensive information on all of the Air Force jobs: https://foreverwingman.com/air-force-jobs/ Search and Filter AFSCs: https://foreverwingman.com/search-afsc/ Forever Wingman Podcast (leave a review!): https://foreverwingman.buzzsprout.com/ Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/foreverwingman
The Forever Wingman Podcast, hosted by Josh Snow, is your one stop shop relating to Life and Careers in the United States Air Force (USAF). Here you’ll hear interviews with Airmen who have experience in the career Fields (AFSC) you want, Answers to questions from future Airmen just like you, and content to help you along your Air Force career. www.ForeverWingman.com