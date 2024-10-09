FW 019: US Air Force SSgt Shahannah Boykin talks to us about the 1N8X1 – Targeting Analyst AFSC

Ever wondered what a USAF 1N8X1 Targeting Analyst does? Join us as we break it down! These experts analyze and understand how different parts of enemy systems work together, finding weaknesses and dependencies to maximize the impact of our operations. They create detailed reports to identify important targets, ensuring these targets are relevant and prioritized for attack. They fully assess and validate each target for accuracy. Targeting Analysts also manage target lists, making sure targets are vetted, validated, and prioritized according to mission goals. They coordinate with other agencies to avoid conflicts. In advanced target development, they determine the best weapons to use, calculate precise targeting coordinates, and estimate potential collateral damage, making recommendations to minimize it while following rules of engagement and laws of war. They support mission planning across different domains, verifying task details with operators and higher-ups. After an attack, they assess the damage and effectiveness, providing feedback and recommendations for improvements. They ensure intelligence is processed, analyzed, and shared to aid commanders and national leaders in decision-making. If you're thinking about enlisting as a 1N8X1, this video will give you a clearer understanding of the role you could play in USAF mission success!