Kate J. Armstrong, Carly A. Quinn
Join us as we time travel through women's history, one era at a time. We'll explore the lived experiences and everyday lives of historical ladies, both famous a...
  • Spirits Move Me: Ghosts and Female Mediums in 19th-Century America
    Hey listener! I'm currently on maternity leave, but to get us in the Halloween spirit, I'm re-releasing my first ever Halloween special about the 19th-century mediums who used their connection to the dead to find fame and fortune. But this isn’t just an old episode repeating: I’ve remastered and re-recorded it to give it a 2024 glow up. The Exploress will be taking a break in November and December, but I’ll still be dropping new bonus episodes over on my Patreon during that time. So if you like the show and would like more of it, become a patron: they get 1 to 2 exclusive bonus episodes a month, and much more. 
  • Re-release of The History of Witch Hunts in Scotland and England
    Down, down, the Witches' Road... I'm currently off on maternity leave, but to get you in the mood for the spooky season I'm re-releasing what must be my most popular Halloween special to date. Between 1450 and 1750, some 100,000 Europeans were tried for witchcraft, and some of the most intense periods of witchy panic took place in Scotland and England. Most, but not all, of these so-called witches were women. During this special Halloween episode, we’ll be tracing the history of witchcraft, and talking about why King James VI was so fanatical about killing witches. We’ll learn about the Malleus Maleficarum (or the veritable Guide to Witch Hunting), and discover how to “spot” a witch. We’ll learn what types of women were in danger of being accused, why people thought women were especially susceptible to the Devil’s wily charms, and how the Church played a massive role in witch hunting. We’ll also discuss what happened when a supposed witch was caught – what torture techniques were used to extract confessions, what witch trials looked like, and what punishments awaited a guilty verdict. And we’ll try to answer the most important question of all… why were so many accused witches women, and why were these women viewed as such a threat to society that they had to be hunted down and killed? Missing The Exploress? Patrons of the show get all episodes early and ad-free, voting rights on content, behind the scenes stuff, AND exclusive bonus episodes every month. I'll be posting new ones all through my maternity leave, so now's the time to hop on board! You can even try out being a patron with a 7-day free trial, so why not? Go to my website to find out more, or simply go to my Patreon page. PS: My second novel, FYREBIRDS, is out now! If you'd like a recap of NIGHTBIRDS before the sequel arrives, go and listen to my four-part recap series over on Pub Dates.
  • Crime Pays: The All-Female Gang That Looted 1920s London
    Hey listener! I'm currently off on maternity leave, but I've decided to pull some special bonus episodes out of the Patreon vault during September for all my listeners to enjoy. This one's going to take us back to our season on the 1920s to meet the group of sticky-fingered bandits who became England's most notorious thieves.  This episode is coming to you with the support of my fabulous patrons. Have you ever thought about becoming one? Patrons get all episodes early and ad-free, voting rights on content, behind the scenes stuff, AND up to two exclusive bonus episodes a month, like this one. I'll be posting new bonus episodes all through my maternity leave, so now's the time to hope on board! You can even try out being a patron with a 7-day free trial. Go to my website to find out more, or simply go to my Patreon page. My second novel, FYREBIRDS, just came out, and it would mean a huge amount if you’d pick up a copy. If you'd like a recap of NIGHTBIRDS before the sequel arrives, go and listen to my four-part recap series over on Pub Dates.
  • Lady Pirates and Queen Elizabeth I’s Golden Age of Piracy
    Today we’ll learn how Queen Elizabeth I strategically defeated the Invincible Spanish Armada by allowing famous pirates like Sir Francis Drake and Sir Thomas Cavendish to take over the Royal Navy and fight on her behalf as “privateers.” We’ll also learn what life was like on a pirate ship in the Elizabethan age, why women were historically not allowed to be pirates, and how some women became pirates anyway. We’ll meet Anne Bonny and Mary Read, the cross dressing swashbucklers of the Bahamas, and we’ll meet Grace O’Malley, the Irish Pirate Queen who defended her land against Queen Elizabeth’s navy. My second novel, FYREBIRDS, just came out, and it would mean a huge amount if you’d pick up a copy. If you'd like a recap of NIGHTBIRDS before the sequel arrives, go and listen to my four-part recap series over on Pub Dates. This episodes is coming to you with the support of my fabulous patrons. Have you ever thought about becoming one? Patrons get all episodes early and ad-free, voting rights on content, behind the scenes stuff, AND up to two exclusive bonus episodes a month, like this one. You can now try out being a patron with a 7-day free trial! Go to my website to find out more.
  • Announcement!
    ...see you on the other side, my friends. Have you ever thought about becoming a patron? They get all episodes early and ad-free, voting rights on content, behind the scenes stuff, AND up to two exclusive bonus episodes a month. I'll be posting episodes there throughout my maternity leave, so if you want more Exploress in your life, head on over! You can now try out being a patron with a 7-day free trial! Go to my website to find out more. My second novel, FYREBIRDS, just came out, and it would mean a huge amount if you’d pick up a copy. If you'd like a recap of NIGHTBIRDS before the sequel arrives, go and listen to my four-part recap series over on Pub Dates.
About The Exploress

Join us as we time travel through women's history, one era at a time. We'll explore the lived experiences and everyday lives of historical ladies, both famous and obscure, from a variety of different time periods, countries, and cultures. Let's go traveling.
