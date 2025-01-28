The Efficient Advisor: Tactical Business Advice for Financial Planners

246: An Unconventional KPI That Will Change Your Client Experience Immediately
Are you overwhelmed with tracking endless KPIs that don’t seem to actually move your business forward? You’re not alone. In this episode, I share how I went from drowning in dashboards to focusing on unconventional KPIs that truly matter. It’s time to stop thinking like an advisor and start thinking like a CEO. I’ll introduce you to the Impact Score, one of my favorite tools for transforming how you measure success in your business.What You’ll Learn in This Episode:Why traditional KPIs might be holding you back and how to identify the ones that actually matter.What an Impact Score is and how it can help you measure your effectiveness with clients, your team, and your overall business.How to shift from “procrastination masquerading as productivity” to tracking metrics that create real results.A fresh framework for stepping into the CEO role and aligning your focus with the areas that drive referrals, improve client experiences, and increase profitability.If you’re ready to rethink how you work on your business, tune in now and let’s dive into what truly makes an impact!-----------------------Episode #106: The Ultimate Value Add for 2023: Low Difficulty, High Impact with Blake BrewerRegister for the AI Made Easy webinar with Beemo Automation HERE! Learn more about the Group Coaching & Mastermind HERE! Download the Family Tree Template HereConnect with Libby on LinkedIn Here!Successful businesses don’t get built alone. You need community! You need collaboration! Join us in The Efficient Advisor Community on Facebook.Check out more FREE resources and our FREE video library at http://www.theefficientadvisor.comLooking for all the resources from this episode? Check out this episode’s webpage for show notes, transcripts, downloads and more!
--------
39:25
245: Using Behavioral Finance to Create a Better Client Experience with Guest Ashley Quamme
Behavioral finance… it can feel like a buzz term. But what it is really? Is behavioral finance really an actual need? How does it REALLY help you as an advisor deliver better financial advice? Where does it show up in your email copy, on your website, and in your meetings?In today’s episode, marriage counselor turned behavioral therapist Ashley Quamme, shares with us how integrating behavioral finance actually makes your financial planning process more efficient! She gives us very tactical advice (think specific things you can say and do) to integrate behavioral finance into our client relationships without it coming across as weird or jarring. And, if you’re one of those advisors that is worried about AI taking over you job, this is where you can use your humanity to differentiate yourself. In this episode we cover:What IS behavioral finance and how do we make it not feel too ‘woo woo’What language do we use and where do we use it?What kinds of questions can we ask to get into deep conversations with our clients?Does it ACTUALLY improve the quality of financial advice we are delivering?And, so much more!-----------------------Register for the AI Made Easy webinar with Beemo Automation HERE! Learn more about the Group Coaching & Mastermind HERE! Download the Family Tree Template HereConnect with Libby on LinkedIn Here!Successful businesses don’t get built alone. You need community! You need collaboration! Join us in The Efficient Advisor Community on Facebook.Check out more FREE resources and our FREE video library at http://www.theefficientadvisor.comLooking for all the resources from this episode? Check out this episode’s webpage for show notes, transcripts, downloads and more!
--------
58:47
244: CEO Day Retreat Results & How I am Implementing Major Pivots in My Business (and you can too!) - Part 2
What would happen if you hit pause, took a step back, and gave yourself the time and space to reimagine your business? In this week’s episode of The Efficient Advisor, I’m sharing the results of my CEO Day Retreat—a two-day intensive that reshaped how I’ll approach 2025. For financial advisors, it’s easy to get stuck in the grind of daily operations, but what if you took a moment to ask: *Is this business serving my goals and my life the way I want it to?* Whether you’ve already planned your year or feel like you’re winging it, this episode is packed with actionable ideas you can use to rethink and refine your business strategy. Here’s what you’ll get from today’s episode: 1️⃣ Clarity on how to refocus your energy on the most impactful areas of your business so you can work fewer hours while achieving more. 2️⃣ How to identify and address pain points in your business—because the cracks in your foundation often hold the key to your biggest growth opportunities. 3️⃣ Lessons learned from overcommitting and how to keep shiny-object syndrome from derailing your progress. 4️⃣ Tips for setting quarterly goals that are specific, actionable, and aligned with your long-term vision for your practice. 5️⃣ How to pivot with purpose, whether you’re considering new offers, refining your services, or simply taking time to enhance what you’ve already built. Let’s dive in! -----------------------Register for the AI Made Easy webinar with Beemo Automation HERE! Learn more about the Group Coaching & Mastermind HERE! Download the Family Tree Template HereConnect with Libby on LinkedIn Here!Successful businesses don’t get built alone. You need community! You need collaboration! Join us in The Efficient Advisor Community on Facebook.Check out more FREE resources and our FREE video library at http://www.theefficientadvisor.comLooking for all the resources from this episode? Check out this episode’s webpage for show notes, transcripts, downloads and more!
--------
1:02:04
243: CEO Day Retreat Results & How I am Implementing Major Pivots in My Business (and you can too!) - Part 1
Happy New Year! 🎉 As we kick off the first podcast of 2025, Libby reflects on her personal and professional journey through 2024 and shares actionable insights from her recent CEO Day retreat. This episode is all about the power of reflection, the hard decisions that shape your business, and how to set yourself up for a successful year ahead.Libby opens up about her unique approach to goal setting, how she handles shiny object syndrome, and the essential questions she asks herself to reflect on the past year before planning for the future. Whether you're ready to hit the ground running or taking a slower, more intentional approach to the new year, this episode offers something valuable for you.What This Episode Covers:What to reflect on before jumping into goal-setting for the new year.Libby’s CEO Day process, including key exercises to assess your business and life.How to embrace moderation with goals and overcome shiny object syndrome.Libby also shares personal stories from 2024, how she adapted her goals after a challenging season, and the mindset shifts that helped her regain control of her business.Grab your journal, a cup of coffee, and let’s get real about making 2025 the year of intentional growth!-----------------------Links to Include with this episode:Register Here for the AI Automation Made Easy Live EventRegister for the AI Made Easy webinar with Beemo Automation HERE! Learn more about the Group Coaching & Mastermind HERE! Download the Family Tree Template HereConnect with Libby on LinkedIn Here!Successful businesses don’t get built alone. You need community! You need collaboration! Join us in The Efficient Advisor Community on Facebook.Check out more FREE resources and our FREE video library at http://www.theefficientadvisor.comLooking for all the resources from this episode? Check out this episode’s webpage for show notes, transcripts, downloads and more!
--------
36:48
242: Ideas to Implement -What is the Right Next Step for Your Business? Level 6 of the Systems to Scale Framework
Each week I recap the implementable ideas from this week's full-length podcast. Consider me the accountability partner you didn't ask for, but always needed!Here are the Action Items from Tuesday's podcast: Systematize: Time-Saving Strategies Every Financial Advisor Needs to Grow Their Business - Level 4 of the Systems to Scale Framework---------LINKS FROM THIS EPISODE:Download the Systems to Scale Framework Here!Register for the AI Made Easy webinar with Beemo Automation HERE! Learn more about the Group Coaching & Mastermind HERE! Download the Family Tree Template HereConnect with Libby on LinkedIn Here!Successful businesses don’t get built alone. You need community! You need collaboration! Join us in The Efficient Advisor Community on Facebook.Check out more FREE resources and our FREE video library at http://www.theefficientadvisor.comLooking for all the resources from this episode? Check out this episode’s webpage for show notes, transcripts, downloads and more!
About The Efficient Advisor: Tactical Business Advice for Financial Planners
Ever wish you knew an Advisor who built a 7-figure practice--while only working 3 days a week--that was willing to share her systems, processes, and business hacks with you? Meet the Efficient Advisor Podcast host Libby Greiwe. Her specialty? Breaking down the functions of a financial planning practice into actionable step-by-step processes designed to get you results and get you out of overwhelm. Expert interviews, done-for-you templates, and easy to implement solutions… all tied together by her MISSION to create ease in your business. She promises to deliver actionable step-by-step solutions you can implement right away to save time, money, and frustration. The goal--to lead you from overwhelm to efficiency. She started her own financial planning business in 2004. And, over the years she scaled into a 7-figure single-advisor firm while working only 25-hours a week so she could be super involved while raising her kiddos and loving on her hubby. She knows what it takes to build a 100% referral-only practice and to not have to GRIND out the hours to be successful. She ran her own planning business for 16 years culminating in a sale to an enterprise firm in 2019. Now, she’s simply just obsessed with helping other amazing advisors do the same thing. So if you’re an advisor who’s got the hang of planning and is now looking to grow to that first 500k of take-home pay… you are in the right place!