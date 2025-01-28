The Efficient Advisor: Tactical Business Advice for Financial Planners

244: CEO Day Retreat Results & How I am Implementing Major Pivots in My Business (and you can too!) - Part 2

What would happen if you hit pause, took a step back, and gave yourself the time and space to reimagine your business? In this week’s episode of The Efficient Advisor, I’m sharing the results of my CEO Day Retreat—a two-day intensive that reshaped how I’ll approach 2025. For financial advisors, it’s easy to get stuck in the grind of daily operations, but what if you took a moment to ask: *Is this business serving my goals and my life the way I want it to?* Whether you’ve already planned your year or feel like you’re winging it, this episode is packed with actionable ideas you can use to rethink and refine your business strategy. Here’s what you’ll get from today’s episode: 1️⃣ Clarity on how to refocus your energy on the most impactful areas of your business so you can work fewer hours while achieving more. 2️⃣ How to identify and address pain points in your business—because the cracks in your foundation often hold the key to your biggest growth opportunities. 3️⃣ Lessons learned from overcommitting and how to keep shiny-object syndrome from derailing your progress. 4️⃣ Tips for setting quarterly goals that are specific, actionable, and aligned with your long-term vision for your practice. 5️⃣ How to pivot with purpose, whether you’re considering new offers, refining your services, or simply taking time to enhance what you’ve already built. Let’s dive in! -----------------------Register for the AI Made Easy webinar with Beemo Automation HERE! Learn more about the Group Coaching & Mastermind HERE! Download the Family Tree Template HereConnect with Libby on LinkedIn Here!Successful businesses don’t get built alone. You need community! You need collaboration! Join us in The Efficient Advisor Community on Facebook.Check out more FREE resources and our FREE video library at http://www.theefficientadvisor.comLooking for all the resources from this episode? Check out this episode’s webpage for show notes, transcripts, downloads and more!