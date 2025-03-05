Powered by RND
The Dylan Hour with Dylan Mulvaney
The Dylan Hour with Dylan Mulvaney

Lemonada Media
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

  • Welcome to The Dylan Hour! (Official Trailer)
    Dylan Mulvaney is throwing a cocktail party weekly, and you're all invited! The Dylan Hour — featuring cocktails, mocktails and plenty of tea — is here to bring a little more joy to your life. Episodes 1 and 2 will be out on March 19, from Lemonada Media. Subscribe now so you won't miss out on any of the fun! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:47

About The Dylan Hour with Dylan Mulvaney

Join Dylan Mulvaney on The Dylan Hour, a weekly video podcast where she sips and spills with some of her favorite girls, gays, and theys — including your favorite pop stars, Broadway belters, actors, authors, and more. Dylan sits down with guests like Joe Locke, Glennon Doyle, and even her own dad! The Dylan Hour is THE destination for chitchat, laughs, and good old-fashioned oversharing. So grab a drink (mocktails welcome!) and pull up a seat. The party’s just getting started! 
