Sharon Osbourne is open to Black Sabbath hologram shows
Sharon Osbourne has said she is open to the idea of a Black Sabbath hologram show in the future. In a recent interview with Metal Hammer (that was sourced by NME), Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon was asked if she was open to the idea of an ABBA-styled Black Sabbath hologram/avatar show."Sure I would, yeah. Technology keeps moving on and on," she explained. "You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better. You never know what the opportunities are," she added.For now though, the focus is on the legendary heavy metal band reuniting for one final live concert on July 5th.Would you go to a Black Sabbath or Ozzy Osbourne avatar show?
Brand New's Jesse Lacey facing new allegations ahead of reunion tour
This week on the show we run down some of the biggest news stories in music from new grooming allegations that have surfaced against Brand New's Jesse Lacey ahead of their controversial reunion tour, Sleep Token released their new song "Caramel" that breaks the fourth wall for the first time and calls out the more extreme members of their fandom. It might be leading to the band ditching the masks at some point. We also talk about Sharon Osbourne being open to a Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne hologram/avatar show, a SHAQ and Three Days Grace collab, Minecraft movie theater reactions, and I suggest the best music to listen to with your cat.
Why did Linkin Park downsize LA show? (CLIP)
This is a clip from this week's podcast. Full episode here:https://open.spotify.com/episode/4ZmC1j2mtyH8bFO7myT3PP?si=0963034468384458TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@jesealeeInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/jesealee/YouTubehttps://youtube.com/@JeseaLeePodcast on Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/5ptN7bPT8MEYf3W1J28fAK?si=e2a2f7cc56904cd4Podcast on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@JeseaLeeProduction by WhatTheGleeson Content Creation https://www.instagram.com/whatthegleesonSpotify Playlists:https://open.spotify.com/user/1281170391?si=f063098bbc4a4c7fSubscribe to my newsletter:https://jesealee.substack.com/Merch:https://my-store-11455576.creator-spring.com/Everything else:https://www.jesealee.com/
The Sleep Token Edging Continues...
Kicking off the new era of The Jesea Lee Show with Sleep Token's scavenger hunt that is driving fans nuts, a new Linkin Park song and a new venue for their hometown concert, Morgan Wallen walks off stage on SNL, Sad Summer Fest is not happening this year, and which rockstars would I team up with to fight off waves of angry beaversSIDE NOTE: After recording this episode, Sleep Token revealed a new song called "Caramel" will be dropping on 4/4. Can't keep up with these dudes.
#62 - Finn McKenty
Finn McKenty is a music content creator who gained millions of views on YouTube and one day just suddenly stopped. We talk about why he stepped away, millennial nostalgia, high concert ticket prices, how to grow a following on social media and more.
00:00 don't skip the intro dillweed
01:56 Finn's Journey into YouTube05:03 The Importance of Visibility in Career07:58 Transitioning from Marketing to Music Content10:55 The Disconnect Between Online Fame and Real Life13:59 The Fragmented Media Landscape17:00 Nostalgia and Its Impact on Content Creation20:57 Sustainable Business Practices in the Music Industry21:59 Monetization Strategies for Musicians23:01 The Economics of Concert Pricing24:03 Transitioning to LinkedIn for Business Growth24:59 Understanding LinkedIn as a Business Platform26:59 The Value of B2B SaaS in Business28:57 Creating Content on YouTube: Key Strategies31:00 The Importance of Topic Selection for Content Creation32:58 Understanding Audience Expectations in Content Creation34:59 Navigating Social Media Platforms for Business
The Jesea Lee Show is your hotspot for music news, band interviews, and fart jokes. Every Tuesday, I stage dive into the biggest headlines in rock, metal, and alternative music—and probably quote way too many movies from the 2000s.
Full episodes every Tuesday,
Clips drop Thursdays & Saturdays, with full interview bonuses sprinkled in.
Bang your head on the follow button and share it with someone who doesn’t suck!