Sharon Osbourne is open to Black Sabbath hologram shows

A clip from this week's episode of the podcast, check out the full thing here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1APw8WbsWEuLEXSt6tKOcf?si=fb78de96cba94ab2Sharon Osbourne has said she is open to the idea of a Black Sabbath hologram show in the future. In a recent interview with Metal Hammer (that was sourced by NME), Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon was asked if she was open to the idea of an ABBA-styled Black Sabbath hologram/avatar show.“Sure I would, yeah. Technology keeps moving on and on,” she explained. “You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better. You never know what the opportunities are,” she added.For now though, the focus is on the legendary heavy metal band reuniting for one final live concert on July 5th.Would you go to a Black Sabbath or Ozzy Osbourne avatar show?Do me a favor and bang your head on the links belowTikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@jesealeeInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/jesealee/YouTubehttps://youtube.com/@JeseaLeePodcast on Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/5ptN7bPT8MEYf3W1J28fAK?si=e2a2f7cc56904cd4Podcast on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@JeseaLeeProduction by WhatTheGleeson Content Creation https://www.instagram.com/whatthegleesonSpotify Playlists:https://open.spotify.com/user/1281170391?si=f063098bbc4a4c7fSubscribe to my newsletter:https://jesealee.substack.com/Everything else:https://www.jesealee.com/