Join Ceteris and the Delphi Research team for an in-depth exploration of AI and decentralized infrastructure heading into 2025. The discussion examines the evolution of AI capabilities, agent platforms, identity solutions, and the growing intersection of AI with crypto. The team analyzes emerging DePIN sectors including wireless networks, fixed bandwidth infrastructure, and the future of decentralized data networks.
🎯 Key Highlights
▶ Analysis of AI scaling laws and the future of model training
▶ Deep dive into agent platforms and token frameworks
▶ Examination of WorldCoin's identity solution and market opportunity
▶ Overview of decentralized training developments
▶ Discussion of DPIN innovations in wireless and bandwidth infrastructure
▶ Analysis of Double Zero's dark fiber solution for blockchain networks
🧠 Follow the Alpha
▶ Ceteris' Twitter: @ceterispar1bus
▶ PD's Twitter: @ponderingdurian
▶ Michael's Twitter: @mrink0
▶ Robbie's Twitter: @robbiepetersen_
Timestamps
00:00 - Introduction and Overview
02:00 - AI Macro Landscape
08:00 - Nation State AI Competition
13:00 - Agent Platforms Discussion
19:00 - Worldcoin Bull Case
26:00 - Decentralized Training Evolution
36:00 - DePIN Overview
42:00 - Mobile Wireless Infrastructure
47:00 - Fixed Bandwidth Discussion
54:00 - Double Zero and Dark Fiber
01:00:00 - Future of Blockchain Networks
01:04:00 - Closing Thoughts
Disclaimer
--------
1:05:53
Delphi's DeFi Year Ahead 2025
Join Ceteris and the Delphi Research DeFi team for an in-depth analysis of decentralized finance trends heading into 2025. The discussion explores the evolution of consumer DeFi applications, examining innovative spending solutions, stablecoin developments, and emerging wallet infrastructure. The team unpacks major shifts in DEX architectures, privacy-preserving technologies, and the growing importance of front-end value capture in the DeFi ecosystem.
🎯 Key Highlights
▶ Analysis of consumer DeFi adoption through crypto spending cards and real-world integration
▶ Deep dive into revenue-sharing stablecoin models and the evolving stablecoin landscape
▶ Examination of next-generation DEX designs including Uniswap v4 hooks and Sorella
▶ Overview of ZKTLS technology and its implications for under-collateralized lending
▶ Discussion of the "fat wallet" thesis and front-end value capture in DeFi
▶ Analysis of emerging business models and value accrual in DeFi infrastructure
🧠 Follow the Alpha
▶ Ceteris' Twitter: @ceterispar1bus
▶ Jordan's Twitter: @yeak__
▶ Neel's Twitter: @DaftaryNeel
▶ Robbie's Twitter: @robbiepetersen_
Timestamps
00:00 - Introduction and Overview
02:08 - Consumer DeFi Discussion
07:14 - Crypto Cards and Payment Solutions
10:49 - Stablecoin Evolution and Models
17:13 - Revenue Sharing in Stablecoins
20:48 - DEX Innovation and Design
29:37 - Fluid DEX and LP Innovations
40:37 - ZKTLS Technology Overview
46:35 - Front-end Value Capture
56:23 - Wallet Infrastructure Discussion
01:00:38 - Future of DeFi Discussion
Disclaimer
--------
1:03:45
Delphi's Infrastructure Year Ahead 2025
Join Ceteris and the Delphi Research infrastructure team for an extensive analysis of blockchain architecture trends heading into 2025. The discussion delves into the evolution of high-throughput chains, examining Solana's influence on performance-focused architectures and the emergence of competitors like Sui and Monad. The team explores key developments across major ecosystems, from Ethereum's scaling efforts and BeamChain proposal to Bitcoin's ZK innovations and Solana's state compression initiatives.
🎯 Key Highlights
▶ Analysis of high-throughput blockchain architectures and the growing focus on performant shared state machines
▶ Deep dive into Ethereum's technical roadmap, including BeamChain, native rollups, and L1 scaling discussions
▶ Examination of Move VM adoption and its advantages over traditional EVM architecture
▶ Overview of ZK technology integration across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana ecosystems
▶ Discussion of emerging privacy solutions including FHE and confidential transactions
▶ Analysis of proof markets and their potential impact on blockchain scalability
🧠 Follow the Alpha
▶ Ceteris' Twitter: @ceterispar1bus
▶ Facundo's Twitter: @quienesfacundo
▶ Prasad's Twitter: @mahadikprasad15
▶ Muhammad's Twitter: @yusufxzy
Timestamps
00:00 - Introduction and Infrastructure Overview
03:20 - High Throughput Chains Discussion
05:32 - Virtual Machines and Move Analysis
07:10 - SUI Move Deep Dive
13:01 - L2 Wars and Ecosystem Consolidation
14:31 - Ethereum Development Roadmap
20:54 - ZK Technology Overview
29:37 - Bitcoin ZK Integration
35:08 - Solana ZK Implementation
46:35 - FHE and Privacy Solutions
51:03 - Closing Thoughts
Disclaimer
--------
52:25
Off The Grid: Inside Neill Blomkamp's Game World
Join Piers Kicks as he sits down with Neill Blomkamp, acclaimed filmmaker and co-founder of Gunzilla Games, to discuss his groundbreaking work on Off The Grid (OTG)—a visionary AAA Battle Royale game. In this captivating conversation, Neill shares insights into his transition from Hollywood to gaming, the creative process behind OTG’s cyberpunk universe, and how his cinematic storytelling expertise shapes immersive game design. The discussion also explores the challenges of blending film-like narratives into games, the technological innovation driving OTG, and the future of transmedia storytelling.
🎯 Key Highlights
▸ Neill's journey from directing films like District 9 to co-founding Gunzilla Games
▸ The creative vision and dystopian tone of Off The Grid’s cyberpunk world
▸ How photogrammetry, live-action cutscenes, and motion capture are used in OTG
▸ Challenges in merging narrative depth with Battle Royale gameplay mechanics
▸ Transmedia storytelling and the synergy between gaming and cinema
🧠 Follow the Alpha
▸ Piers' Twitter: @pierskicks
▸ Neill's Twitter: @NeillBlomkamp
▸ Gunzilla Twitter: @playoffthegrid
Timestamps
00:00 – Introduction and Neill’s background
03:12 – Transition from filmmaking to game development
07:25 – The vision behind Off The Grid
14:03 – Blending film-like narratives into gaming
20:47 – Technical innovation: Photogrammetry and motion capture
27:15 – Challenges in creating transmedia storytelling
34:29 – The future of gaming and narrative-driven experiences
41:58 – Closing thoughts
Disclaimer
--------
1:00:57
Gunzilla Games: Delivering On The Mainstream Promise
Join Piers Kicks as he sits down with Vlad Korolev, founder and CEO of Gunzilla Games, to discuss their groundbreaking Battle Royale title "Off The Grid." In this fascinating conversation, Vlad shares the journey from his early days in FinTech to creating one of gaming's most ambitious projects, backed by legendary filmmaker Neill Blomkamp. The discussion covers everything from the game's unique cyber-limb mechanics and console launch success to their innovative approach to blockchain integration and community-driven economics. With insights into AAA game development, creative direction, and user retention strategies, this episode provides a compelling look at the future of gaming and what it takes to build a potential industry titan.
🎯 Key Highlights
▸ The origin story of Gunzilla Games and Off The Grid's development
▸ Collaboration with Neill Blomkamp and the creative vision behind the game
▸ First successful console launch of a Web3-integrated game
▸ Innovative approach to community-driven economics and transparency
▸ Deep dive into user retention strategies and future growth plans
🧠 Follow the Alpha
▸ Piers' Twitter: @pierskicks
▸ Vlad's Twitter: @vladk133
▸ Off The Grid Twitter: @playoffthegrid
Timestamps
00:00 - Introduction and Vlad's Background
05:36 - Off The Grid Overview and Launch Success
11:39 - Battle Royale Genre and Game Design Philosophy
19:54 - Creative Direction with Neill Blomkamp
32:25 - Console Integration and Blockchain Strategy
42:57 - Marketing Strategy and All Stars Event
51:03 - Development Journey and Fundraising
56:50 - Future Vision and Growth Strategy
01:06:36 - Closing Thoughts and Personal Influences
Disclaimer
