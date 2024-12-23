Gunzilla Games: Delivering On The Mainstream Promise

Join Piers Kicks as he sits down with Vlad Korolev, founder and CEO of Gunzilla Games, to discuss their groundbreaking Battle Royale title "Off The Grid." In this fascinating conversation, Vlad shares the journey from his early days in FinTech to creating one of gaming's most ambitious projects, backed by legendary filmmaker Neill Blomkamp. The discussion covers everything from the game's unique cyber-limb mechanics and console launch success to their innovative approach to blockchain integration and community-driven economics. With insights into AAA game development, creative direction, and user retention strategies, this episode provides a compelling look at the future of gaming and what it takes to build a potential industry titan. 🎯 Key Highlights ▸ The origin story of Gunzilla Games and Off The Grid's development ▸ Collaboration with Neill Blomkamp and the creative vision behind the game ▸ First successful console launch of a Web3-integrated game ▸ Innovative approach to community-driven economics and transparency ▸ Deep dive into user retention strategies and future growth plans

Timestamps 00:00 - Introduction and Vlad's Background 05:36 - Off The Grid Overview and Launch Success 11:39 - Battle Royale Genre and Game Design Philosophy 19:54 - Creative Direction with Neill Blomkamp 32:25 - Console Integration and Blockchain Strategy 42:57 - Marketing Strategy and All Stars Event 51:03 - Development Journey and Fundraising 56:50 - Future Vision and Growth Strategy 01:06:36 - Closing Thoughts and Personal Influences