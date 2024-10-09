Powered by RND
  • 009: Jeff Decker - The Hacking for Defense Manual
    Dr. Jeff Decker is managing director of the Technology Transition for Defense Program and co-instructor of Hacking for Defense at Stanford University. Before academia, Jeff served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Ranger Battalion light infantry squad leader in Iraq and Afghanistan. After, he received his PhD in International Relations and went on to teach at Stanford. On this episode of the Defense Tech Underground, Dr. Decker discusses his experiences as a squad leader in the Army's elite Ranger Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he conducted more then 200 direct action raids. He tells of how he bet everything and moved across the country in the hopes of landing a teaching job with Hacking for Defense at Stanford. Finally, Jeff discusses the Hacking for Defense methodology - featured in his new book - for getting out of the building, knowing your users, and creating something your users will pull out of your hands. Please check out his new book, The Hacking for Defense Manual: Solving National Security Problems with the Lean Methodology.  This episode is hosted by Jeff Phaneuf and Josh Pickering.  
    1:03:36  
    1:03:36
  • 008: Pat Ryan & Rob Wittman: U.S. House Defense Modernization Caucus
    Representative Rob Wittman is a Republican representing Virginia’s 1st Congressional district in the US House of Representatives. Representative Pat Ryan is a Democrat representing New York’s 18th Congressional district, and is a former Army intelligence officer who deployed to Iraq.  Together, they formed the House Modernization Caucus, driving key policies in national security innovation. On this episode of the Defense Tech Underground, Representative Wittman and Representative Ryan discuss the launch of the bipartisan Defense Modernization Caucus and early wins from the caucus in the 2025 NDAA. They explain the challenges for the Pentagon to move from a hardware centric organization to a software centric one, and discuss opportunities for the caucus to drive impact in defense innovation.  This episode is hosted by Jeff Phaneuf and Helen Phillips.    Congressman Wittman:  Congressman Rob Wittman was first elected to the United States Congress to serve Virginia’s First Congressional District in 2007. While in office, he has focused on strengthening our military and supporting our nation’s veterans, promoting a flourishing economy through fiscal responsibility and pro-growth policies, fixing our crumbling infrastructure, increasing access to high-speed internet, and promoting workforce development through Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs. In the U.S. Congress, Congressman Wittman serves as vice chairman of both the House Armed Services Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee, where he is well-positioned to represent the needs of Virginia's First District. He has earned a strong reputation for being an advocate for our men and women in uniform and for being a champion of the Chesapeake Bay. Congressman Wittman was re-elected for his ninth full term in the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2024 and prior to that, he served in several levels of government. Congressman Wittman won his first campaign for public office in 1986 when he was elected to the Montross Town Council, where he served for 10 years, four of them as mayor. In 1995, he was elected to the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors and was elected its chairman in 2003. In 2005, voters in the 99th Legislative District elected Rob to the Virginia House of Delegates, where he served until his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2007. Prior to his election to Congress, Rob spent 26 years working in state government, most recently as field director for the Virginia Health Department's Division of Shellfish Sanitation. Earlier in his career, he worked as an environmental health specialist for local health departments in Virginia's Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula regions. He holds a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, a Master of Public Health degree in Health Policy and Administration from the University of North Carolina, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Virginia Tech.   Congressman Ryan:  Congressman Pat Ryan is a fifth-generation Hudson Valley native, proud Kingston High School alum, and the first West Point graduate to represent the Academy in the U.S. House of Representatives. Ryan served two combat tours in Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars. Prior to his 2022 election to Congress, Ryan served the community that raised him as Ulster County Executive. There, Ryan led the County through the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded policies that delivered relief to working families while never raising taxes. He led the charge to revitalize the former IBM site, now known as iPark 87, helped put money back in small business owners and residents’ pockets, took on corporate special interests, and delivered new investments in mental health services. In Congress, Ryan is focused on defending fundamental freedoms and delivering relief for Hudson Valley families. Serving on the House Armed Services Committee, Ryan is working on issues of military preparedness, countering the threat of a rising China, and investing in the United States Military Academy and the next generation of military leaders. As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Ryan is committed to improving the daily lives of all residents in NY-18. Whether you commute to work on Metro North, travel Route 17 through Orange County, or need broadband access in Dutchess County, he will fight every day to improve our region’s infrastructure. Ryan has also championed efforts to expand access to affordable health care, support local law enforcement, preserve Social Security and Medicare, prevent gun violence, and protect a woman's right to choose. Ryan lives in Gardiner, NY with his wife, Rebecca, and their two young sons, Theo and Cameron.
    48:44  
    48:44
  • 007: Wyman Howard - Build a Little, Test a Little, Learn a Lot - Innovation in the SEAL Teams
    On this episode of the Defense Tech Underground, RADM (ret.) Wyman Howard - the former commander of the elite Navy Special Warfare Group and later the entire SEAL community - shares leadership lessons learned from his 32 years as a naval officer. He dives into the changing nature of warfare, crafting the SEAL brand with lessons from Louis Vuitton, and the importance of technical innovation in near-peer competition.  Wyman Howard is a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral with a distinguished 32-year career in special operations, having commanded critical units including Naval Special Warfare Command and being among the first to deploy to Afghanistan after 9/11. A fourth-generation Naval Officer and graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Howard has extensive experience in leadership roles across joint, intelligence, and interagency operations, earning multiple prestigious unit citations and personal awards. In the private sector, he serves as a senior advisor, public board director, and consultant, with expertise in sustainability, disruptive technologies, and strategic risk assessment. He holds advanced degrees, including an MBA from the TRIUM consortium and a Master of Science in National Security and Resource Strategy, and has completed professional certificates in artificial intelligence from MIT.  Howard currently serves as a Senior Advisor with McKinsey & Company, sits on the boards of Bridger Aerospace and Invitation Homes, and provides strategic guidance across advanced industries, energy, bioscience, and communications. He is a Council on Foreign Relations member, a Navy Distinguished Service medal and Silver Star medal recipient, and brings deep expertise in geopolitical risks, multi-domain autonomous systems, electronic warfare, and cyber threat mitigation. This episode is hosted by Jeff Phaneuf and Patrick Nanson.
    1:07:07  
    1:07:07
  • 006: John Goodson - From Deployment to Darkhive
    John Goodson is the co-founder and CEO of Darkhive, an early stage drone startup based in San Antonio, TX. John served from 2007-2016 in the United States Navy, primarily as a combat technician supporting the West coast SEAL Teams. John completed 4 tours of duty in Afghanistan and received multiple awards, including the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" Valor designator. After separating from active duty, John joined CTI and served in a variety of roles across the business. In 2021, he founded Darkhive with Steve Turner, to address the deficiencies in military tactical drones that he experienced first-hand during combat operations.  On this episode of the Defense Tech Underground, John shares about his role as a combat technician in the U.S. Navy, operating military drones during combat, which led him to found Darkhive. John discusses the specific products that Darkhive is developing, and the underpinning Red Queen software that enables actionable information for operators. He shares his concern about China’s entrenchment in the drone market through DJI, as well as a call to action for more entrepreneurship within defense. This episode is hosted by Jeff Phaneuf and Helen Phillips.   Full Bio: John is a US Special Operations veteran and experienced defense industry executive.  He served from 2007-2016 in the United States Navy, primarily as a combat technician supporting the West coast SEAL Teams where he completed 4 tours of duty in Afghanistan receiving multiple awards including the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" Valor designator.  After separating from active duty in 2016, he went on to join CTI, a US-based small defense technology company, where he served in a variety of roles including product management, contract strategy, and business development.  In the Fall of 2021, he founded Darkhive with Steve Turner to address the deficiencies in military tactical drones that he experienced first-hand during combat operations.
    59:14  
    59:14
  • 005: Raj Shah - Unit X: The Rise of the Defense Innovation Unit
    Raj Shah is a former US Air Force F-16 pilot and was the head of the Defense Innovation Unit, Experimental.  He now leads Shield Capital, an early stage venture capital firm investing in technologies that will secure America’s future.  Raj is the author of Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley Are Transforming the Future of War.  In this episode of the Defense Tech Underground, we discuss Raj’s journey from small town Georgia to becoming an Air Force pilot, his experience leading the Defense Innovation Unit, the founding and mission of Shield Capital, and his new book Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley are Transforming the Future of War, which explores the evolving nature of the Department of Defense’s acquisition of cutting-edge technology for the warfighter. This episode is hosted by Jeff Phaneuf and Josh Pickering.   Full Bio:  Raj Shah is the co-founder and managing partner of Shield Capital, an investment firm focused on technologies applicable to both the commercial and defense markets. He is also the chairman of Resilience, a cyber-security start-up and a commissioner on the Department of Defense’s Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Reform (PPB&E).  Raj also serves on the Board of Directors to NATO’s Innovation Fund. Most recently he was the managing partner of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx), reporting to the Secretary of Defense. Raj led DIUx in its efforts to strengthen U.S. armed forces through contractual and cultural bridges between Silicon Valley and the Pentagon. He is the author of the book, Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley are Transforming the Future of War. Previously, Raj was senior director of strategy at Palo Alto Networks, which acquired Morta Security, where he was chief executive officer and co-founder. Raj serves as an F-16 pilot in the US Air Force and has completed multiple combat deployments. He holds an AB from Princeton University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
    51:38  
    51:38

About The Defense Tech Underground

At Defense Tech Underground, our mission is to serve American national security by championing the transformative impact of technology on the common defense. Hosted by Stanford students and alumni with military or national security backgrounds, our podcast is the platform where key leaders in defense technology and national security—including founders, venture capitalists, government leaders, military leaders, and active service members—share their insights and experiences.
