Christ is born! Merry Christmas and happy reading! Today's poem is a selection from Auden's superb long poem, For the Time Being: A Christmas Oratorio.
J. R. R. Tolkien's "Noel"
J. R. R. Tolkien loved Christmas–we can find ample proof of this in his Letters From Father Christmas, but also in his choosing December 25 as the day the fellowship of the Ring should set out from Rivendell and begin the destruction of evil in Middle Earth. Today's poem, once lost to history but rediscovered and included in his Collected Poems, is his most explicit tribute to the Nativity. Happy reading.
George Herbert's "Love (III)"
Today's selection may not be traditionally recognized as a holiday poem, but it interprets the Christmas mystery as well or better than many poems written for the season. Happy reading!
Two Christmas Poems from G. K. Chesterton
In today's poems-"The Inn at the End of the World" and "The House of Christmas"–Chesterton imagines Christmas as a cosmic waystation for weary pilgrims. Happy reading.
Donald Hall's "Christmas Eve in Whitneyville"
Don't be fooled by the lack of Dickensian drama: melancholy, materialism, regret, a graveyard–today's poem is A Christmas Carol for the modern man.
