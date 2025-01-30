Powered by RND
Coram Deo Church
The Daily Liturgy Podcast provides Christians everywhere with a historically informed, biblically rich daily devotional in audio format. 
  Wednesday, February 5, 2025
    Epiphany - Deuteronomy 30, Matthew 5:13-20, Psalm 1
Writers: Mike Kresnik, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Tyler Anderson
Narrators: Charlotte Bertrand, Gary Nebeker, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Kevin Huddleston
Music: Lens Distortions - https://lensdistortions.com
Production: Mike Kresnik, Bethany Gilbert, Zach Lee
Sources: The Worship Sourcebook; The Valley of Vision; The Book of Common Prayer; + original contributions by the authors.
    13:07
  Tuesday, February 4, 2025
    Epiphany - Proverbs 26, Luke 5:1-11, Psalm 147
Writers: Mike Kresnik, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Tyler Anderson
Narrators: Charlotte Bertrand, Gary Nebeker, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Kevin Huddleston
Music: Lens Distortions - https://lensdistortions.com
Production: Mike Kresnik, Bethany Gilbert, Zach Lee
Sources: The Worship Sourcebook; The Valley of Vision; The Book of Common Prayer; + original contributions by the authors.
    13:10
  Monday, February 3, 2025
    Epiphany - Isaiah 58, Mark 2:13-22, Psalm 138
Writers: Mike Kresnik, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Tyler Anderson
Narrators: Charlotte Bertrand, Gary Nebeker, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Kevin Huddleston
Music: Lens Distortions - https://lensdistortions.com
Production: Mike Kresnik, Bethany Gilbert, Zach Lee
Sources: The Worship Sourcebook; The Valley of Vision; The Book of Common Prayer; + original contributions by the authors.
    14:16
  Saturday, February 1, 2025
    Epiphany - Isaiah 40:21-31, 1 Corinthians 1:18-31, Psalm 112
Writers: Mike Kresnik, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Tyler Anderson
Narrators: Charlotte Bertrand, Gary Nebeker, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Kevin Huddleston
Music: Lens Distortions - https://lensdistortions.com
Production: Mike Kresnik, Bethany Gilbert, Zach Lee
Sources: The Worship Sourcebook; The Valley of Vision; The Book of Common Prayer; + original contributions by the authors.
    13:36
  Friday, January 31, 2025
    Epiphany - Proverbs 24, 1 Corinthians 1:1-18, Psalm 65
Writers: Mike Kresnik, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Tyler Anderson
Narrators: Charlotte Bertrand, Gary Nebeker, Bob Thune, Darby Whealy, Kevin Huddleston
Music: Lens Distortions - https://lensdistortions.com
Production: Mike Kresnik, Bethany Gilbert, Zach Lee
Sources: The Worship Sourcebook; The Valley of Vision; The Book of Common Prayer; + original contributions by the authors.
    16:00

