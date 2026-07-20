In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris hosts a discussion with leaders from the ACT-IAC Contact Center Modernization Working Group and workshop facilitators from the ACT-IAC Contact Center Summit held in April 2026.

Featured guests include:

MaryAnn Monroe, Industry Co-chair, Contact Center Working Group

Meghan Daly, Industry Co-chair, Contact Center Working Group

Crystal Philcox, who led the Service Delivery Performance Measures workshop

Andy Beaman, who led the Use of AI in Service Delivery workshop

Rachel Schwind, who led the Future of Contact Centers workshop

Ed Bodenseik, who co-led the Use of Service Design in Contact Centers workshop

Together, they explore the future of government contact centers and their evolving role as critical sources of mission intelligence. The conversation examines how agencies can move beyond transaction-based interactions to deliver strategic outcomes, modernize service delivery while maintaining a human-centered approach, and leverage contact centers to strengthen public trust. The discussion also highlights the continued importance of voice channels and the need for leadership to recognize the strategic value contact centers provide.

The episode begins with an overview of the ACT-IAC Service Design & Experience Community of Interest (CoI) Contact Center Modernization Working Group, including its mission, goals, and priorities for the coming year. The Working Group is dedicated to improving government contact center performance through knowledge sharing, collaboration, and technology adoption, and meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month.

Drawing on decades of combined experience in customer experience, service delivery, and contact center operations, the guests share key findings and recommendations from the summit workshops and discuss what government agencies can do to prepare for the next generation of service delivery.

The ACT-IAC Service Design & Experience CoI includes three working groups:

Workforce Optimization Working Group

Contact Center Modernization Working Group

Service Design Working Group

Follow the Service Design & Experience COI (formerly the CX CoI) on LinkedIn.

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Resources Mentioned:

Citizen Services Newsletter

2024 Service to the Citizen Awards Nomination Form