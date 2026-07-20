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74 episodes
- Artificial intelligence is transforming government, but where should agencies begin, and how can they adopt AI responsibly?
In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris is joined by Jeremy Wilcox, Senior Director for Strategic Solutions at C3 AI and former leader at the U.S. Digital Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and Forrester. Together, they explore how AI is redefining government customer experience and what it takes to successfully implement it across the public sector.
Jeremy explains the differences between generative AI and agentic AI, why agencies should focus on people and processes before technology, and how AI can reduce friction, improve productivity, and deliver better outcomes for both employees and the public.
The discussion also highlights practical AI use cases in contact centers, human resources, procurement, and finance, while addressing the importance of data quality, governance, human oversight, and change management. Jeremy also shares why agencies should target smart automation—not full automation—and offers insights on avoiding the growing risks of "shadow AI."
Whether you're a government executive, CX leader, digital services professional, or simply interested in the future of AI in the public sector, this episode provides actionable insights for building more effective, citizen-centered services.
Thank you for listening to this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast! If you enjoyed it, please consider subscribing, rating, and leaving a review on your favorite podcast platform. Your support helps us reach more listeners!
Stay Connected:
Follow us on social media:LinkedIn: @DorrisConsultingInternational
Twitter: @DorrisConsultng
Facebook: @DCInternational
Resources Mentioned:
Citizen Services Newsletter
2024 Service to the Citizen Awards Nomination Form
EP 72: Inside the ACT-IAC Contact Center Summit: From Service Design to the Future of Contact Centers and More06/09/2026 | 1h 18 mins.In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris hosts a discussion with leaders from the ACT-IAC Contact Center Modernization Working Group and workshop facilitators from the ACT-IAC Contact Center Summit held in April 2026.
Featured guests include:
MaryAnn Monroe, Industry Co-chair, Contact Center Working Group
Meghan Daly, Industry Co-chair, Contact Center Working Group
Crystal Philcox, who led the Service Delivery Performance Measures workshop
Andy Beaman, who led the Use of AI in Service Delivery workshop
Rachel Schwind, who led the Future of Contact Centers workshop
Ed Bodenseik, who co-led the Use of Service Design in Contact Centers workshop
Together, they explore the future of government contact centers and their evolving role as critical sources of mission intelligence. The conversation examines how agencies can move beyond transaction-based interactions to deliver strategic outcomes, modernize service delivery while maintaining a human-centered approach, and leverage contact centers to strengthen public trust. The discussion also highlights the continued importance of voice channels and the need for leadership to recognize the strategic value contact centers provide.
The episode begins with an overview of the ACT-IAC Service Design & Experience Community of Interest (CoI) Contact Center Modernization Working Group, including its mission, goals, and priorities for the coming year. The Working Group is dedicated to improving government contact center performance through knowledge sharing, collaboration, and technology adoption, and meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month.
Drawing on decades of combined experience in customer experience, service delivery, and contact center operations, the guests share key findings and recommendations from the summit workshops and discuss what government agencies can do to prepare for the next generation of service delivery.
The ACT-IAC Service Design & Experience CoI includes three working groups:
Workforce Optimization Working Group
Contact Center Modernization Working Group
Service Design Working Group
Follow the Service Design & Experience COI (formerly the CX CoI) on LinkedIn.
Thank you for listening to this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast! If you enjoyed it, please consider subscribing, rating, and leaving a review on your favorite podcast platform. Your support helps us reach more listeners!
Stay Connected:
Follow us on social media:LinkedIn: @DorrisConsultingInternational
Twitter: @DorrisConsultng
Facebook: @DCInternational
Resources Mentioned:
Citizen Services Newsletter
2024 Service to the Citizen Awards Nomination Form
EP 71: Transforming Trust: How USPTO is Redefining Customer Experience featuring Charles Thomas05/12/2026 | 54 mins.In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris spoke with Charles Thomas, the 2025 Customer Experience Trailblazer, whose leadership has transformed how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office delivers digital services to the public. From launching the Trademarks program to leading USPTO’s enterprise-wide customer experience strategy, Charles has championed a user-first approach that makes trademark protection and innovation more accessible for entrepreneurs, attorneys, and business owners nationwide.
We discuss how customer journey mapping, usability testing, and strategic research helped USPTO surpass key satisfaction goals, achieving more than 80% customer satisfaction and trust scores across its digital services. Charles also shares insights from leading the development of Trademark Center, the modernized platform simplifying trademark applications for more than 500,000 users each year.
Tune in to hear how human-centered design, thoughtful innovation, and a commitment to public service are helping reshape the future of government digital experiences.
Thank you for listening to this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast! If you enjoyed it, please consider subscribing, rating, and leaving a review on your favorite podcast platform. Your support helps us reach more listeners!
Stay Connected:
Follow us on social media:LinkedIn: @DorrisConsultingInternational
Twitter: @DorrisConsultng
Facebook: @DCInternational
Resources Mentioned:
Citizen Services Newsletter
2024 Service to the Citizen Awards Nomination Form
EP 70: From Policy to People: Transforming Service at the Social Security Administration featuring Michelle Filicetta & Laura Walker04/28/2026 | 1h 6 mins.In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris sat down with Michelle Filicetta and Laura Walker of the Social Security Administration’s Prescott, Arizona field office to explore how meaningful change in government service delivery often starts at the front lines.
Michelle, District Manager and 2025 Service to the Citizen Award recipient, and Laura, a Claims Specialist and 2025 Rising Star, share their journey from recognizing the need for improvement to actively transforming how services are delivered.
From small, test-and-learn improvements to building leadership buy-in, they discuss how customer experience principles are transforming SSA from the inside out. They also highlight the importance of empathy in public service, including a powerful story that shows how going beyond process can truly change lives.
This episode underscores the importance of delivering timely, accurate, and compassionate service—and how both career civil servants and political appointees play complementary roles in driving meaningful progress. Michelle and Laura leave listeners with a message of optimism and a call to action: meaningful transformation is possible when people are empowered to care, collaborate, and lead from where they are.
Michelle can be reached at Michelle.Felicetta@ssa.gov and Laura can be reached at laura.walker@ssa.gov.
Laura Walker’s Service to the Citizen acceptance speech can be accessed here.
Highlights from the 2025 Service to the Citizen Awards program are available here.
Thank you for listening to this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast! If you enjoyed it, please consider subscribing, rating, and leaving a review on your favorite podcast platform. Your support helps us reach more listeners!
Stay Connected:
Follow us on social media:LinkedIn: @DorrisConsultingInternational
Twitter: @DorrisConsultng
Facebook: @DCInternational
Resources Mentioned:
Citizen Services Newsletter
2024 Service to the Citizen Awards Nomination Form
EP 69: Building a Smart City from the Ground Up: Brownsville’s Transformation featuring Jorge Cardenas04/13/2026 | 33 mins.In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris sits down with Jorge Cardenas, CIO of Brownsville, Texas and a 2025 Service to the Citizen Award winner. Tasked with transforming one of the least connected cities in the U.S., Jorge shares how he built a smart city from the ground up, modernizing infrastructure, expanding fiber networks, and launching a private 5G network.
He discusses key digital initiatives that improved city services, from online permitting and service request tracking to enhanced public safety systems and community Wi-Fi. Jorge also highlights Brownsville’s growing use of AI and its innovation lab, along with future plans to expand connectivity and regional collaboration.
Thank you for listening to this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast! If you enjoyed it, please consider subscribing, rating, and leaving a review on your favorite podcast platform. Your support helps us reach more listeners!
Stay Connected:
Follow us on social media:LinkedIn: @DorrisConsultingInternational
Twitter: @DorrisConsultng
Facebook: @DCInternational
Resources Mentioned:
Citizen Services Newsletter
2024 Service to the Citizen Awards Nomination Form
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The CX Tipping Point® Podcast was launched to increase the awareness of how the business discipline of customer experience can improve the delivery of government services. How can we leverage the best practices in the commercial industry within the constraints of government. We are bringing you the only podcast focused on improving the experience that citizens, businesses and governments have when interacting, engaging and transacting with the government.Podcast website
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