HomePodcastsGovernment
Podcast The CX Tipping Point™
Dorris Consulting International
The CX Tipping Point™ Podcast was launched to increase the awareness of how the business discipline of customer experience can improve the delivery of governmen... More
Government
The CX Tipping Point™ Podcast was launched to increase the awareness of how the business discipline of customer experience can improve the delivery of governmen... More

  • EP 31 - Lessons Learned in Managing Cross-Agency Programs through Recreation.gov
    In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris spoke with the intergovernmental, government/industry team that supports Recreation.gov.  Recreation.gov, also known as rec.gov, provides a one-stop shop for the public to access tools, services and information on 4,200 facilities and activities and over 113,000 individual reservable sites across the country.  Thirteen federal agencies participate and contribute to Recreation.gov.  Their customers are not only the public but the agencies that trust them with their content and represent their events and activities.In this podcast, we discussed:The lessons that they have learned governing, managing and funding a cross-agency program for 25 years.  How the government and industry has partnered to achieve a common visionHow Recreation.gov uses feedback in many different forms to inform their decisions How Recreation.gov integrates delivery channels to provide consistent information across channelsRecreation.gov can be learned from as the government rolls our priority life events.This podcast is sponsored by Teleperformance/Senture.
    5/9/2023
    46:10
  • EP 30 - How Transformational Leaders Drive Improved Performance featuring John Riordan
    In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris talked with John Riordan, a leadership development consultant, coach and trainer of executives in government and industry.  John shares his insights from coaching hundreds of people, many of which were transitioning into the senior executive service. The Federal government’s focus on improving government services through improved customer experience can be a disrupter with challenges in driving change. Leaders can make the difference in the services that the government delivers.  During this conversation, John shared:What the qualities and skills of a transformational leader areHow leaders can drive change while overcoming challengesHow leaders can improve employee engagementHow can a leader lead from the middleThe impact of COVID-19 on the future of work and how to manage a remote team effectivelyJohn works closely with individuals and teams across the Federal government.  He can be reached  at [email protected]
    4/18/2023
    52:51
  • EP 29 - Balancing Cybersecurity and CX in the Delivery of Digital Services featuring Cybersecurity & Customer Experience SMEs
    With the drive towards delivering digital experiences, cybersecurity and customer experience have become interdependent. It’s critical that both of these disciplines are leveraged to achieve the ultimate experience for customers, whether they are employees, retirees, seniors, the public, or other agencies. Customer experience is the perception that your customers have when interacting with your organization. This experience is driven by the ease, efficiency and usefulness of the interaction along with the important trust factor. Trust is built by securely delivering day in and day out what you promise, while protecting the customers privacy.Today we will explore how cyber and customer experience are both critical and necessary to be integrated to build trust in government. In this session, you will learn:How cybersecurity services can improve through the adoption of a customer-centric mindset and through CX strategies and practicesHow agencies can learn from their cyber best practices when integrating these CX strategies and practicesThe importance of balancing cyber and CX when designing and developing systems and servicesLearn from Jonathan Kraden, Customer Experience Section Chief at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Joe Jeter, Senior Vice President, Technology, John Mandell, Managing Director, National Security Practice, and MaryAnn Monroe, Senior Director for Total Experience Services and Solutions from Maximus Federal.This episode is sponsored by Maximus Federal.
    3/28/2023
    52:48
  • EP 28 - How NTT Data Leveraged Existing Programs to Assist Colleges and Universities During Covid featuring Noel Hara
    In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris spoke to Noel Hara, the Chief Technology Officer for the NTT Data’s Public Sector. Noel was selected as a 2022 Service to the Citizen Award winner for his efforts to leverage an application to track Covid-19 infection rates to help bring students from K-12 and colleges back into the classroom at the height of the pandemic.Noel explained what inspired him to take on this effort and how it enabled students to return to the classroom. This was a great example of leveraging existing resources for further good. You will also learn how he got buy-in within his company.
    2/14/2023
    23:55
  • EP 27 - Digital-First Customer Experience, But Not Digital Only featuring Maximus Federal's Andy Beamon & MaryAnn Monroe
    In this episode of The CX Tipping Point Podcast, Martha Dorris spoke with Andy Beamon, a Senior Vice President at Maximus Federal and Mary Ann Monroe, the CX Lead for Maximus Federal, to discuss the Government’s focus on delivering a digital first customer experience, but not digital only. In this discussion, they described how digital first but not digital only should be implemented to deliver equitable and inclusive experiences to employees and government customers (e.g., public) when interacting with the government. We described the purpose of driving towards digital first - the benefits to the public, to employees and to the government. While ensuring that all services can be accessed via digital channels, some people don’t have access to digital channels or can’t use digital channels because of language, disabilities, or technology factors.Other topics discussed include:Technologies necessary to transform digital services How customer experience strategies are used to continually improve digital services to employees and customersThe important role that contact centers play in creating a simple, seamless and secure customer experience
    1/10/2023
    1:02:04

About The CX Tipping Point™

The CX Tipping Point™ Podcast was launched to increase the awareness of how the business discipline of customer experience can improve the delivery of government services. How can we leverage the best practices in the commercial industry within the constraints of government. We are bringing you the only podcast focused on improving the experience that citizens, businesses and governments have when interacting, engaging and transacting with the government.
The CX Tipping Point™: Podcasts in Family