EP 29 - Balancing Cybersecurity and CX in the Delivery of Digital Services featuring Cybersecurity & Customer Experience SMEs

With the drive towards delivering digital experiences, cybersecurity and customer experience have become interdependent. It’s critical that both of these disciplines are leveraged to achieve the ultimate experience for customers, whether they are employees, retirees, seniors, the public, or other agencies. Customer experience is the perception that your customers have when interacting with your organization. This experience is driven by the ease, efficiency and usefulness of the interaction along with the important trust factor. Trust is built by securely delivering day in and day out what you promise, while protecting the customers privacy.Today we will explore how cyber and customer experience are both critical and necessary to be integrated to build trust in government. In this session, you will learn:How cybersecurity services can improve through the adoption of a customer-centric mindset and through CX strategies and practicesHow agencies can learn from their cyber best practices when integrating these CX strategies and practicesThe importance of balancing cyber and CX when designing and developing systems and servicesLearn from Jonathan Kraden, Customer Experience Section Chief at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Joe Jeter, Senior Vice President, Technology, John Mandell, Managing Director, National Security Practice, and MaryAnn Monroe, Senior Director for Total Experience Services and Solutions from Maximus Federal.This episode is sponsored by Maximus Federal.