Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Contrarian Podcast
Listen to The Contrarian Podcast in the App
Listen to The Contrarian Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Contrarian Podcast

Podcast The Contrarian Podcast
The Contrarian Media
A contrarian is someone who thinks differently and strives to challenge the status quo. We seek to investigate phenomena that shape our fragmented world, explor...
Education

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • The World From A Female Perspective
    Khush Sood is back on The Contrarian Podcast talking to Rohan about what it's like to live through life as a female. There are so many double standards and misconceptions that come with being a woman in modern society - these are topics that we need to discuss in order to bring about real and meaningful change. An insightful and definitely a fun episode where two best friends delve into a conversation that definitely affects you! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng). Be sure to follow us on all our socials: Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast Twitter: @thecontrarian__ Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast Be sure to check out Khush's podcast - Fire & Air: Instagram: @fireandairpodcast Twitter: @_fireandairpod_
    --------  
    1:06:30
  • Into The World of Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain
    This week on The Contrarian Podcast, Rohan and Avi delve into the world of bitcoin, cryptocurrency and blockchain. It is an exciting time to be discussing such topics - if you are interested you should definitely check this episode out! The boys also delve into the virtues of waking up at 5am in order to maximise your day and Avi reveals what his latest work on the AR Art Platform, Visiby! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng). Be sure to follow us on all our socials: Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast Twitter: @thecontrarian__ Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast Also be sure to check out Avi: His instagram: @avitv_ Visiby: @visiby & visiby.io/
    --------  
    57:11
  • 2020 Reflections & Setting Your 2021 Goals
    In this episode, Rohan chats to Ola from All Things Money to reflect on the crazy year that was 2020. It is important to take a minute and look back in order to plan how you are going forward! They then go on to discuss how to go about setting your financial goals and finish off by going through their general goals for 2021. A really insightful episode - one you definitely do not want to miss! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng). Be sure to follow us on all our socials: Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast Twitter: @thecontrarian__ Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast Also be sure to check out All Things Money by Ola: Instagram: @allthingsmoney_ Website: allthingsmoney.uk TikTok: @allthingsmoney_
    --------  
    49:52
  • The Contrarian Podcast (Trailer)
    --------  
    0:59
  • Should We Eat The Rich? (Deep-Dive Series)
    This week Rohan deep-dives into a controversial but highly topical question - should we eat the rich? In this episode, Rohan discusses the possibility of wealth taxes, the implications of large-scale philanthropy, finishing off on a consideration of whether capitalism is to blame and what more we need to do to lead to a more equitable society. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this episode!!! (Intro Music: Phoenix by HAWK1NG). Be sure to follow us on all our socials: Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast Twitter: @thecontrarian__ Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast
    --------  
    21:50

More Education podcastsMore Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Contrarian Podcast

A contrarian is someone who thinks differently and strives to challenge the status quo. We seek to investigate phenomena that shape our fragmented world, exploring the contemporary cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. The mainstream media suffers from poorly engaging with those who suffer the consequences of public policy, where we aim to fill that vacuum. We do not have all the answers, but through authentic conscious discussion and free thought, we wish to deliver a real impact to our listeners.
Podcast website

Listen to The Contrarian Podcast, Leap Academy with Ilana Golan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:23:50 AM