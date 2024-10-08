2020 Reflections & Setting Your 2021 Goals

In this episode, Rohan chats to Ola from All Things Money to reflect on the crazy year that was 2020. It is important to take a minute and look back in order to plan how you are going forward! They then go on to discuss how to go about setting your financial goals and finish off by going through their general goals for 2021. A really insightful episode - one you definitely do not want to miss! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng).