Khush Sood is back on The Contrarian Podcast talking to Rohan about what it's like to live through life as a female. There are so many double standards and misconceptions that come with being a woman in modern society - these are topics that we need to discuss in order to bring about real and meaningful change. An insightful and definitely a fun episode where two best friends delve into a conversation that definitely affects you! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng).
Be sure to follow us on all our socials:
Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast
Twitter: @thecontrarian__
Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast
Be sure to check out Khush's podcast - Fire & Air:
Instagram: @fireandairpodcast
Twitter: @_fireandairpod_
--------
1:06:30
Into The World of Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain
This week on The Contrarian Podcast, Rohan and Avi delve into the world of bitcoin, cryptocurrency and blockchain. It is an exciting time to be discussing such topics - if you are interested you should definitely check this episode out! The boys also delve into the virtues of waking up at 5am in order to maximise your day and Avi reveals what his latest work on the AR Art Platform, Visiby! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng).
Be sure to follow us on all our socials:
Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast
Twitter: @thecontrarian__
Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast
Also be sure to check out Avi:
His instagram: @avitv_
Visiby: @visiby & visiby.io/
--------
57:11
2020 Reflections & Setting Your 2021 Goals
In this episode, Rohan chats to Ola from All Things Money to reflect on the crazy year that was 2020. It is important to take a minute and look back in order to plan how you are going forward! They then go on to discuss how to go about setting your financial goals and finish off by going through their general goals for 2021. A really insightful episode - one you definitely do not want to miss! (Intro Music: "Roll Away" by Hawk1ng).
Be sure to follow us on all our socials:
Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast
Twitter: @thecontrarian__
Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast
Also be sure to check out All Things Money by Ola:
Instagram: @allthingsmoney_
Website: allthingsmoney.uk
TikTok: @allthingsmoney_
--------
49:52
The Contrarian Podcast (Trailer)
--------
0:59
Should We Eat The Rich? (Deep-Dive Series)
This week Rohan deep-dives into a controversial but highly topical question - should we eat the rich? In this episode, Rohan discusses the possibility of wealth taxes, the implications of large-scale philanthropy, finishing off on a consideration of whether capitalism is to blame and what more we need to do to lead to a more equitable society. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this episode!!! (Intro Music: Phoenix by HAWK1NG).
Be sure to follow us on all our socials:
Instagram: @the_contrarianpodcast
Twitter: @thecontrarian__
Facebook and LinkedIn: The Contrarian Podcast
A contrarian is someone who thinks differently and strives to challenge the status quo. We seek to investigate phenomena that shape our fragmented world, exploring the contemporary cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. The mainstream media suffers from poorly engaging with those who suffer the consequences of public policy, where we aim to fill that vacuum. We do not have all the answers, but through authentic conscious discussion and free thought, we wish to deliver a real impact to our listeners.