The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich

Trump’s Real Agenda | The Coffee Klatch for January 25, 2025
Friends,Some pundits are saying that Trump II is basically just a rehash of Trump I. Heather and I are here to tell you they're wrong. Trump II is far worse. Today we discuss Week 1: Trump's cruel and unconstitutional executive orders; his use of active duty military at the border; his pardons to the 1,500 thugs who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, at Trump's behest; Elon Musk's nods and winks to neo-Nazis; and Trump's conspicuous alliance with the richest oligarchs in America. The underlying question we ask is: What's Trump's real second-term agenda?So grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join the conversation.
The Trump takeover: Fascism or oligarchy? Coffee Klatch | January 18, 2025
Friends,Today Heather and I look at the last week of the Biden administration and ahead to the first week of Trump's. What can the confirmation hearings tell us about what to expect? What was the real significance of Biden's "farewell" address? Will it be fascism or oligarchy, or both? And, by the way, what should we take away from the imminent end to TikTok? Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join in the conversation.
Trump's Oligarchy | The Coffee Klatch for January 11, 2025
Note: I'm reposting this edition of The Coffee Klatch as there seem to have been delivery issues and many people have reported not receiving it. Apologies to anyone receiving this late, or twice.Friends,Today we talk about the L.A. fires, the human disaster as well as its connection to climate change, as well as the firestorm of dangerous and nasty misinformation about it on X, and the future of places like L.A. that are subject to climate disasters.Also: Trump — the first president to enter office as a convicted felon — has a news conference that shows how bonkers he is. And Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk to allow vicious lies on his giant platform. We are witnessing a takeover by a small number of hugely wealthy people who will control the information we get and control our government. And it's blatant. So please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join our discussion.
The Republican Takeover. Oof. | Coffee Klatch for January 4, 2025
Friends,Yesterday, Michael Johnson was voted in (barely) as speaker by the new Republican-controlled Congress. This Monday, Kamala Harris will preside over Congress to certify the electoral vote, making Donald Trump the next president. The last time Congress met to certify an electoral vote, it was invaded by Trump supporters who threatened the lives of all members along with the Capitol Police, at Trump's urging. But instead of being held accountable, Trump is about to become president. The person who is also unaccountable for wielding power — although in a very different way from Trump — is Elon Musk. He's the richest person in the world; spent a quarter of a billion dollars getting Trump elected; and has the world's largest megaphone, through which he is amplifying lies in support of right-wing parties and candidates around the world, and by which he blew up a bipartisan compromise on the federal budget that not incidentally barred him from working on Artificial Intelligence with the Chinese. We talk about all this and more on today's Klatch. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the discussion.