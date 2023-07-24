The Clientele Podcast Trailer

Calling all fans of The Clientele! Please follow/subscribe/what thou wilt as we take a weekly wander through the bewitching world of The Clientele. The Clientele are about to release their fantastic new album I Am Not There Anymore and you can catch them live at the album launch on 28 July 2023 at Rough Trade East, London.Episode 1 of The Clientele Podcast will be released on 31 July 2023. Join host Robin Allender as he chats to singer and guitarist Alasdair MacLean and bass player James Hornsey about the making of the new album.