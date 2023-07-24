Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Clientele Podcast

Podcast The Clientele Podcast
The Clientele/Robin Allender
The Clientele Podcast is a brand new series devoted to the beloved British indie band The Clientele, launched to coincide with the release of the band's superb ...
MusicMusic HistoryMusicMusic InterviewsArts
Available Episodes

  • The Clientele Podcast Trailer
    Calling all fans of The Clientele! Please follow/subscribe/what thou wilt as we take a weekly wander through the bewitching world of The Clientele. The Clientele are about to release their fantastic new album I Am Not There Anymore and you can catch them live at the album launch on 28 July 2023 at Rough Trade East, London.Episode 1 of The Clientele Podcast will be released on 31 July 2023. Join host Robin Allender as he chats to singer and guitarist Alasdair MacLean and bass player James Hornsey about the making of the new album. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/24/2023
    1:22

About The Clientele Podcast

The Clientele Podcast is a brand new series devoted to the beloved British indie band The Clientele, launched to coincide with the release of the band's superb new album I Am Not There Anymore. Over the course of the series, host Robin Allender (Your Own Personal Beatles, The Moon Under Water) will interview the band about their history and influences, and will also speak to fans of the band about what makes the music of The Clientele so uniquely evocative and beautiful. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

