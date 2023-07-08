Are you a church tech director? If so, this podcast exists to serve you specifically. Each week we pull the tech director out of the booth and place them onto t...
Salary TD Ranges, Benefits and Raise Tips [Pay Series with Tim Foot Pt2]
Salary TD Ranges, Benefits and Raise Tips [Pay Series with Tim Foot Pt2]

What expectations should churches and church techs have for salary ranges, raises and benefits packages? Tim Foot joins us this week to kick off our Church Tech Pay Series! In the second of his two episodes with us we discuss benefits packages, salary ranges, and expectations for the TD and church. In this episode you'll hear: 1:00 Toby firing the Finance Director to save lunch 3:00 Coaching Churches on raising Tech Salaries 5:30 Expectations of a $75,000 salary Church Tech 6:15 Expectations of a $45,000 salary Church Tech 9:00 How to talk to your executive pastor about pay 14:00 Benefits packages convey culture 22:45 How many years does it take for a raise? 27:45 Skills that bring in raises 29:30 $80,000+ Tech Jobs 35:30 The importance of EQ (Soft skills) 42:30 Can the church pay equal to the secular market? 45:30 Tech Takeaway on "Taking Care of Things" Plugs: Connect with Tim at Slingshot group!
8/21/2023
50:10
Starting TD Salaries & Trends [Pay Series with Tim Foot Pt1]
Starting TD Salaries & Trends [Pay Series with Tim Foot Pt1]

What should a church tech's starting salary be? Tim Foot joins us this week to kick off our Church Tech Pay Series! In the first of his two episodes with us we discuss church tech starting salaries, current tech hiring trends and which tech role is the hardest to hire right now. In this episode you'll hear: 1:00 How we Hire at ChurchGear 6:46 Tim Foot from Slingshot joins us!13:00 Two Truths and a Lie "Church Tech Pay" edition19:45 Slingshot's mission 21:20 When more candidates come to Slingshot during the year 24:20 Church Tech hiring trends 27:00 Hardest Tech role to hire right now 30:00 Could you hire a Video Director at $50K? 32:45 Showing churches your candidate is already on staff37:45 Starting Salary needed for a church tech hire 42:30 Is it time to pay techs like software people? Plugs: Connect with Tim at Slingshot group!
8/14/2023
46:39
MxU’s Jeff & Jay on Bad Rooms & Burgers
MxU's Jeff & Jay on Bad Rooms & Burgers

What have our friends at MxU been up to? We chatted with Jeff and Jay on how much a room can excuse a bad mix, MxU's upcoming events and which fast food burger is the best. In this episode you'll hear:1:00 CA Mega Church Visits, Floor Buying & In and Out7:20 MxU's Jeff & Jay join us!8:30 Burger Battle: McDonalds, WhatABurger, In and Out 14:30 Two Truths & a Lie "Church Tech Pay" edition 19:35 Jeff & Jay's recent touring travels 25:45 How much does a "bad room" damage a concert? 38:25 Concert etiquette on singing loudly44:00 Gene Kim & Jay death match 48:45 Big announcement tease 50:00 Tech Takeaway on Sunday Farts & Caring for our Teams
8/7/2023
57:25
Building Flatirons Production Team [Flatirons & Bayside's Tyler Kaneshiro]
Building Flatirons Production Team [Flatirons & Bayside's Tyler Kaneshiro]

How do you build a big production team in a healthy way? What is the ethicality of hiring techs from other churches? Tyler came up at Bayside church and now he is leading the production team at Flatirons church. In this episode you'll hear: 1:00 Company culture, hiring patterns 6:15 Tyler Kaneshiro joins us! 9:30 Disney Princesses & Tyler's implants 12:00 From Bayside to Flatirons church 15:30 Beginning to build the Flatirons production team 20:00 How did Tyler recruit his recent production hires? 29:00 Is it ethical to "steal" techs from another church? 33:45 Moments you knew a hire was or wasn't right 35:00 Flatiron's campuses and staff 37:15 Building the Flatirons production team 41:00 Disaster Story on Dante Cards44:20 Tech Takeaway on Perspective
7/31/2023
47:58
Toby Reveals All [ChurchGear’s History]
Toby Reveals All [ChurchGear's History]

How did Toby create ChurchGear? We are covering the failures, successes and surprises that culminated into ChurchGear's creation and success this week!In this episode you'll hear: 1:00 Toby's horrible poison ivy and meth house 7:00 Toby's first recording studio 13:50 Toby's first business betrayal 18:00 Toby's many new ventures and worship ministry run 21:55 Toby's first gear flip 23:55 Toby gets his dream job! (It's a nightmare) 29:25 Gear flipping full time 37:00 ChurchGear's concept is proven 41:50 Toby hires Blake so he can start firing him 47:15 From Toby's basement to a horror barn 54:00 Elevation and Central start calling 55:00 ChurchGear Culture's First Stress Test 1:00:55 ChurchGear moves AGAIN!1:07:30 ChurchGear predictions
