Starting TD Salaries & Trends [Pay Series with Tim Foot Pt1]

What should a church tech's starting salary be? Tim Foot joins us this week to kick off our Church Tech Pay Series! In the first of his two episodes with us we discuss church tech starting salaries, current tech hiring trends and which tech role is the hardest to hire right now. In this episode you'll hear: 1:00 How we Hire at ChurchGear 6:46 Tim Foot from Slingshot joins us!13:00 Two Truths and a Lie "Church Tech Pay" edition19:45 Slingshot's mission 21:20 When more candidates come to Slingshot during the year 24:20 Church Tech hiring trends 27:00 Hardest Tech role to hire right now 30:00 Could you hire a Video Director at $50K? 32:45 Showing churches your candidate is already on staff37:45 Starting Salary needed for a church tech hire 42:30 Is it time to pay techs like software people?