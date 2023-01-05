Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
10 minute episodes dedicated to ChatGPT news and where AI is heading. Website for show notes and links: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Twitter: https://twi... More
  • Ep 41 Inflection AI
    Ryan and Ben cover topics including the Samsung ban of generative AI, Anthropic's investments, Walmart and a new chatbot competitor. All of this in about 10 minutes. Inflection AI: ⁠https://inflection.ai/⁠ Our website: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Our LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thechatgptreport/ Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChatGPTReport
    5/4/2023
    11:41
  • Ep 40 AI is Building Websites
    Ryan and Ben are going to be talking about a real life study about how much generative AI helps productivity, an AI website builder that you can try and Russia has created its own Ai chatbot to rival ChatGPT. As always we are are going to give you the top AI headlines in about 10 minutes. Our website: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Our LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thechatgptreport/ Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChatGPTReport AI Website Builder: https://durable.co/
    5/1/2023
    10:45
  • Ep 39 It's All Political
    Ryan and Ben are going to be talking about our old friend NVIDIA, an AI political commercial, a topic discussing how Large language models are done and Runway AI is the newest text to video AI on the market. All in about 10 minutes Our website: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Our LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thechatgptreport/ Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChatGPTReport
    4/27/2023
    12:19
  • Ep 38 Nawi
    Ryan and Ben are going to be talking about An AI tool that can help out travel and a pretty cool looking board game created by AI that is actually hitting production. Our website: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Our LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thechatgptreport/ Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChatGPTReport The Board Game: https://nawi.fun/ https://tripnotes.ai/app/notes/f56ea76e380a656b2374de5552484f3f6dcfafc5?demo=true
    4/24/2023
    9:45
  • Ep 37 AI Wins Its First Award
    Ryan and Ben have a jammed packed episode of news stories for you. We are going to be touching on AI winning its first competition, a Stanford student created a neat app that lets you chat with your health and a little bit of prompt help. As always we try to catch you up on all the AI news in 10 minutes. Buckle up, here we go. Our website: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Our LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thechatgptreport/ Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChatGPTReport
    4/20/2023
    10:47

About The ChatGPT Report

10 minute episodes dedicated to ChatGPT news and where AI is heading. Website for show notes and links: https://www.thechatgptreport.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChatGPTReport LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thechatgptreport/
