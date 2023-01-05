10 minute episodes dedicated to ChatGPT news and where AI is heading.
Ep 41 Inflection AI
Ryan and Ben cover topics including the Samsung ban of generative AI, Anthropic's investments, Walmart and a new chatbot competitor. All of this in about 10 minutes.
Inflection AI: https://inflection.ai/
5/4/2023
Ep 40 AI is Building Websites
Ryan and Ben are going to be talking about a real life study about how much generative AI helps productivity, an AI website builder that you can try and Russia has created its own Ai chatbot to rival ChatGPT. As always we are are going to give you the top AI headlines in about 10 minutes.
AI Website Builder: https://durable.co/
5/1/2023
Ep 39 It's All Political
Ryan and Ben are going to be talking about our old friend NVIDIA, an AI political commercial, a topic discussing how Large language models are done and Runway AI is the newest text to video AI on the market. All in about 10 minutes
4/27/2023
Ep 38 Nawi
Ryan and Ben are going to be talking about An AI tool that can help out travel and a pretty cool looking board game created by AI that is actually hitting production.
The Board Game: https://nawi.fun/
https://tripnotes.ai/app/notes/f56ea76e380a656b2374de5552484f3f6dcfafc5?demo=true
4/24/2023
Ep 37 AI Wins Its First Award
Ryan and Ben have a jammed packed episode of news stories for you. We are going to be touching on AI winning its first competition, a Stanford student created a neat app that lets you chat with your health and a little bit of prompt help. As always we try to catch you up on all the AI news in 10 minutes. Buckle up, here we go.
